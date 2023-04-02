A Trainer's 30-Day Countdown to Firm, Sculpted Arms

Everyone wants strong, lean, and defined arms. They make you look good for T-shirt weather and are a surefire sign that you've been working hard in the gym. But for many individuals, building sculpted arms can be a challenge because they're either doing the wrong exercises or the wrong intensities. Don't fret, because we're here today to help you get toned arms in 30 days with a trainer's top-recommended routine. Gear up to take your arm training to the next level.

Rather than doing tiny isolation exercises, you'll perform a blend of larger, compound movements for extra muscle and strength. You'll also use different rep ranges and intervals to pack in a lot of work in minimal time.

One final piece of advice: Don't train your arms every day. Instead, get at least one full day of rest between arm workouts to avoid overuse aches and injuries and allow them to recover and rebuild stronger than ever. (This program is designed to give you the rest you need from week to week.) You can these arm workouts at the end of your normal workout or cardio session at the gym to save yourself an extra trip.

WEEK 1

DAY ONE

A1) Chin-ups

Grab a pull-up bar with your palms facing toward you, and start by squeezing your shoulder blades together. Pull yourself up and lead with your chest. Complete five sets of six reps.

A2) Tricep Pushdowns

Set a cable bar to about chest height. Grasp the bar with both hands and palms down. Pin your upper arms at your sides, and extend your elbows to lockout. Complete five sets of 12 reps.

DAY TWO

A1) Close-grip Pushups

Get in a pushup position with your hands almost touching together. Keep your lower back flat, and don't let your hips sag. Lower yourself, and keep your elbows close to your body as you descend. Complete five sets of 12 reps.

A2) Dumbbell Bicep Curls

Hold a set of dumbbells so your palms are facing away. Curl the dumbbells, and don't swing your body. Complete five sets of 12 reps.

WEEK 2

DAY ONE

A1) Farmers Carry

Grab a heavy dumbbell or kettlebell with each hand, keep your chest up and shoulder blades squeezed, and walk. Complete five rounds of 20 yards.

A2) Skull Crushers

Lie on your back with your feet on the ground. Grab two dumbbells, and hold them above your chest with your palms facing each other. Bend your forearms toward your head while keeping your upper arms still and keeping your palms facing each other. Extend your arms back to the starting position, and repeat. Complete five sets of eight reps.

DAY TWO

A1) Chin-ups

Grab a pullup bar with your palms facing toward you, and start by squeezing your shoulder blades together. Pull yourself up and lead with your chest. Complete five sets of six reps.

A2) Close-grip Pushups

Get in a pushup position with your hands almost touching together. Keep your lower back flat, and don't let your hips sag. Lower yourself, and keep your elbows close to your body as you descend. Complete five sets of 12 reps.

DAY THREE

A1) Tricep Pushdowns

Set a cable bar to about chest height. Grasp the bar with both hands and palms down. Pin your upper arms at your sides, and extend your elbows to lockout. Complete five sets of 12 reps.

A2) Dumbbell Bicep Curls

Hold a set of dumbbells so your palms are facing away. Curl the dumbbells, and don't swing your body. Complete five sets of 12 reps.

WEEK 3

DAY ONE

A1) Dips

Get on a dip bar, keep your chest out, and lower yourself until your elbows make a 90-degree angle. At the bottom, drive back up. To keep pressure off your neck, look at a spot on the ground a few feet in front of you. Complete six sets of eight reps.

A2) EZ Bar Curls

Grab an EZ bar with your palms angled toward each other. Keep your upper arms at your sides, and then curl the bar toward you. Complete six sets of 10 reps.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

DAY TWO

A1) Skull Crushers

Lie on your back with your feet on the ground. Grab two dumbbells, and hold them above your chest with your palms facing each other. Bend your forearms toward your head while keeping your upper arms still and keeping your palms facing each other. Extend your arms back to the starting position, and repeat. Complete six sets of 10 reps.

A2) Reverse Curls

Hold a set of dumbbells with a reverse grip so your palms are facing toward your body at the start. Curl the dumbbells while keeping your palms above the weights the entire time. Complete six sets of 10 reps.

WEEK 4

DAY ONE

Alternate for six minutes with as little rest as possible. (If you need, reduce the weight to ensure you complete all your reps.)

A1) Dips

Get on a dip bar, keep your chest out, and lower yourself until your elbows make a 90-degree angle. At the bottom, drive back up. To keep pressure off your neck, look at a spot on the ground a few feet in front of you. Complete eight reps.

A2) Dumbbell Bicep Curls

Hold a set of dumbbells so your palms are facing away. Curl the dumbbells, and don't swing your body. Complete eight reps.

DAY TWO

Alternate for five minutes with as little rest as possible. (If you need, reduce the weight to ensure you complete all your reps.)

A1) Reverse Curls

Hold a set of dumbbells with a reverse grip so your palms are facing toward your body at the start. Curl the dumbbells while keeping your palms above the weights the entire time. Complete eight reps.

A2) Tricep Pushdowns

Set a cable bar to about chest height. Grasp the bar with both hands and palms down. Pin your upper arms at your sides, and extend your elbows to lockout. Complete eight reps.

DAY THREE

Alternate for eight minutes with as little rest as possible. (If you need, reduce the weight to ensure you complete all your reps.)

A1) EZ Bar Curls

Grab an EZ bar with your palms angled toward each other. Keep your upper arms at your sides, and then curl the bar toward you. Complete eight reps.

A2) Skull Crushers

Lie on your back with your feet on the ground. Grab two dumbbells, and hold them above your chest with your palms facing each other. Bend your forearms toward your head while keeping your upper arms still and keeping your palms facing each other. Extend your arms back to the starting position, and repeat. Complete eight reps.