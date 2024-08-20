Chicken Chain Bojangles Launching a Major New Menu Item for Tailgating Season

Football season is quickly approaching, and that means fans will be searching for tailgate-friendly food options. Bojangles, the regional fast-food chain known for its fried chicken and biscuits, is helping customers gear up for this year's games by offering the quintessential football-watching food: chicken wings.

The chain just announced that it's launching chicken wings that are marinated in a "secret blend of spices" and "cooked to crisp perfection." These are served with Bojangles' new house-made ranch and are available in three flavors: Creamy Buffalo, BBQ, or Classic.

While the ranch dipping sauce is joining the chain as a permanent menu item, the wings will only be available for a limited time. Customers can purchase these in packs of 20, 40, or 60, opt for a combo meal, or order the wings as an add-on to any order.

The excitement doesn't stop at the release of this new menu item. Bojangles is also offering 20% off its five-piece wings combo at checkout when customers order through the app. This is a one-time-only deal at participating locations.

"We know our fans love tailgate season, so we're excited to offer these new wings that are not only tasty but also will make any party pop off with Bo Time," Marshall Scarborough, vice president of menu and culinary innovation at Bojangles, said in a press release. "Whether you're hosting a tailgate, a watch party at home, or just craving a savory snack, Bojangles' new chicken wings are the ultimate crowd pleaser."

This isn't the first time Bojangles has offered chicken wings. The chain tested these three options for a limited time in Columbia, S.C., last year.

The chicken wings are just one of several menu items Bojangles has added to its menu this summer. In July, the chain brought back its BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich, which includes North Carolina pit-smoked pulled pork, Bojangles' signature BBQ sauce, and creamy house-made coleslaw.

As announced on the chain's social media, this menu item is currently available as part of a BOGO deal offered through Aug. 25. To score a free sandwich, use the code BBQSAN when ordering on the Bojangles app.

If you're looking for something sweet to pair with your sandwich or chicken wings, Bojangles also introduced its new peach cobbler in July. This sweet treat is served warm and made with a homemade buttermilk biscuit topped with peaches, an icing drizzle, and a sprinkle of cinnamon and sugar. The peach cobbler will be available until Sept. 29, according to a Bojangles representative.