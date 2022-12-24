9 Delicious Bourbon Cocktails You'll Want to Sip All Winter

Whether you're drinking hot toddies by the fire or ordering an old-fashioned at a cozy bar while catching up with friends in town for the holidays, no alcohol says winter quite like bourbon. This booze will help you feel all warm and cozy on the inside as you sip and participate in your favorite holiday activities.

If you're a fan of bourbon in the winter, but get tired of drinking old fashioneds and Manhattans, you may want to try a fun new bourbon cocktail for your next gathering. Here are 9 bourbon cocktails to try this winter, and for more recipe inspiration, check out 21 Christmas Cookie Recipes So Good, You Won't Want To Share With Santa.

1 Holiday Cheermeister Bourbon Punch

This holiday-inspired punch features some of your favorite winter flavors of pomegranate and orange, combined with bourbon and Prosecco. This bourbon cocktail is great for impressing a party, and you can even add a sprig of rosemary for a fancy touch.

Get the recipe from Half-Baked Harvest.

2 Chili Cinnamon Bourbon Hot Toddy

A hot toddy is a classic winter beverage for when you need to warm up, and it's also a popular cold remedy for those who want a little kick of bourbon to help them feel better. This recipe resembles the traditional hot toddy, but features cinnamon and red chili pepper for extra spice.

Get the recipe from Minimalist Baker.

3 Spiced Honey Bourbon Old Fashioned

This recipe is similar to a classic old fashioned, but with a seasonal twist. You'll enjoy cozy flavors of cinnamon, cardamom, rosemary, and honey, along with your favorite bourbon of choice.

Get the recipe from Half-Baked Harvest.

4 Bourbon Lemon Rosemary Sour

This bourbon cocktail is one of the lighter, more refreshing options on the list, for those who don't want something super heavy and boozy. It's like your typical sour, but with some rosemary-infused simple syrup to balance out the tart citrus flavors. This one is sure to impress those who love lemon and bourbon together.

Get the recipe from Foxes Love Lemons.

5 Cranberry Bourbon Sour

Another take on a whisky sour, but this time with the seasonal flavor of cranberry and orange. This one also goes great with a sprig of candied rosemary on top, which is a move that will make you look like a professional bartender with very little effort at all.

Get the recipe from Half-Baked Harvest.

6 Hot Buttered Bourbon

Hot buttered bourbon is a delicious cozy drink that will warm you right up from the inside out. It combines apple cider, butter, a variety of spices, honey, and bourbon, and this drink can be stored in the refrigerator and reheated again whenever you'd like.

Get the recipe from Well Plated By Erin.

7 Cinnamon Bourbon Old Fashioned with Brûléed Oranges

This bourbon cocktail is another rendition of an old fashioned, but this time with homemade cinnamon simple syrup, orange juice, and brûléed oranges. Making brûléed oranges is simple and requires very little effort, but is a detail that makes this drink unique.

Get the recipe from Half-Baked Harvest.

8 Cinnamon Maple Whisky Sour

This bourbon cocktail recipe is simple and requires only four ingredients, so it's a great choice for beginner at-home bartenders. Just grab your bourbon of choice, maple syrup, lemon, and ground cinnamon, and you've got yourself a cozy winter cocktail.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get the recipe from Cookie + Kate.

9 Autumn Apple Bourbon Fizz

Yes, this is technically an autumn-themed cocktail, but the recipe is too cozy and delicious to not include on your list of winter drinks. The use of flavors like apple, cinnamon, orange, fig, and ginger make for a great cold-weather bourbon cocktail to try on your own or share with friends.

Get the recipe from Home Sweet Eats.