15 Healthy, Low-Calorie Mixers for Every Kind of Cocktail

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Shaken or stirred, neat or on the rocks, mixers liven up the flavor of adult beverages, making them more exciting than straight booze. Mixers can be anything from citrusy to floral and chocolatey to nutty. But watch out: some options amp up the taste by loading the mixer up with sugar, increasing your calorie and sugar intake to levels higher than you'd expect.

When you want to bring the party with a fun cocktail but don't want a creation that could pass as dessert, check out these 15 low-calorie mixers. Then, don't miss these 12 Best Low-Calorie Wines You Should Buy Right Now.

Q Mixers Light Tonic Water

Nutrition (Per 7.5 fl oz. can) :

Calories : 20

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 0 g

Typically, tonic "water" is something of a deceptive name—there's more to this beverage than just H2O. Most tonic waters contain not just the quinine that gives them their distinctive taste but lots of sugar (usually from high fructose corn syrup). Q Mixers' Light Tonic Water uses mostly erythritol to keep things lower-calorie and lower-sugar. Each can has just 20 calories and 4 grams of added sweetener.

$27.30 at Amazon Buy Now

Modica Tart Cherry Old Fashioned Superfood Cocktail Mix

Nutrition (Per 0.5 fl oz. serving) :

Calories : 30

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 0 g

Is there any classier drink than an Old Fashioned? This iconic cocktail (famously the favorite of Man Men's Don Draper) calls for bitters, water, whiskey, and a garnish of orange slice and maraschino cherry. But when you start your Old Fashioned with Modica's Tart Cherry Old Fashioned Superfood Cocktail Mix, you'll add antioxidants, vitamins, and electrolytes to your glass to the tune of just 30 calories per serving.

$21.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Club Soda

Nutrition (Per 9 oz. serving) :

Calories : 0

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 35 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

We're here to fill you in if you haven't heard the buzz about Betty Buzz. Founded by A-lister Blake Lively, Betty Buzz's bottled nonalcoholic beverages make for delicious mixing (or drinking all by themselves). Try the zero-calorie Meyer Lemon Club Soda as a starter for anything citrusy, from a tequila sunrise to a lemony gin fizz.

$33.24 at Amazon Buy Now

Fever Tree Light Margarita Mix

Nutrition (Per 4 fl oz. serving) :

Calories : 50

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 0 g

Margaritas may be famous for pairing with chips and guac on Cinco de Mayo (or really any time), but they're not famous for being a healthy choice. Most are loaded with high sugar and calorie content. Fever Tree's Light Margarita Mix shakes things up with just 50 calories per 4 fluid ounces.

$14.77 at Amazon Buy Now

Avec Drinks Spiced Mango & Passionfruit Mixer

Nutrition (Per 8.45 fl oz. serving) :

Calories : 35

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 0 g

"Avec" is French for "with," but Avec Drinks' Spiced Mango and Passionfruit Mixer is without alcohol or a boatload of sugar. It does have plenty of tropical flavor that goes down easy with your favorite tequila, mezcal, or rum. You can also try it as a mocktail in its own right.

$34.20 at Amazon Buy Now

Drink Sayso Skinny Cardamom Paloma

Nutrition (Per 16g ba g) :

Calories : 15

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 30 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Sayso's mixers do things a little differently. They start your drink with an infusible cocktail sachet (much like a tea ba g). Steep in your favorite chilled spirits for about 3 minutes, and voila! It's cocktail hour. Their paloma (aka grapefruit) flavor is our favorite choice for a 15-calorie, zero-sugar flavor boost.

$14.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Hella Cocktail Co Bitters & Soda, Grapefruit

Nutrition (Per 12 oz. can) :

Calories : 5

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Use this canned drink as either an instant mocktail or the start of something boozy and fruity. This low-calorie mixer is just 5 calories per 12-ounce can, so you don't have to worry that Hella Cocktail Co's Grapefruit Bitters and Soda will knock any drink into high-calorie territory.

$35.96 at Amazon Buy Now

Bittermilk No. 2 Tom Collins Mix with Elderflower & Hops

Nutrition (Per 1 fl oz.) :

Calories : 30

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 0 g

One reason to love Bittermilk's No.2 Tom Collins Mix with Elderflower and Hops: it comes in a delightfully old-timey-looking medicine bottle. A second reason: it features all-natural ingredients with zero preservatives and stabilizers. Pour some in a glass with gin to jump-start a floral-flavored Tom Collins.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

$19.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Top Note Ginger Beer

Nutrition (Per 8.5 fl oz.) :

Calories : 93

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 0 g

Cocktails with ginger beer? You bet! Top Note's Ginger Beer is crafted with a blend of dark date sugar and cane sugar, giving it a richness that's perfect for a dark and stormy, Moscow mule, or Jack and ginger cocktail—with fewer calories than most regular beers.

$34.99 at Top Note Buy Now

Mixly Cocktail Co Pineapple Basil Lime Mixer

Nutrition (Per 3 fl oz.) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 0 g

Imagine you're lounging on a beach, sipping something sweet straight out of a pineapple. That's the vibe you'll get with Mixly Cocktail Co's Pineapple Basil Lime mixer. With just five ingredients, it's a minimally processed go-to for anything served with a tiny umbrella.

$22.00 at Amazon Buy Now

Reed's Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer

Nutrition (Per 12 fl oz.) :

Calories : 0

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Looking for a ginger beer that won't set you back even a single calorie? It's not a pipe dream—Reed's Zero-Sugar Ginger Beer contains no calories or added sugars since it's made with erythritol, stevia, and monk fruit extract. It does contain real ginger, though, so be ready for its piquant signature taste.

$17.18 at Amazon Buy Now

Woodstove Kitchen Moscow Mule Ginger Lime Mixer

Nutrition (Per 1.5 fl oz.) :

Calories : 30

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 0 g

Sometimes, you'd rather not mess with the complicated mixology of making a Moscow mule. In that case, check out Woodstove Kitchen's Moscow Mule Ginger Lime Mixer. Just add vodka, rum, gin, or other spirits to 3 ounces of this zingy cocktail starter.

$23.40 at Amazon Buy Now

Stirings Bloody Mary Mix

Nutrition (Per 3 fl oz.) :

Calories : 30

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 550 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 1 g

As cocktails go, a bloody Mary can be relatively nutritious, made with antioxidant-rich tomato juice and frequently garnished with veggies. Make the brunch favorite even better for you by snagging Stirrings' Bottled Bloody Mary mix. You'll start with only 30 calories and 4 grams of sugar per serving. Just note that, like most bloody Marys, this one is quite high in sodium.

$12.02 at Amazon Buy Now

Craftmix Blood Orange Mai Tai

Nutrition (Per 7g packet) :

Calories : 25

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 22 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 0 g

When you're headed to a party or a picnic, wouldn't it be nice not to cart around one more bottle? These powdered cocktail starter packets from Craftmix pack easily in a purse (or even your pocket)! Between their portability and minimal calories, these low-calorie mixers make mixology as convenient as can be. We're fans of the blood orange mai tai, but the brand offers multiple flavors like mint mojito, mango margarita, strawberry mule, and more.

$14.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Top Hat Sugar-Free Sun Goddess Lemonade

Nutrition (Per 6 oz.) :

Calories : 0

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Lemonade-infused cocktails are just the thing for summer sipping, but sweetening up the tartness of lemons usually requires a lot of sugar. For a low-calorie mixer, Top Hat's Sugar-Free Sun Goddess Lemonade uses monk fruit instead of white sugar. The result is a zero-calorie, zero-sugar mixer you can use for hard lemonade, shandies, radlers, or any other bright and sunny beverage.

$27.98 at Amazon Buy Now

