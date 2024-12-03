5 Holiday Eating Mistakes That Lead to Belly Fat—And How To Avoid Them

This very merry time of year is filled with festive cheer and decadent treats galore. From peppermint crinkle cookies to frosted cranberry cosmos, it's easy to forgo your diet and indulge in all things sweet and yummy during the holidays. That being said, it's crucial to steer clear of certain holiday eating mistakes that lead to belly fat—and we have you covered. We chatted with experts who call out these common pitfalls and how to avoid them.

Not Eating a Filling Snack Before Holiday Gatherings

Holiday parties and gatherings can be surefire ways to get caught in a calorie splurge, resulting in packing on unwanted pounds in your belly.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"You may arrive at a holiday party ravenously hungry, and for some, this often leads to eating a lot more calories than your body needs for the day," explains Mindy Haar, Ph.D., RDN, assistant dean at New York Institute of Technology's School of Health Professions.

To keep your calories under control, both Haar and Alex Evink, MS, RD, suggest consuming a healthy, filling snack before heading to holiday events.

"I recommend a small yet filling snack with some protein and fiber right before those social gatherings," Evink tells us. "Something as simple as a Greek yogurt and raspberry parfait or apples and peanut butter. This can prevent binge eating and help with portion control."

Not Checking Out Menus in Advance

Unfortunately, many appetizers and entrees sound healthy—but they are far from it. That's why Haar suggests checking out the menu online before arriving at a restaurant or venue for a holiday dinner.

"It's certainly okay to splurge on foods not part of your usual meal pattern, but splitting a main course with another person you're dining with or saving a part of your meal for the next day's lunch can ensure that you don't overeat," Haar adds.

Overestimating How Many Calories You Burned

Another easy yet detrimental mistake is overestimating the number of calories you burn during a workout on the day of a holiday celebration. "When a full hour of walking, running, or riding may have burned 300-400 calories, large portions and calorie-packed desserts can exceed that number very quickly," Haar cautions.

Eating Too Quickly

Consuming your food too quickly is a common holiday eating mistake that can lead to belly fat. After all, there are so many dishes to try! However, it's essential to slow your pace.

"Whether the celebration is a holiday buffet, home-served meal, or restaurant dinner, eating [slowly] can help promote mindfulness and eating fewer calories," explains Haar. "As it takes 20 minutes for the brain to register that the stomach is full, slowing down your eating pace can lead to earlier satiety and leaving some of that extra large portion behind (or to take home)."

Indulging Throughout the Entire Holiday Season

Using the entire holiday season as a time for indulgences—and telling yourself you'll make healthier choices in the new year—can seriously backfire. "This just adds more stress when the holiday season is over! Not only that but that frame of mind can lead to weight gain that will make your New Year's resolutions a lot more difficult," Evink tells us.

The little treats here and there can add up. It's key to be consistent with your efforts and establish a solid routine to help balance out the days when you have events. "Meal prepping, planning, and balancing those other days with healthier eating can really help stay on track during the craziness of the holiday season," says Evink.