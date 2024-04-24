The 15 Best Gifts for Runners

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Let's be honest: Runners are in a category all their own. They're extremely passionate and committed to their sport and typically work out between runs to be the absolute best they can be. Whether you're a runner in search of the perfect running shoe or shopping for a Mother's Day gift for a mom who lives to run, we're here to help upgrade every runner's routine.

In researching this story, we learned one very important fact: Runners are pretty easy to shop for! Ahead, we have 15 of the absolute best gifts for runners; all you have to do is add them to your shopping cart.

Google Pixel Watch 2

Every runner can appreciate a nifty gadget that helps track progress and motivates them to do even better. Enter the Google Pixel Watch 2. It's a bit of a splurge item but well worth the price tag. The watch enables you to establish a pace goal when you're getting in your strides. It also offers feedback in real-time, an auto workout mode, and heart zone training.

SPIbelt Original Pocket Running Belt

One major challenge of going for a run is figuring out where to stash your small personal items. That's where the SPIbelt Original Pocket Running Belt comes in clutch. It's the ideal place to securely store your phone, keys, and credit cards. Plus, the brand notes that it's bounce-free and adjustable.

Reebok's FloatZig 1 Shoes

Meet Reebok's newly released running shoes, the FloatZig 1s. This shoe was awarded Shape.com's 2024 award for Best New Release Running Shoe, and for good reason. It boasts a soft, cushiony, springy form and material to help propel you on your best runs. Per Reebok's website, the FloatZig 1 was curated to motivate everyone to get outdoors and start running. Celebs like Kelsea Ballerini and Emily Ratajkowski can't get enough of them, and we also loved them when we tried them—read our full review!

Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm

Another common concern among runners is chafing. It can be incredibly uncomfortable and just plain frustrating. With the Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm on deck, runners can help prevent chest, thigh, arm, and even butt chafing and irritation. It's a staple product every fitness enthusiast should have in their workout bag.

Cure Hydrating Electrolyte Mix

Running requires staying adequately hydrated and getting your fill of electrolytes. Cure Hydrating Electrolyte Mix makes this process foolproof. The product is available in eight and 14 packs, along with 28 servings, 84 servings, and 96 servings, so you're always well-equipped. Cure's powder is vegan, made with coconut water, and comes in a variety of refreshing flavors, including watermelon, lemonade, grapefruit, lime, and more.

Sukeen Cooling Towel

There's nothing better than coming home from a run to an ice-cold glass of water and a perfectly chilled towel. The Sukeen Cooling Towel remains chilled for up to three hours and is the ideal treat to cool your body down after an invigorating workout—especially on a hot summer's day. It comes with a waterproof plastic pouch and a carabiner clip, so you can even take it on a run with you.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

THE GYM PEOPLE Women's High-Waisted Running Short

Every runner needs a go-to pair of easy, breezy shorts. This high-waisted set from THE GYM PEOPLE features quick-drying fabric, a built-in liner for additional coverage, and a hidden waistband pocket for easily storing small personal items. These shorts can take you from your run to a workout to a beach volleyball session!

altiland Women's Athletic Running Zip-up

Whether it's a cooler day or you want added sun protection, this running zip-up from altiland gets the job done in style. It has everything you need in a zip-up and more: It's cropped to the ideal length, breathable, sweat-wicking, and quick-drying. It also provides necessary UV protection for outdoor runs.

CRZ YOGA Strappy Longline Sports Bras

A sweat-wicking sports bra that supports the girls in all the right places at an ideal price point? We'll take it! This strappy sports bra from CRZ YOGA is padded, ultra-stretchy, and features a sleek scoop neckline. It's available in 35 fun colors, and reviewers say it fits great.

Brooks Men's Ghost 15 Neutral Running Shoe

If road running is your main jam, the Brooks Men's Ghost 15 Neutral Running Shoe may be the perfect buy for you. This particular design claims to provide the runner with a smooth ride, neutral support, and just the right amount of cushioning, all while keeping your feet secure.

Under Armour Men's ColdGear Leggings

Chilly days don't stop hardcore runners from getting their jaunt in! Finding the right apparel that'll keep you well-insulated without restricting your stride is crucial. Enter Under Armour's ColdGear Leggings, which feature dual-layer fabric that keeps you warm and toasty on the inside and is quick-drying on the outside.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

If you're looking to update your earbuds for a seamless podcast or music streaming experience while running, the Google Pixel Buds Pro received Amazon's stamp of approval as an Amazon Choice "Overall Pick." The buds have up to 31 hours of battery life, which is ideal for individuals who love going on long-distance runs or who forget to charge up their buds before hitting the pavement.

Colorfulkoala Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets

Shopping for quality running attire that won't break the bank can be challenging, but Colorfulkoala has figured it out. The brand's 7/8-length leggings are "buttery soft," come complete with a tummy control high waist, and are at a great price point. They're stretchy, too, so you won't feel constricted when running. Reviewers love them for their comfort, flattering high waistline, and pockets.

Bamboo Weighted Blanket

Rest and recovery are just as important as a runner's time hitting the pavement. That's where this weighted blanket with premium glass beads and bamboo cooling comes in handy. The beads keep your body cool, helping to promote a rejuvenating, deep night's rest so you're in top shape for your next run.

Run Fast. Cook Fast. Eat Slow.: Quick-Fix Recipes for Hangry Athletes

Along with rest, proper nutrition is another key player in a runner's routine. Having healthy, nourishing recipes at your fingertips that'll give you energy and fuel you to improve your sport is a smart idea. Consider checking out Run Fast. Cook Fast. Eat Slow.: Quick-Fix Recipes for Hangry Athletes. The cookbook highlights delicious recipes for pre-run snacks, lunches you can take on the go, post-run breakfasts that promote recovery, and quick and easy dinner recipes that come together in 30 minutes or less.