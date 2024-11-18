Burger King's Iconic Cinnamon Treat Returns After 12 Years

From spicy chicken sandwiches to refreshing frozen drinks, Burger King fans have been treated to a myriad of exciting new foods and beverages this year. However, an iconic treat that's currently returning to menus may steal the crown as Burger King's most exciting launch of 2024.

Burger King's beloved Cini Minis are officially back after a 12-year hiatus, according to a press release shared with Eat This, Not That! Unfortunately for fans who don't live in the Sunshine State, the tiny treats are only available at participating Burger King locations in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Fla. But Burger King sometimes tests new menu offerings at select stores to gauge whether they're popular enough to offer nationwide, so Cini Minis lovers can keep their fingers crossed for a wider launch further down the road.

First introduced in 1998, Cini Minis are bite-sized cinnamon rolls made with cinnamon sugar and served with a sweet icing for dipping. They were pulled from menus over a decade ago, only making limited-time appearances at Burger King in the years that followed, and customers have never truly gotten over the loss. One fan even racked up over 6,000 signatures on a petition demanding the return of the treats.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Cini Minis were a large part of my childhood until Burger King chicken-stripped them away from me…I demand they bring Cini Minis back so I can once again enjoy the sweet miniature cinnamon rolls of goodness," the petition creator wrote.

The returning Cini Minis are available all day in $2.49 four-packs at participating Burger King locations. They'll only be available for a limited time and while supplies last, so fans in the Miami and Fort Lauderdale areas shouldn't wait too long before stopping by their local Burger King to grab an order.

While those in other parts of the country will have to crave the returning Cini Minis from afar, fans nationwide do have access to three exciting new burgers that hit menus for a limited time earlier this month: the Fried Pickle Ranch, Maple Bourbon BBQ, and Mexican Street Corn Whoppers. The three limited-time Whoppers are all finalists in Burger King's "Million Dollar Whopper Contest," which had customers submit original Whopper ideas earlier this year for a chance to win $1 million.

Fans can use QR codes on the Million Dollar Whopper wrappers to cast votes for their favorite creations and help select the grand prize winner through Dec. 5.