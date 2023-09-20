Burger King's New Homecoming Meal Is a Ton of Food For $10

Students have gone back to school and football games are kicking off. You know what that means: it's homecoming season. For those seeking a unique way to celebrate the annual festivities, Burger King just announced its first-ever homecoming meal deal.

Starting tomorrow, Sept. 21, customers can purchase the limited-time BK Homecoming Meal, which is designed to be shared between two people. The meal consists of two Whopper Jr. sandwiches, two milkshakes, one small order of onion rings, and one small order of french fries. All of this will be available for just $10, though the price can vary depending on the location.

These aren't the only items included in the deal, though. Burger King is allowing everyone to feel like homecoming royalty by giving out two limited-edition HoCo-themed crowns with the purchase of the BK Homecoming Meal. Unlike the chain's usual paper crown, these will feature a bejeweled design with "homecoming" printed in all caps. The crowns will be available for customers in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, and Oklahoma City.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Additionally, Burger King has already started celebrating homecoming season on social media by posting photos of people sporting the signature BK crowns in their homecoming attire. "BK crown > homecoming crown," the chain wrote in its latest Instagram caption.

"For years we've seen fans incorporate Burger King into their homecoming traditions, using our iconic crown as part of their royal celebrations across the country," Zahra Nurani, vice president of marketing communications, Burger King North America, said in a press release. "We're excited to get in on the celebration by offering a delicious meal for two that allows HoCo-goers even more ways to make BK a part of this special event."

The rollout of the BK Homecoming Meal isn't the only new addition to recently hit the burger chain. On Aug. 14, the Home of the Whopper introduced a new limited-time line of Royal Crispy Wraps at participating restaurants nationwide. Available in classic, spicy, and honey mustard flavors, each wrap includes crispy white meat chicken, tomato, and lettuce wrapped inside a soft tortilla with one of the three flavors. The wraps cost $2.99 each, though prices can vary depending on the location.

Prior to this menu item launch, Burger King brought even more heat to the summer by debuting two limited-time items. These included the chain's Fiery Nuggets and $1 Frozen Fanta Kickin' Mango drink. The frozen beverage featured mango and citrus flavors, along with a "touch of spicy chili flavor."