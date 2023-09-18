McDonald's Is Bringing Back Its Pumpkin Spice Latte This Week

If you had any doubt that fall is back, then you certainly haven't been keeping up on the latest additions from some of your favorite restaurants. Whether they're bringing back seasonal favorites or introducing new items, you can enjoy your choice of autumn-worthy options. Of course, that means plenty of PSL delights. From the OG that is Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte to Dunkin's version of the same beloved beverage and Wendy's Pumpkin Spice Frosty. And now, McDonald's adds its PSL to the long list of options.

According to a press release from the company, McDonald's customers in certain regions can now pick up a McCafe PSL. The drink consists of freshly brewed espresso that is blended with whole milk along with delicious hints of pumpkin pie, cinnamon, and graham cracker crust. Although a hot latte is ideal to sip on during the chilly weather, you can also order a cold PSL from Mickey D's if you prefer.

One happy customer took to X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) to give other social media users an honest review of the drink, writing, "McDonald's pumpkin spice latte is insane." Another person who was seemingly unsure about the menu item before trying it wrote, "I just got a pumpkin spice iced latte from McDonald's and it's actually good?????? What?"

When yet another latte drinker conducted their own personal taste test for Narcity, they noted, "[W]hile it didn't blow me away, their pumpkin spice latte was very much a fun treat that had me surprised." They also noted that although "the coffee tasted a little bit more burnt than it usually does when I got to the Golden Arches, the flavors worked well together."

If you want something to nibble on while you drink your latté, note that McDonald's also brought back its #1 fall dessert, the Pumpkin & Creme Pie.

However, before you run out to order a Pumpkin Spice Latté with a Pumpkin & Creme Pie from McDonald's, you should know that they're only available at participating restaurants. The latté can be found in areas including Chicago, Phoenix, Seattle, and St. Louis. As for the pie, it will be available at certain restaurants in Alabama, California, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. On top of that, both options will only be available for a limited time so be sure to grab them while you still can.