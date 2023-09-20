McDonald's Fans Discover a Secret Burger Only Available At a Specific Time of Day

McDonald's fans are an undeniably crafty bunch. Rather than just sticking to the classics, customers love to discover secret menu items and genius ordering hacks that give them something new and interesting to try at the popular chain. But one rare order that's taking TikTok by storm might be one of the most secretive and hardest-to-score McDonald's items of all time.

This hush-hush McDonald's item has been dubbed the "McBrunch Burger" since it fuses foods you'd enjoy for breakfast and lunch inside one sesame bun: two cheeseburger patties, bacon, eggs, and a hash brown. Fans say the only time you can score the burger is around 10:35 in the morning, when many McDonald's restaurants are transitioning from their breakfast menus to their lunch menus.

RELATED: McDonald's Insider Reveals 6 Fascinating Secrets About Its Burgers & Fries

In a viral TikTok earlier this year that has racked up 1.1 million views, Tommy Winkler (@tommywinkler) took a cue from another creator who had previously tipped-off customers about the secret menu item and when they can order it. The video then showed Winkler stopping at a McDonald's drive-thru and successfully ordering the burger, although the restaurant gave him egg whites since they had run out of regular eggs. He proceeded to devour the whole thing on camera and gave it an enthusiastic thumbs-up.

"Catch me here at 10:35 every morning," he captioned the post.

Winkler's video left other McDonald's fans drooling over the burger and even inspired some to try it for themselves. "That looks amazing," one TikToker commented. "Gonna see you here at 10:35 I guess," another wrote.

Winkler's post generated even more attention this week from an article in the New York Post.

Of course, it's not a guarantee that all McDonald's employees will be willing or able to make this secret menu item for you. However, Winkler's experience proves that it's definitely possible. Coming prepared to list all of the components on the burger might also help you in your McBrunch Burger quest, just in case the McDonald's employee who's taking your order isn't already familiar with it.

RELATED: 12 Unhealthiest McDonald's Burgers of All Time—Ranked from Bad to Worse

The McBrunch Burger isn't the only McDonald's menu hack that has gone viral in 2023. Mike Haracz, a former McDonald's corporate chef, has been sharing a series of smart ordering tips on his TikTok page (@chefmikeharacz). One of the most recent hacks he suggested was requesting a steamed bun rather than a toasted bun for McDonald's burgers. He told Eat This, Not That! that the hack can help you taste more of the actual ingredients on the burger, or at least experience a McDonalds burger in a brand-new way.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e