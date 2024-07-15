A Beloved Burger Chain Is Opening New Locations After Years Of Struggling

From Red Lobster to KFC, a number of major restaurant chains have been struggling in 2024 with waning popularity, declining sales, restaurant closures, and even bankruptcy. However, one popular burger chain is bucking this negative trend as it plans rapid growth after a rocky couple of years.

Burgerville—a regional burger chain in the Pacific Northwest with an emphasis on local ingredients—is gearing up to open its first new location in eight years, QSR Magazine reported. The new outpost, which will be located in Wilsonville, Ore., is slated to open its doors in early August. It will feature a modernized design with new digital menu boards, self-service kiosks, and a revamped kitchen layout aimed at making restaurant operations more efficient.

Burgerville doesn't plan to stop expanding after the new Wilsonville location. The chain plans to open two new locations in Salem and Keizer, Ore., during the fall of 2024 and then open at least five additional units throughout 2025. CEO Ed Casey said they're aiming to reach at least 70 locations in five years, which would be a huge jump from their current total of 38.

Per QSR Magazine, Burgerville has pinpointed over 100 potential spots for stores in its home region.

"As we grow, we want to focus on the contiguous markets where we have a lot of brand equity and a lot of demand," Casey told the publication. "People have been wanting one for years and years that trade up into the Portland market and want one in their hometown. So we know we're going to be very well-received in these new locations. But Wilsonville is really about opportunity and timing."

This new expansion push indicates that things may be looking up for Burgerville after a somewhat tough period for the regional chain. In addition to stalled growth, the burger company has struggled in recent years with operational efficiency and providing consistent quality to guests.

Casey took on the CEO role in early 2022 with the goal of reviving the brand. The company has been focusing on ramping up the speed of service to improve the customer experience, introducing new menu items, and bringing back old favorites in response to guest feedback.

These changes already seem to be paying off. Burgerville has seen a 30% increase in sales in two years and has gotten positive reactions to its menu tweaks, QSR Magazine reported

"We've had a lot of tremendous feedback on bringing back favorites as well as new menu items and being able to deliver that in a timely manner," Casey told the publication.

Burgerville isn't the only popular burger chain with some exciting expansion plans in the works right now. Shake Shack expects to open 80 new locations this year, with New Jersey, Illinois, and California among the markets receiving new stores. Meanwhile, the Midwestern burger slinger Culver's plans to add 51 new restaurants to its footprint by the end of 2024.