6 Best Canned Soups for Weight Loss

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Let's be honest: Nothing beats a warm, hearty bowl of soup on a chilly fall or winter's day. Especially when you're dieting and looking to lose weight, soup is a convenient option you can seamlessly prepare and let simmer or stock up on some canned options at the store. So, the next time you head on a grocery run, we have the best dietitian-approved canned soups for weight loss to peruse.

With the right options at your fingertips, certain canned soups provide a simple, satisfying meal that won't derail your weight-loss efforts. The key is knowing which ones to add to your shopping cart, and we're here to share the best canned soups for weight loss below.

Before diving in, there are a few ingredients and general guidelines to remember when canned soup shopping.

"Organic options and BPA-free cans [reduce the] exposure to hormone-disrupting chemical residues that are considered obesogenic," explains Tami Best, MS, RDN, IFNCP, from Top Nutrition Coaching. "[Additionally, canned soups with] fiber [can] positively impact the gut microbiota to facilitate weight loss, and [options packed with] protein [will take] longer for the body to digest, promoting a feeling of fullness and helping to lower calorie intake for the day."

When it comes to what ingredients to avoid, Best recommends staying away from seed oils that have been bleached, refined, and heated, such as corn oil, canola oil, soybean oil, grapeseed oil, sunflower oil, cottonseed oil, and peanut oil. "These oils are high in pro-inflammatory omega-6 oils. Inflammation can negatively impact weight loss efforts," Best tells us. Look for soups that contain avocado oil and extra-virgin olive oil instead.

Last but not least, broth-based soups that are bursting with veggies are always smart purchases. They have a high water content and provide solid fiber to promote satiety.

Now, let's explore the best canned soups for weight loss.

Amy's Organic Lentil Soup, Light in Sodium

Nutrition (Per cup) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 270 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 6 g

Amy's Organic Lentil Soup is rich in protein and fiber, two essential weight-loss nutrients. Best recommends this soup because it contains organic extra-virgin olive oil, "which is an anti-inflammatory fat," features a BPA-free can lining, and its sodium content isn't through the roof. In fact, Amy's Organic Lentil Soup has at least 50% less sodium than the brand's regular soup.

Amy's Organic Split Pea Soup, Light in Sodium

Nutrition (Per cup) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 310 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 7 g

Amy's Organic Split Pea Soup delivers flavor for few calories—just 120 in a cup! This is another low-sodium option that's full of protein and fiber. It's made with veggies and organic split peas, delivering a hearty, weight-loss-friendly meal to your bowl.

Eden—Black Bean and Quinoa Chili

Nutrition (Per cup) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 500 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 10 g

Whether you're gearing up to watch a game or enjoy a cozy evening before the fire, chili rarely disappoints. Best recommends Eden's Black Bean and Quinoa Chili, which is packed with black beans, quinoa, onions, red bell peppers, shiitake and maitake mushrooms, and chili and jalapeño peppers. This soup provides an impressive seven grams of fiber and 10 grams of protein in a cup.

Health Vallery Organic Vegetable Soup (No Salt Added)

Nutrition (Per cup) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 2 g

Health Vallery Organic Vegetable Soup (No Salt Added) has a mere 90 calories per cup and provides two grams of fiber and two grams of protein. "[This option is] loaded with antioxidant-rich veggies for added water content to support a feeling of fullness," says Best. "[It also features] clean ingredients without added fillers and emulsifiers that can disrupt gut health and possibly negatively impact weight."

Health Valley Organic Chicken Noodle Soup (No Salt Added)

Nutrition (Per cup) :

Calories : 80

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 4 g

Health Valley's Organic Chicken Noodle Soup (No Salt Added) is broth-based and low in calories—just 80 per cup! It's a low-sodium option and a stellar source of protein and fiber. "[This soup also] contains Acacia, which is known to promote a feeling of fullness," explains Best.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dr. Kellyann Chicken and Veggies Savory Bone Broth Soup

Nutrition (Per cup) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 490 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 6 g

If you're a fan of bone broth, you'll want to check out Dr. Kellyann's Chicken & Veggies Savory Bone Broth Soup. "[It's] rich in collagen from the bone broth, which can support a healthy weight by promoting gut health, [and] high in protein for appetite control," Best tells us. This option contains chicken bone broth, dark chicken meat, celery, carrots, green peas, and herbs and spices for a delicious, hearty lunch or dinner.