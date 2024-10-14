I Tried 10 Popular Canned Tomato Soups & the Best Was Rich and Tangy

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Soup is comforting in itself, but something about tomato soup seems even more so. Whether eaten alone as a quick meal or as the perfect partner to grilled cheese, there's nothing like it. Breaking out the pots and pans and making a bowl from scratch can be involved, but thankfully, there are many different tomato soup options on grocery store shelves that allow you to relish in its savory flavor at home without putting in the work.

From upscale versions made with high-quality ingredients to heart-healthy low-sodium options, the seemingly endless soup choices can feel overwhelming, so to find the best one, I tried 10 store-bought options. What I discovered was that tomato soups vary significantly in texture, flavor, and even color, if you can believe it. While some brands are tomato soup purists, making their versions with not much more than tomatoes and some spices, other companies have dreamed up exciting, cutting-edge variations featuring unexpected ingredients like sourdough bread and sharp cheddar cheese.

Here's how each tomato soup ranked in descending order, starting with my least favorite and counting down to the overall best.

Campbell's Old Fashioned Tomato Rice

Nutrition : (Per ½ Cup of Condensed Soup)

Calories : 90

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 480 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 2 g

Often overshadowed by Campbell's iconic tomato soup, the Tomato Rice version is a good option if you want something with more heft. Although the ingredient combo enticed me, this soup fell short. I paid $3.79 for a soup I had some issues preparing.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: Immediately concerning. I knew this soup was condensed, but I didn't realize I would have trouble making it once I added a can of water. The condensed soup—pre-adding water—was very thick and hard to get out of the can, so much so that I had to wrestle it out with a spoon. I tried to trust the process, but even after heating it up with the added water, the consistency was still chunky and watery, with the actual soup and water not blending well together.

The taste: Not good. Even though the rice was a nice touch, the soup wasn't that appetizing, which was a letdown. It tasted sugary, had a hint of fruitiness, and left a confusing aftertaste. Some of the rice also stayed clumped together even though I stirred it for a while, which was also frustrating.

Campbell's Heart Healthy Tomato Soup

Nutrition : (Per ½ Cup Condensed Soup)

Calories : 70

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 410 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 2 g

Campbell's tomato soup is one of the most iconic ones out there—there's just something so nostalgic about it. Its popularity has obviously withstood the test of time because I actually had a tough time locating a can of the original recipe. Thankfully, Campbell's also produces a heart-heathy version made with the same "six farm-grown tomatoes in every can" as the OG but with less sodium and less sugar. It cost me $3.79.

The look: Before I added water, this condensed soup was extremely thick and clumped together right out of the can. After I added water, the consistency got worse, becoming uneven and separated. It was orangey-red in color.

The taste: My boyfriend put it perfectly when he said, "I can't pinpoint this flavor." It was sweet and zingy, but it didn't exactly conjure up much tomato flavor, which I found strange for a tomato soup. It didn't taste homemade and had a part-watery, part-chunky consistency, no matter how long I stirred it. I was disappointed this soup didn't score higher especially since the Campbell's brand has become synonymous with childhood.

Progresso Reduced Sodium Cream of Tomato

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup Serving)

Calories : 110

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 480 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 3 g

Progresso is known for its soups—the brand makes everything from spicy chicken noodle options to protein-packed lentil variations. Its Cream of Tomato is available in classic and reduced sodium versions. Made with tomatoes, cream, and basil, the low-sodium tomato soup cost me an astounding $7.29 for a single can in New York City and is one that I wish was less sugary-tasting.

The look: This soup looked very similar to the brand's tomato rotini version, which I also tried. It had a medium, slightly faint red color with specks of spices and a middle-of-the-road consistency that wasn't too thin or thick. The surface of this soup was also somewhat oily.

The taste: Too sugary, with a slightly fake synthetic taste. If you want a packaged tomato soup that tastes homemade, this isn't the one for you. Although the texture looked balanced, this soup had a watery yet heavy mouthfeel, which was confusing. There was also a noticeable metallic aftertaste.

Pacific Foods Organic Tomato Basil

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup Serving)

Calories : 80

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 630 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 3 g

Pacific Foods Organic Tomato Basil is an excellent choice if you're looking for a gluten-free, plant-based tomato soup made sans dairy. Featuring ripe tomatoes, garlic, onion, and basil, this soup is bursting with delicious flavor but doesn't necessarily taste like your usual tomato soup. I spent $5.29 on a carton of this tomato soup with a resealable top.

The look: Surprisingly orange. It actually reminded me of vodka sauce. After I saw its very light orange color, I thought it contained cream or milk, but I looked at the back label and saw it was instead made with a soy base. The texture was creamy without looking too thin or thick, which I took as a good sign.

The taste: Really good, but it didn't taste like traditional tomato soup. Instead, it had a bit smoky, ever-so-slightly spicy, somewhat sweet flavor. In fact, not only did it look like vodka sauce to me, but I found it to be quite reminiscent of vodka sauce, which isn't necessarily bad. I wouldn't totally write this one off, but just know that with this tomato soup, you're not getting one bursting with in-your-face vine-ripened tomato flavor.

Rao's Tomato Basil

Nutrition : (Per 1 Jar)

Calories : 160

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 1,200 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 20 g)

Protein : 5 g

Getting a table at Rao's may be nearly impossible, but thankfully, the iconic New York restaurant has a line of products that allow you to get that delicious Rao's taste right in the comfort of your home. Beyond pasta sauces and frozen dinners, the brand also makes soups, including its Tomato Basil. I spent $5.99 on a soup with a deep basil flavor that would work well with Italian cold-cut sandwiches and vinegary salads.

The look: A very dark red that resembled tomato sauce. It was thick but didn't have huge chunks of tomato in it. The bits of basil and other spices were immediately noticeable—in fact, I smelled the basil used in this one as soon as I opened the jar.

The taste: Good, but very basil-forward—so much so that the basil flavor overpowered the tomato. Still, it wasn't salty, which was nice, and it didn't taste as sweet as some other options had. This soup would taste good as a side to a Caprese sandwich or something that cuts through its earthy flavor.

Progresso Tomato Rotini

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup Serving)

Calories : 120

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 700 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 4 g

Another standout pick from Progresso is its Tomato Rotini soup, which is crafted with filling pasta. I spent $6.29 for a can of a tomato soup that, although a little too sweet, I would probably eat again.

The look: This soup came in a wide, hefty can that felt heavy and substantial when I picked it up. The actual soup was a medium red with a good portion of rotini pasta mixed into it. It had a thick yet transparent consistency with large chunks of crushed tomato floating throughout. Its spice flecks were also plentiful.

The taste: Good, but it could be better. Although the chunks of tomato were a nice touch and gave this soup a homemade feel, the actual flavor was a bit too sweet. The pasta was also slightly too soft and synthetic-tasting, even though this soup isn't made with any artificial flavors. That said, this tomato soup does the job but doesn't quite hit the spot.

Heyday Canning Co. Tomato Soup

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup Serving)

Calories : 170

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 640 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 5 g

If you've had it up to here with ho-hum tomato soups, then Heyday Canning Co.'s version will be right up your alley. Crafted with high-quality juicy diced tomatoes, organic sourdough crackers, sharp cheddar cheese, and garlic, this soup is the definition of artisanal. Flaunting an unexpected taste and rich consistency, this soup, which cost me $5.99, is great to enjoy alone or as a side.

The look: A medium red-orange shade with a thick yet creamy texture that reminded me of pureed vegetables. It had an even, opaque color throughout and looked hearty.

The taste: First and foremost, this soup doesn't taste like your everyday tomato soup, but it's still freaking good. This soup is artisanal in every sense of the word. For starters, it has hints of sourdough bread and sharp Cheddar cheese, which gives it a rich, savory flavor. My only complaint is that it tastes a tad too salty. Even so, a bowl of this would taste great with salads and sandwiches. It also made me curious about the other soup options this brand offers.

Annie's Creamy Tomato & Bunny Pasta Soup

Nutrition : (Per 1 Can)

Calories : 150

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 660 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 4 g

I'm a huge fan of Annie's boxed macaroni and cheese—it's truly chef's kiss—so I was excited to try out the brand's tomato soup offering. I dropped $4.79 on a can of adorable tomato soup filled with bunny-shaped pasta pieces and a pared-down tomato flavor.

The look: A pale, muddy red with bunny-shaped pasta pieces mixed into it. Its texture was thick and creamy, with a consistency that resembled watered-down mashed potatoes. It has a slightly oily, iridescent layer on its surface.

The taste: Good, but not that tomatoey. This option has a more subdued, fainter taste—it was almost like the tomato was an afterthought. That said, it was not too sweet or too salty, and the pasta pieces were a nice touch—they were chewy and not mushy in the least. Although this soup wasn't exactly what I would expect from a tomato soup, I still enjoyed it.

Imagine Foods Creamy Tomato Soup

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup)

Calories : 80

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 600 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber 2 g, Sugar 9 g)

Protein : 2 g

Give Imagine Foods' Creamy Tomato Soup a shot for a tomato soup that tastes homemade. Prepared with organic tomatoes, organic potatoes, and farm-fresh herbs, this dairy-free option is a great match for grilled cheese or crackers. I thoroughly enjoyed this pick that set me back $5.29.

The look: A lighter red hue with a creamy consistency that wasn't transparent or watery. I liked that this soup, similar to the Pacific Foods' option, came in a resealable container with a screw top.

The taste: This soup was delicious. It had a slightly tangy, subtly sweet edge with a bright tomato flavor that hit the spot. It wasn't overly salty and didn't have any strange chemical aftertaste. I imagine this soup would taste great paired with grilled cheese sandwiches.

Amy's Cream of Tomato

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup)

Calories : 130

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 860 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber 3 g, Sugar 15 g)

Protein : 3 g

Crafted from a combination of sun-ripened tomatoes slow-simmered with organic cream, this is one of the best pre-packaged tomato soups I've probably ever tried. It's hearty without tasting overly rich and has the perfect balanced tangy tomato flavor that isn't too salty or sweet. I paid $4.79 for this soup, and I can't wait to buy it again.

The look: A noticeable deep, dark red that wasn't too thin or watery. The consistency was smooth and even, with a few flecks of spice in it. The soup also heated up evenly, which was a plus.

The taste: Bright and flavorful with a hint of tomatoey sweetness. This soup was undeniably delicious and comforting and had a full-bodied taste with dimension. It was rich without feeling overwhelming, didn't have any underlying metallic flavor (like some other brands do), and kept me coming back for more. My boyfriend, who's a huge fan of tomato soup, exclaimed after taking a spoonful. "If this isn't everything you'd want in a tomato soup, I don't know what is."

Overall, this option won because it was exactly what you'd want in a tomato soup—it wasn't overly salty, didn't taste synthetically sweet, and had a vibrant, tangy-creamy flavor that tasted homemade. It had such a deliciously pleasant flavor that I found myself going back for more. If you are a tomato soup fan, you definitely have to give this one a try.