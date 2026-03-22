These five chain restaurants offer the perfect prime rib and mashed potato pairings.

If you are a prime rib lover, you are well aware that one of the best sides to accompany the slow-cooked, savory, tender, and delicious piece of meat is mashed potatoes. There is something about the simple yet deliciously creamy spuds side that perfectly complements the heightened spices of the meat. Where can you get the best prime rib and mashed potatoes meal in town? Here are 5 chain restaurants serving the best prime rib and mashed potatoes.

Texas Roadhouse Prime Rib

Texas Roadhouse Prime Rib is a “flavorful ribeye steak slow-roasted to perfection with a choice of two sides,” one of which is mashed potatoes. “Last time I tried the prime rib based on many recommendations from here and it was excellent,” the same person said. Another added that the “prime rib is the best by a landslide.” As for the taters, one Redditor describes them as “thick but very creamy,” but the consistency isn’t so homogenous that they feel like baby food. “I love how they left the peels on. Peppery with a little bit of chunks. Very satisfying to chew,” commented a Facebook user.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Lawry’s The Prime Rib is considered the gold standard for prime rib, famous for its tableside carving and theatrical presentation that turns dinner into an event. “Their method of slow-roasting in rock salt ensures an even cook, formidable tenderness, and a depth of flavor far more worthy than it deserves,” Bitty Lo, a recipe developer with No Dash of Gluten, recently dished to ETNT. The mashed potatoes are so legendary that you can buy the seasoning at the grocery store to recreate them at home. Lawry’s® Garlic Mashed Potato Seasoning Blend is “full of robust, garlicky flavor that adds a mouthwatering savoriness to everything it touches.”

J. Alexander’s Prime Rib

You can only indulge in J. Alexander’s Slow Roasted Prime Rib Friday through Sunday, but diners maintain that the 16-ounce aged Midwestern beef, served with au jus and a loaded baked potato for $43 per the menu, is worth the wait. “Our Slow-Roasted Prime Rib – There’s a reason this classic is still popular,” the chain wrote on Facebook. “It was cooked to perfection. We both enjoyed our prime rib very much. The staff was top notch,” a diner agreed. And, the mashed potatoes are an easy swap. The signature side dish is often described as rich, buttery, and slightly coarse in texture rather than whipped smooth.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Black Angus Slow-Roasted

Black Angus Steakhouse serves a one-pound slab of dry-rubbed, slow-cooked prime rib beloved for its rich flavor and tenderness. “Seasoned with our Black Angus dry rub, seared and slow-roasted to perfection,” the chain writes. Served with “rich” house-made au jus and fresh or creamy horseradish sauce. And it pairs perfectly with creamy, homemade mashed potatoes, often served with garlic, butter, and seasonings. Their elevated Supreme Mashed Potatoes lineup includes loaded options like Bacon & Cheddar, Crab with Roasted Garlic & Herb, or Lobster Chipotle.

Outback Slow-Roasted Prime Rib

Outback’s slow-roasted prime rib is worth savoring. “I really don’t like Outback, but I will defend their Prime Rib. Cooked medium, its wonderful,” writes one. Another calls it “perfection,” on Reddit. “People may sometimes hate on Outback, but I’ve never had a bad piece of prime rib there. And their tangy tomato salad dressing is delicious (I need to find a dupe of that recipe, if anyone has something similar I’d be forever in your debt).” You can get it with Homestyle Mashed Potatoes or Loaded Mashed Potatoes, both creamy, buttery, salty, and delicious.