5 Chains Serving the Best Pumpkin Pancakes

It had been a while since the kids and I went out to breakfast. So, I dragged my son and daughter to our local First Watch over the weekend. Still in August, I was surprised that the menu had already transitioned to fall, with so many autumn-inspired dishes, namely pumpkin pancakes. Is there anything more delicious than pumpkin-infused pancakes? The only correct answer is pancake waffles. Here are 5 chains serving up the best pumpkin pancakes and waffles this fall.

First Watch

First Watch’s signature spiced Pumpkin Pancakes should come with a disclaimer because they are so delicious that you will dream about them. I ordered the breakfast, which comes with two eggs, chicken apple sausage, and a single pancake, which, trust me, is all you need because it is so rich and decadent. The chain also serves a shareable Pumpkin Spice Donuts dish, “warm cake donut holes tossed with pumpkin spiced sugar and lighty dusted with powdered cinnamon sugar” and served with “salted caramel and créme anglaise for dipping.”

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Another Broken Egg Cafe, the award-winning, elevated breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant, has also launched its fall menu. “Autumn is meant for savoring every moment. Our fall selections are inspired by the comfort, connection, and joy that define the season,” said Chef Joel Reynders, vice president of culinary and executive chef at the brand. “From wholesome Southern dishes to decadent pumpkin-spiced treats and cozy handcrafted beverages, each item is created to transform ordinary autumn mornings into extraordinary memories. We want our guests to gather, enjoy a delicious meal, and celebrate the season in a way that feels truly special.” The highlight of the menu? The Pumpkin Crunch Waffle is a classic Belgian waffle baked with pumpkin and graham cracker crunch, then topped with spiced pumpkin cheesecake butter, drizzled with maple pumpkin syrup, and dusted with powdered sugar.

Turning Point

While Turning Point, one of my go-to breakfast chains, hasn’t launched its fall menu yet, I expect the seasonal offerings to be updated any day now. The chain brings back The Great Pumpkin Pancakes annually, a sweet meet savory twist on the classic pumpkin pancakes with a cinnamon sugar swirl, topped with sweet cream frosting, candied pumpkin seeds, and wait for it, bacon.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

IHOP

IHOP recently announced the return of its highly anticipated Pumpkin Spice Pancakes, available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide. According to the chain, it sells over 1 million pumpkin pancakes annually. Pumpkin Spice Pancakes are made with real pumpkin and seasonal spices, crowned with creamy whipped topping.

Denny’s

Denny’s Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes, another annual favorite, are back at the chain. These decadent dessert-like breakfast treats feature buttermilk pancakes cooked with real pumpkin pie filling and glazed pecans, topped with a rich pecan pie sauce.