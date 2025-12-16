5 Chair Exercises That Shrink Belly Overhang Faster Than Gym Machines After 55

Work your abs and slim down your midsection with these simple seated moves.

Chair exercises can be an incredibly beneficial addition to your fitness routine—especially as you age. They help strengthen your muscles, keep your joints active, and get your blood flowing. These moves activate your core muscles and burn calories, making them an excellent choice when it comes to addressing belly fat. Excess fat in the abdominal area is always stubborn and challenging to lose—but trimming the fat should be a top priority. We spoke with Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, who shares five chair exercises that shrink belly overhang quicker than gym machines.

Not only is a “muffin top” frustrating to deal with, it’s also extremely dangerous to your overall health. It’s essential to have the right game plan on deck to lose this extra fat, and we’re here to help.

“Chair-based exercises offer stability, which allows older adults to engage the core without straining the lower back. In addition, the support of the chair reduces the fear of falling, which increases confidence and consistency,” Canham tells us. “When the body feels safe, the deep core muscles activate more effectively. Seated work also improves posture which directly affects how the belly appears. These movements are easier on the joints while still challenging the core. They can be done daily, which accelerates results.”

According to Canham, these exercises boost strength and definition in a safe and efficient manner.

Seated Knee Lifts

Seated knee lifts involve sitting at the edge of a chair and alternate lifting one knee up toward your chest, all while bracing your core. It fires up the lower abs, transverse abdominis, and hip flexors.

Begin by sitting at the edge of a sturdy chair with your feet planted flat on the ground. Place your hands on either side of the chair for support. Activate your core. Lift your left knee toward your chest, then lower it. Lift your right knee toward your chest, then lower it. Continue alternating knee lifts, performing 3 sets of 12 reps.

Seated Torso Twists

Seated torso twists require sitting tall with your feet flat on the floor, then rotating from one side to the other, engaging your core throughout.

Begin seated with your feet hip-width apart and your core braced. Place your hands behind your head or your arms crossed in front of your chest. Gradually rotate your torso to the left, making sure your hips stay facing forward. Hold for a moment at the end of the rotation as you feel a solid stretch in the obliques. Use control to return to the center. Repeat on the right side. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps on each side.

Seated Lean-Backs

Chair sit-backs—or seated lean-backs—help you build strong lower abdominals without placing unnecessary stress on the spine.

Begin by sitting tall on a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor, hip-distance apart. Activate your core while keeping your spine long and your shoulders relaxed. Place your hands on the sides of the chair for support or crossed in front of your chest. Slightly lean back from the hips, holding for a moment at the back of the lean, feeling your core fire up. Use control as you return to a tall seated position. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps.

Seated Marches

To get started, sit tall on a sturdy chair, feet flat on the ground. Begin marching your legs up and down while reaching both arms overhead. Keep your core braced and pull your belly button inward throughout the movement to support max engagement. Perform 2 sets of 20 reps.

Seated Side Bends