14 Best Strength Exercises for Women To Melt ‘Middle-Aged Spread’ Belly Fat

Ah, the dreaded middle-aged spread. It sneaks up when you least expect it and can be incredibly stubborn to deal with. This excess belly fat typically accumulates when your metabolism slows, hormones shift, and lean muscle mass naturally declines. The good news is, while age might make shedding those pounds a bit more challenging, it’s absolutely possible. We have some of the best strength exercises for women to melt middle-aged spread belly fat, so gear up for fat loss.

“I hear from so many women in their 40s who are frustrated that their tummy feels bigger and their arms less defined, even though they haven’t changed their eating habits,” says Emily Schofield, certified personal trainer and gym manager at Ultimate Performance Los Angeles.

She assures calories aren’t the only thing to blame: “It’s about muscle loss, a slowing metabolism, and hormonal changes. But, the good news is that resistance training is one of the most powerful tools we have to slow, stop, and even reverse these changes. It really is about becoming stronger for life.”

That’s where performing regular resistance training comes in clutch.

What Makes Strength Training Effective for Tackling the Middle-Aged Spread

According to Schofield, strength training is your “secret weapon” for preserving vitality in your 40s—and beyond.

“It does far more than build muscle—it supports metabolic and hormonal health, reduces the risk of many chronic diseases, and helps preserve both muscle mass and bone density as we grow older in a way traditional cardio, or Pilates, simply can’t,” she explains. “If you want to improve your bone density and stave off osteoporosis, you need to do load-bearing exercise. If you want to stave off sarcopenia, you have to lift weights. There’s no way around that.”

By building and preserving strength in this manner, you’ll feel more confident performing daily tasks and activities while protecting your body against physical decline.

That said, don’t sleep on cardio! It’s all about establishing a healthy balance between the two and doing exercise you genuinely enjoy. This will make your fitness regimen sustainable for the long-term.

14 Best Strength Exercises for Women To Melt Belly Fat

Below, experts break down the best strength exercises for women to shrink middle-aged spread belly fat and tighten the waistline.

Pallof Press

This anti-rotational exercise zeros in on your obliques, helping to tighten up the sides of your abdomen.

“To perform this exercise, you must fight against a rotational pull using your core muscles,” says Rachel MacPherson, an ACE-certified personal trainer with Garage Gym Reviews. “It activates deep core muscles to tighten and stabilize your core. It helps cinch in the waist due to strengthening the deeper core muscles.”

Stand with your left side beside a cable machine or anchored resistance band at about chest level. Stand upright and brace your core, standing with your feet shoulder-width apart. Hold the cable or band in both hands, and push the handle to about chest height. Hold the handle out for 10 slow breaths while bracing against the resistance of the weight. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps.

Dumbbell Pullovers

“Dumbbell pullovers are fantastic for working your pectoralis major, which is the main muscle of your chest, as well as the lats on your back,” says MacPherson. “They also work the supporting muscles called your serratus on your sides, helping keep your shoulder blades and joints strong and healthy. This exercise is ideal for improving posture.”

Lie with your upper back on a bench (perpendicular) and your feet on the ground. Your feet should be flat and your hips should be raised in line with your back. Hold a dumbbell between your hands with your palms facing up. (You can also hold a lightweight dumbbell in each hand.) Lift the weight above your chest with a slight bend in your elbows. Maintain this position with your arms while you lower them behind your head. Return to the start by pulling the dumbbell back over your chest until almost, but not quite vertical, to maintain the tension. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Kettlebell Swings

“Kettlebell swings help build power, stability, and strength in your hips, back, and glutes. Your body works as a unit when performing a kettlebell swing, which makes it a functional movement that can improve your daily performance with anything from bending, lifting groceries, kids, or any household chores,” MacPherson notes.

Hold a kettlebell with both hands using an overhand grip. Stand tall, feet about shoulder-width apart. Hinge forward at your hips and bend your knees slightly. Maintain a slight arch in your back, and keep your chest up. Swing the kettlebell back between your legs while exhaling. Explosively force the kettle forward and stand, locking out your hips. Do 2 to 3 sets of 15 to 20 reps.

Goblet Squats

“Goblet squats are an excellent alternative to barbell squats,” MacPherson tells us. “You can get much deeper with a goblet squat because your center of gravity shifts forward, allowing deeper stretching in your quads and improving your chances of growing muscle. Goblet squats also hit your glutes, calves, and core.”

Stand tall, feet slightly wider than shoulder-width. Grasp a kettlebell overhand or a dumbbell in both hands, and hold the weight in front of your chest with your elbows pointing down and tucked in. Hinge at the hips and bend your knees to squat, keeping the weight in place. Squat as far as you can with a straight back. Push through your heels to return to the starting position. Aim for 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Face Pulls

Don’t be fooled by the name; face pulls are about posture and upper-back strength.

“Banded or cable face pulls are a strengthening and corrective exercise that helps strengthen the rear shoulders and upper back to prevent hunching and poor posture. These areas are often weakened and stretched due to a lifestyle of sitting or hunching over phones, computers, counters, and sinks,” says MacPherson.

Anchor a band or cable, and grasp the handles. Step back until there’s tension in the band, then lift the handles to eye or nose level. Flare your elbows out so they’re pointing behind you. Lead with your elbows to pull the band toward you, stopping when your elbows are as far back as you can manage comfortably. Squeeze your shoulder blades for two seconds, then release slowly and with control. Perform 2 or 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Kettlebell Windmills

“Kettlebell windmills require strength, stability, and mobility to perform and work your entire core, including your obliques,” MacPherson says. “Oblique muscles are on the sides of your torso and help with twisting and turning, while the deeper muscles pull in your abdomen.”

Clean and press a kettlebell overhead with your right arm, keeping it above you with your elbow locked out. Push your right hip out to the right, and bend from the hips to the left while keeping your gaze on the kettlebell above your head. Reach toward the floor with your left hand, keeping your arm close to your body. Once you reach down as far as you can safely with your mobility, pause and return to the starting position with your raised arm locked out safely overhead. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps per side.

Dumbbell Wood Chops

“Dumbbell wood chops are a rotational exercise for building core strength and stability,” explains MacPherson. “Unlike movements like crunches that only work in one plane of motion using flexion of the spine, dumbbell wood chops use a more natural twisting and rotating motion that you use during daily tasks, which develops more functional abdominal muscles, pulling in your abdomen and protecting your spine.”

Hold a dumbbell with both hands, and stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lift the dumbbell toward your right side, keeping your arms straight. Twist your torso, and carefully rotate your legs to bring the dumbbell down to your left. Bend at the knees while dropping your hips to bring the dumbbell toward the ground. Repeat by lifting the dumbbell back to the right and overhead. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps per side.

Stability Ball Roll-Outs

“Roll-outs are an extremely effective core exercise that will work your rectus abdominus (six-pack muscles) and deep core muscles that act like a girdle to tighten and strengthen your core,” says MacPherson.

Lower down in front of an exercise ball within arm’s reach. Rest your forearms on top of the ball with your elbows bent and your body straight. Roll the ball away from you while straightening your torso. Use your core muscles to maintain stability. Roll back slowly, using your core muscles to contract and bring the ball back to the starting position. Repeat for 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 20 reps.

Weighted Wall Sits

Wall sits alone can be intense. Adding weight will take it to the next level to help you burn belly fat.

“Wall sits are an isometric exercise that helps to build muscular endurance and strength,” says MacPherson. “Isometric exercises recruit more motor units, which is important for building strength and muscle mass. Performing wall sits will increase your heart rate while strengthening and building muscle, plus increasing muscular endurance so you can be more active, lean, and fit.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Choose an appropriate weight, such as a kettlebell or medicine ball, and hold it at chest height. Press your back against a wall, and slide down the wall, stepping your feet out and bending your knees until your knees are 90 degrees. Your feet should be about shoulder-width apart. Aim for 2 to 3 sets of 45 to 60-second holds.

Step-Ups

“Step-ups build glute and leg strength and burn many calories,” MacPherson points out. “They help you strengthen your joints and boost mobility in your knees, ankles, and hips to stay fit and active for years.”

Stand facing a bench, holding a dumbbell in each hand, and brace your core. Step onto the bench with one foot, and stand on the bench, bringing your other foot to touch the bench. Ensure all the power comes from the lead foot. Press through your foot, and activate your glutes and quads to lift you. Carefully lower the following foot back to the floor, then the stepping foot. Repeat using your opposite foot as the lead. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps per side.

Pushups

“Pushups are a classic bodyweight exercise that strengthens chest, shoulders, triceps, and core,” says Schofield. “[They’re] great for toning the upper body, especially the triceps area that many women find problematic during menopause. They also improve posture and shoulder stability.”

Start in a high plank with hands under your shoulders and your body straight. Bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the floor. Maintain a long, straight body as you lower. Press back up, straightening your arms. Perform 2 to 4 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Bulgarian Split Squats

“This move is brutal but brilliant,” Schofield says. “It targets glutes, quads, and hamstrings while training balance and stability—perfect for correcting muscle imbalances and sculpting leaner legs and glutes.”

Stand tall, a few feet away from a workout bench. Place your back foot on the bench. Bend your front knee to lower until your front thigh is parallel to the floor. Press through your front heel to return to standing. Perform 2 to 4 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Pull-Ups

“This exercise is tough, but effective. Pull-ups train your back, biceps, shoulders, and core,” Schofield tells us. “[It helps you develop] functional pulling strength, shapes the upper body, and combats the rounded-shoulder posture common in midlife.”

Stand tall and grab onto a pull-up bar using an overhand grip, hands shoulder-distance apart. Hang onto the bar with fully extended arms. Pull your chest up toward the bar by bringing your elbows down and back. Slowly lower back to the start position. Perform 2 to 4 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Squats

“Squats are the queen of lower-body moves. They build strength in the quads, glutes, and hamstrings while engaging your core,” Schofield notes. “[This exercise] boosts mobility, bone density, and overall calorie expenditure—a must for firming the lower body and protecting against osteoporosis.”