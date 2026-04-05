4 Chair Exercises That Flatten Love Handles Faster Than Weight Training After 60

A certified trainer says these 4 chair moves flatten love handles better than weight training.

Love handles after 60 tend to stick around for one simple reason, the obliques and deep core muscles stop engaging consistently during daily movement. Many people turn to weight training, which helps overall strength, but it often misses the targeted, controlled tension needed to tighten the sides of the waist. I’ve worked with older clients for years, and the fastest changes almost always come from focused movements that train the core directly and consistently.

Chair exercises create the perfect setup for that kind of work. They remove balance concerns while allowing you to focus fully on contracting the obliques and stabilizing the torso. When the body feels supported, it becomes much easier to slow down, control each rep, and keep the muscles under tension longer.

That time under tension makes all the difference. Fast reps won’t tighten the waist, but controlled, deliberate movement will. When you consistently activate the obliques and surrounding core muscles, the midsection begins to feel tighter and more stable.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The following chair exercises target the sides of the core while reinforcing posture and control. Sit tall, move slowly, and focus on squeezing through the waist during every repetition. That’s what drives results.

Seated Cross-Body Crunch

This remains one of the most effective chair exercises for targeting the obliques directly. I use it constantly because it forces the abdominal muscles to contract across the body, which is exactly how the obliques function. Many people rush this movement, but slowing it down turns it into a powerful tool for tightening the waist.

Bringing the elbow toward the opposite knee creates a deep contraction through the side of the core. Holding that position briefly increases the intensity and keeps the muscles fully engaged. Over time, this consistent activation helps pull the waist inward and improve overall definition.

How to Do It

Sit tall with hands behind your head

Lift one knee across your body

Bring opposite elbow toward the knee

Pause briefly at the top

Lower slowly and alternate sides.

Seated Side Bends

Seated side bends isolate the obliques while improving control through the waist. I include this exercise often because it allows you to focus entirely on one side at a time, which helps build balanced strength across the midsection.

Sliding your hand down toward your knee creates a controlled stretch and contraction through the side of the core. The key involves returning slowly, which forces the obliques to engage rather than relying on momentum. This controlled effort builds strength and tightens the waistline over time.

How to Do It

Sit upright with feet flat

Place one hand on your side

Slide the other hand toward your knee

Return slowly to center

Alternate sides.

Seated Twist With Hold

This movement strengthens the obliques while improving rotational control. I rely on it because it trains the muscles that stabilize the spine during twisting movements, something that becomes increasingly important with age.

Rotating your torso and holding the position forces the core to stay engaged. That sustained tension builds endurance in the obliques and helps tighten the sides of the waist. Many clients feel this one working immediately when performed slowly and with control.

How to Do It

Sit tall with hands near your chest

Rotate your torso to one side

Hold for 2–3 seconds

Return slowly

Alternate sides.

Seated Knee Tucks With Twist

This final movement combines lower-abdominal activation with oblique engagement, making it highly effective for tightening the entire midsection. I often finish routines with this because it ties everything together while keeping the core under constant tension.

Pulling the knees in while slightly rotating the torso forces multiple areas of the core to work at once. The combination of movement and control increases intensity without adding strain. Over time, this helps flatten the waistline and improve overall core strength.

How to Do It