5 Daily Chair Exercises That Melt Belly Fat Faster Than Cardio After 55

These seated drills torch more belly fat than classic cardio as you age.

Do you want to eliminate belly fat? To get started, take a seat, because it’s time to do some chair exercises. You heard us correctly! Chair workouts burn extra fat in the abdominal area by boosting your heart rate and burning calories. You’ll build lean muscle and kick up metabolism. And the good news? Chair exercises are easy on the joints.

We spoke with Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, to learn why chair exercises are so beneficial—and the best ones to prioritize.

According to Canham, an invigorating 30-minute Pilates chair workout can burn a significant amount of calories, depending on intensity. While not everyone has access to a Pilates chair, many of these movements can be replicated with a workout bench or a sturdy chair at home. The key is emphasizing slow, controlled movements while stabilizing your body through your sit bones.

Side Leg Extensions

Begin sitting sideways on a chair, keeping your right side closest to the back of the chair. Place your hands on the chair’s seat or back for support. Extend your left leg straight out to the side, lifting it a few inches off the floor. Lower and repeat on the other side.

Twist and Reach

Begin seated on a chair, feet planted flat on the floor. Extend both arms ahead of you at shoulder height, palms facing in. Activate your core. Twist your torso to the right, reaching your arms in the same direction. Return to the center. Twist your torso to the left. Continue to twist and reach.

Seated Leg Press

Begin seated on a chair. Loop a resistance band under your left foot, holding onto an end with each hand. Keep your right foot flat on the ground. Engage your core. Extend your banded leg, pressing your left foot out against the resistance. Use control to return to the start position.

Single Leg Lifts

Begin seated on a chair. Maintain a tall chest and keep your feet on the ground. Activate your core. Slowly lift your right leg a few inches off the floor before lowering. Repeat on the other side.

Seated Pike