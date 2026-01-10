5 Chair Moves That Firm Sagging Arms Better Than Bicep Curls After 50

Tone your triceps with these simple seated moves.

Chair moves can be much more effective than you may think. A chair is a secure base that can help you use your body weight to create resistance and boost strength in your biceps, triceps, shoulders. The best part? If you’re over 50, this low-impact form of exercise won’t stress your joints as you tone your body. Not only is this modality convenient—with consistency, you’ll see improvements quickly!

“After age 50, the body naturally loses muscle mass (a process known as sarcopenia), and collagen production declines, reducing skin elasticity. As muscle underneath the skin diminishes, the skin loses its support structure, leading to the sagging or ‘crepey’ appearance many people notice in their arms,” explains Jill Jones, Co-founder of FitQuo and Owner of Colosseum Gym. “Strength training helps reverse this process by rebuilding muscle, which acts like a natural scaffold beneath the skin. Chair exercises are especially effective because they allow controlled resistance and proper alignment—stimulating muscle growth without overstressing aging joints.”

We spoke with Jones to learn exactly what to include in your workout routine. Here are five chair moves that will firm sagging arms better than performing bicep curls after 50.

5 Chair Moves That Firm Sagging Arms

“While bicep curls isolate one muscle, sagging arms are usually caused by weak triceps, shoulders, chest muscles, and poor posture – not weak biceps alone. Chair-based exercises engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously, leading to better overall arm firmness and functional strength,” Jones tells us. “Chairs also allow for slower tempo, better control, and a fuller range of motion, which are essential for muscle growth after 50.”

The most productive chair exercises utilize compound movements that build strength in the chest, shoulders, and arms while promoting better joint health and posture.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“These moves work synergistically to tighten and firm the entire upper arm,” Jones says.

Chair Tricep Dips

“This move directly targets the triceps—the primary muscle responsible for tightening the back of the arms, where sagging most often occurs,” Jones tells us.

Begin sitting at the edge of a sturdy chair. Place your hands on the edge of the seat and lift your tailbone off the chair. Walk your feet away until your knees, hips, and torso form 90-degree angles. Activate your core and keep your shoulders relaxed as you bend your elbows to lower your body just below the seat. Press back up until your arms are straight, engaging your triceps as you do so. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Seated Overhead Press

“This exercise builds shoulder strength and definition while improving overhead mobility without placing stress on the lower back,” Jones says.

Begin sitting tall on a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor and your core engaged. Hold a pair of lightweight dumbbells or water bottles at shoulder level, palms facing forward. Press the weights straight overhead without locking out your elbows. Gradually lower the weights back to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 12 reps.

Seated Arm Circles

“This endurance-based move tones the shoulders and arms, improves blood flow, and strengthens stabilizing muscles. Add an extra set if you can,” Jones notes.

Begin sitting tall on a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor and your shoulders relaxed. Extend your arms out to the sides at shoulder level, palms facing down. Slowly make small circles in a forward motion, focusing on controlled movement. Then, make small circles in a backward motion. Perform 3 sets of 30 seconds in each direction.

Chair Pushups

“Chair pushups strengthen the chest, shoulders, and arms together while remaining joint-friendly—far easier to maintain good form than floor pushups,” Jones explains.

Find a stable chair and place your hands on it, shoulder-width apart. Begin by walking your legs back so you’re at a straight incline from your head to your heels. Keep your legs together and rise onto the balls of your feet. Engage your core and keep your gaze forward. Bend your elbows to lower your body until your chest lines up with your elbows. Return back to straight arms. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps.

Seated Bicep Curls

“This exercise keeps the core stable while isolating the biceps, helping improve arm shape and functional strength for lifting and carrying,” Jones notes.