5 Best ‘Arm Day’ Workouts To Build Muscular Biceps

When it comes to building strong, well-defined biceps, variety and intensity are key. While traditional weightlifting exercises are effective, it's essential to mix up your routine with targeted workouts that hit every part of your biceps. I've compiled five of the best "arm day" workouts designed to maximize your bicep growth and strength.

The workouts below include a combination of classic and dynamic exercises that focus on different angles and grips to fully engage your biceps and promote muscle growth. Gear up for the best arm day workouts your routine's been missing!

The Workouts

What you need: A set of dumbbells, a barbell, and resistance bands. These workouts target the biceps from all angles, providing a comprehensive arm-building routine. Each workout should take about 15 to 20 minutes to complete, depending on your intensity.

#1: Classic Bicep Workout

The Routine:

Dumbbell Bicep Curls (3 sets of 12 reps)

Hammer Curls (3 sets of 10 reps)

Barbell Curls (3 sets of 10 reps)

Directions: Perform the exercises in the order listed, taking minimal rest between each exercise. After completing all three exercises, rest for 1 to 2 minutes and repeat the circuit twice.

Exercise Instructions:

1. Dumbbell Bicep Curls

This exercise targets the biceps brachii, the primary muscle responsible for the curl movement, helping to build size and strength.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing forward. Keep your elbows close to your torso and curl the weights to shoulder level. Slowly lower the dumbbells back down, fully extending your arms. Repeat for the listed reps.

2. Hammer Curls

The hammer curl focuses on the brachialis, a muscle underneath the biceps, adding thickness to your arms.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing your torso. Keep your elbows close to your body and curl the weights toward your shoulders. Lower the dumbbells back down in a controlled manner. Repeat for the listed reps.

3. Barbell Curls

Barbell curls engage the entire bicep muscle, allowing you to lift heavier weights for increased muscle growth.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a barbell with an underhand grip. Keep your elbows close to your torso and curl the barbell toward your chest. Lower the barbell back down slowly, fully extending your arms. Repeat for the listed reps.

#2: Resistance Band Bicep Workout

The Routine:

Banded Concentration Curls (3 sets of 12 reps per side)

Resistance Band Reverse Curls (3 sets of 12 reps)

Resistance Band 21s (3 sets of 7 reps for each phase)

Directions: Complete each exercise one after the other, resting for 1 to 2 minutes between sets. Repeat the circuit for a total of three rounds.

Exercise Instructions:

1. Banded Concentration Curls

Banded concentration curls isolate the biceps for a focused contraction, helping to build peak bicep strength and size.

Sit on a bench and loop the resistance band under your foot. Hold the band in one hand and rest your elbow on the inside of your thigh. Curl the band toward your shoulder, squeezing your bicep at the top. Lower the band back down in a controlled manner. Repeat for the listed reps before switching sides.

2. Resistance Band Reverse Curls

This exercise targets the brachialis and forearms, adding thickness and definition to the upper arm.

Stand in the middle of the band with your feet shoulder-width apart. Hold the ends of the band with an overhand grip (palms facing down). Curl the band up toward your shoulders, keeping your elbows close to your body. Lower the band back down slowly. Repeat for the listed reps.

3. Resistance Band 21s

Resistance band 21s provide a complete bicep workout by targeting different ranges of motion, maximizing muscle fatigue and growth.

Stand in the middle of the band with your feet shoulder-width apart. Hold the ends of the band with an underhand grip. Perform 7 reps of the lower half of a curl (from full extension to halfway up). Perform 7 reps of the upper half of a curl (from halfway up to full contraction). Perform 7 reps of a full curl (from full extension to full contraction).

#3: Superset Bicep Workout

The Routine:

Barbell Curl to Overhead Press (3 sets of 10 reps)

Alternating Dumbbell Curls (3 sets of 12 reps per side)

Close-Grip Push-Ups (3 sets of 15 reps)

Directions: Perform each pair of exercises (superset) back-to-back with no rest in between. After completing both exercises, rest for 1 to 2 minutes and repeat the superset for three rounds.

Exercise Instructions:

1. Barbell Curl to Overhead Press

The standing bicep curl engages both the biceps and shoulders, allowing for efficient upper-body strength development.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a barbell with an underhand grip. Curl the barbell to your shoulders, then press it overhead. Lower the barbell back to your shoulders, then down to the starting position. Repeat for the listed reps.

2. Alternating Dumbbell Curls

The alternating dumbbell curl targets each bicep individually, helping to correct imbalances and build symmetrical arms.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Curl one dumbbell up toward your shoulder while keeping the other arm straight. Lower the dumbbell back down and repeat with the opposite arm. Continue alternating for the listed reps.

3. Close-grip Pushups

This exercise focuses on the triceps and inner biceps, contributing to overall arm size and strength.

Get into a pushup position with your hands close to your chest. Lower your body until your chest almost touches the ground. Push back up to the starting position. Repeat for the listed reps.

#4: Isolation Bicep Workout

The Routine:

Preacher Curls (3 sets of 12 reps)

Concentration Curls (3 sets of 12 reps per side)

Spider Curls (3 sets of 12 reps)

Directions: Perform each exercise with minimal rest in between. After completing all three exercises, rest for 1 to 2 minutes and repeat the circuit for three rounds.

Exercise Instructions:

1. Preacher Curls

The preacher curl isolates the biceps, minimizing the involvement of other muscles and maximizing bicep contraction.

Sit at a preacher curl bench and hold a barbell with an underhand grip. Rest your upper arms on the bench pad and extend your arms fully. Curl the barbell toward your shoulders, squeezing your biceps at the top. Lower the barbell back down slowly. Repeat for the listed reps.

2. Concentration Curls

Concentration curls focus on the peak of the biceps, helping to build a well-defined and prominent muscle.

Sit on a bench with your legs spread and hold a dumbbell in one hand. Rest your elbow on the inside of your thigh. Curl the dumbbell toward your shoulder, squeezing your bicep at the top. Lower the dumbbell back down in a controlled manner. Repeat for the listed reps before switching sides.

3. Spider Curls

Spider curls target the lower portion of the biceps, adding fullness and definition to the muscle.

Lie face down on an incline bench with your arms hanging straight down. Hold a pair of dumbbells with an underhand grip. Curl the dumbbells up toward your shoulders, keeping your upper arms stationary. Lower the dumbbells back down slowly. Repeat for the listed reps.

#5: Dynamic Bicep Workout

The Routine:

Bicep Curl to Press (3 sets of 10 reps)

Zottman Curls (3 sets of 12 reps)

Resistance Band Curls (3 sets of 15 reps)

Directions: Complete the exercises in the order listed, with minimal rest in between. After completing all three exercises, rest for 1 to 2 minutes and repeat the circuit for three rounds.

Exercise Instructions:

1. Bicep Curl to Press

This exercise combines bicep curls with an overhead press, targeting the biceps and shoulders for comprehensive upper-body strength.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Curl the dumbbells up to shoulder level, then press them overhead. Lower the dumbbells back to shoulder level, then down to the starting position. Repeat for the listed reps.

2. Zottman Curls

Zottman curls engage both the biceps and forearms by changing the grip midway through the exercise.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Curl the dumbbells up with a supinated grip (palms facing up). At the top of the curl, rotate your wrists to a pronated grip (palms facing down) and lower the dumbbells. Repeat for the listed reps.

3. Resistance Band Curls

Resistance band curls provide constant tension throughout the movement, enhancing muscle activation and growth.