5 Chair Exercises That Flatten Lower Back Fat Better Than Planks After 55

If you’re dealing with pesky back fat, these seated moves will help address it.

Lower back fat is a common concern for many individuals as they age. It often accumulates when calorie intake exceeds how much energy is expended, leading to fat in unwanted places. Other factors, like a slower metabolism, hormonal shifts, poor diet, stress, genetics, and even a sleep deficit, can also be to blame. If you know it’s there, let’s learn what you can do about it. We spoke with Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, who shares five chair exercises to add to your routine. This workout will flatten lower back fat better than simply doing planks after 55.

“Planks rely heavily on shoulder strength and spinal compression tolerance, which limits how well many adults over 55 can actually engage their obliques and deep core,” Canham explains. “Chair-based exercises allow you to stay upright, breathe more naturally, and access the transverse abdominis and obliques through rotation and controlled side-bending—patterns the core is designed for. This improves muscle activation, posture, and circulation around the lower back, which supports fat loss more effectively than static holds.”

5 Chair Exercises That Flatten Lower Back Fat

"These movements train rotation, side-loading, and postural endurance—the functions that shape the waist and support the lower back. They also reduce joint strain while improving daily movement patterns, making them safer and more effective for flattening the lower back area after 55," Canham tells us.

Seated Oblique Twists

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_cD9f078WQ4

Begin sitting tall on a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor. Cross your arms in front of your chest. Alternatively, hold a light weight or water bottle for added resistance. Gently twist your torso from one side to the other, keeping the movement slow and controlled and your hips stable. Really feel your obliques activate. Complete 2 to 3 sets of 16 to 20 twists, maintaining steady breaths and solid posture.

Seated Side Bend Reach

Begin sitting tall on a sturdy chair. Reach one hand overhead while the other anchors the chair. Bend through your waist—not your shoulders. Switch sides. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps on each side.

Seated Knee Lift With Core Brace

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GXPCSeFYJPI

Sit tall at the edge of a sturdy chair. Place your hands on the side for support. Lift one knee toward your chest, then lower it, bracing your abs and maintaining a tall spine. Switch sides. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps on each side.

Seated Forward Hinge + Return

Sit tall at the edge of a sturdy chair. Slightly hinge forward at the hips. Return to an upright position using your deep core muscles, not momentum. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 12 slow reps.

Seated March With Arm Reach

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5GYXSe0e2p8