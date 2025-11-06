5 Bodyweight Moves That Shrink Lower Belly Pooch Better Than Crunches After 50

The lower belly is often one of the first areas excess fat accumulates after 50, largely due to metabolism slow-down. Hormonal shifts—specifically lower testosterone and estrogen—are also to blame, leading to increased fat storage in the midsection. On top of that, reduced exercise with age can cause the core muscles to lose their tone and weaken, making the stomach look softer and less firm. That’s why we spoke with an expert who outlines five essential bodyweight exercises that help shrink your lower belly pooch.

While the midsection may be a challenging spot to address, strength work, steady movement, and mindful eating habits can make a major difference over time, says Denise Chakoian, Rhode Island certified fitness trainer and owner of Core Cycle and Fitness LaGree. That’s where bodyweight training comes in clutch.

“Bodyweight exercises often work the lower abs by forcing you to lift or stabilize your legs, rather than just curling your upper body like in a crunch,” Chakoian explains. “Bodyweight exercises also challenge your core to stabilize your hips and pelvis, which hits deep muscles under the surface. Because these exercises involve more movement and balance, they can improve overall core strength, not just appearance. Over time, this helps tighten the lower belly and supports better posture and lower back stability.”

Leg Raises

“Lifting your legs targets the lower abs more than crunches and also strengthens hip flexors,” Chakoian tells us.

This simple bodyweight move is stellar at building solid core strength, control, and stability. It helps sculpt and tone your abs while expanding mobility in the hips.

Start by lying flat on your back with your arms extended overhead and legs out straight. Activate your core as you lift both legs off the floor, keeping them extended and your lower back pressed into the mat. Hold for a moment at the top, then use control to lower your legs back toward the ground without letting them touch it. Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Plank

“Planks engage the entire core, including deep stabilizing muscles that crunches don’t hit,” Chakoian explains.

This simple yet effective bodyweight hold recruits your abs, obliques, lower back, and shoulders, helping you build and maintain strength throughout the core.

Assume a forearm plank with your forearms on the floor—elbows under your shoulders—and body straight from head to heels. Avoid letting your hips sag or rise. Hold the position for 30 to 60 seconds as you engage your legs, glutes, and core. Complete 3 rounds in total.

Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers combine cardio and strength training in one fast-paced motion as you alternate bringing one knee up to your chest.

“This moves your legs and arms quickly, burning calories while working the midsection,” Chakoain tells us.

Begin by assuming a high plank—legs extended behind you and hands placed below your shoulders. Engage your core. Quickly bring your right knee toward your chest before bringing it back behind you. Bring your left knee up toward your chest. Continue to alternate, maintaining a steady pace and controlled breathing. Perform 3 sets of 20 to 30 reps on each side.

Bicycle Crunches

“The twisting motion hits obliques and lower abs more than a standard crunch,” Chakoian tells us.

Lie down flat on your back on a workout mat. Place your hands at the back of your head. Bend your knees and lift your legs off the floor so they form a 90-degree angle. Crunch up as you bring your right elbow toward your left knee and extend your right leg. Then, crunch over to the other side as you bring your left elbow toward your right knee and extend your left leg. Perform 3 sets of 15 to 20 reps on each side.

Reverse Crunches

This bodyweight move activates the core and helps sculpt the lower belly region. Unlike classic crunches, reverse crunches prioritize lifting the hips and firing up the lower ab muscles for max results.

“Lifting your hips toward your chest emphasizes the lower belly and reduces strain on the neck,” Chakoian points out.