5 Chair Exercises That Restore Thigh Muscle Faster Than Gym Sessions After 60

Using your own body weight as resistance comes in clutch when looking to build thigh muscle.

Strong thighs are necessary for daily functioning. You can thank your thighs for walking, running, climbing steps, and even getting out of a seated position. As you age, your thighs can weaken, turning simple tasks into challenges. The weakness also puts you at risk of falling or stumbling and getting injured.

We reached out to Nicky Cossins, Yoga Instructor at Yoga with Nicky, who shares with us five chair exercises that can help restore thigh muscle faster than gym sessions after 60.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Chair-based exercises are a great alternative to gym machines if you’re looking to strengthen your thighs at home,” Cossins explains. “They use your own body weight as resistance, which encourages slower, more controlled movements and, as a result, longer periods of muscle engagement. Instead of isolating a specific muscle group with external resistance, chair exercises often require them to work together, improving coordination and stability for older adults.”

Inner Thigh Squeeze

This exercise fires up the adductor muscles, which are a group of muscles running along the inside of the thighs. They provide stability to the pelvis and hips by bringing your legs toward your body’s midline, Cossins tells us.

“As we age, prioritizing strength in these muscles is really important because they support our posture and balance. They also help with coordination and control when completing everyday tasks like walking, changing direction and getting in and out of a chair,” she says.

Begin by sitting toward the front of a sturdy chair with both feet placed firmly on the ground. Bend your knees to 90 degrees and place a yoga block or pillow between your knees. Maintain a tall posture and lightly engage your core. Squeeze the block by drawing your inner thighs toward each other. Hold the squeeze for 3 to 5 seconds before slowly releasing. Repeat for 10 to 15 reps.

Knee Extensions

“Knee extensions specifically target the quadriceps, which are the large muscles at the front of the thigh that are primarily responsible for straightening the knee. This exercise allows you to isolate and activate the quadriceps in a controlled, low-impact way to support the knee joint,” Cossins points out.

Begin seated toward the front of a sturdy chair with your feet placed on the floor under your knees. Maintain a tall posture, relaxed shoulders, and braced core. Gradually straighten one knee until that leg is completely extended in front of you. Pause at the top for a moment and gently squeeze the front of your thigh for 3 to 5 seconds. Lower your foot back down with control. Perform 10 to 12 reps on each leg.

Chair Squats

“I always tell my yoga students that maintaining strength isn’t just about building muscle, but also about creating a mindful connection between the brain and the muscles, keeping the body’s ability to recruit and engage them effectively. The controlled lowering and rising motion of a chair squat fires up the glutes, quadriceps and hamstrings. While we do use these muscles daily, we don’t intentionally activate them as much as the others—there’s a big difference,” Cossins explains.

Begin by standing tall in front of a sturdy chair with your feet hip-width apart on the ground, toes pointing forward. Activate your core and keep your chest lifted. Reach your arms forward. Bend at the knees and hips and lower slowly into a squat—as if you’re about to sit down. Make sure your weight stays in your heels. Hover just about the chair’s seat, holding for 5 to 10 seconds. Press through your heels to rise back up. Repeat 5 to 8 times.

Chair-Supported Reverse Lunges

Reverse lunges are a unilateral movement, meaning each leg works on its own. Activating each leg separately helps promote solid balance and muscle symmetry.

“This way, they both have the strength they need to complete daily tasks where we’re shifting weight between the two, such as walking, climbing stairs, etc.,” Cossins says. “Using a chair for support makes reverse lunges more accessible while also allowing you to focus on proper alignment and controlled muscle engagement, rather than balance.”

Begin standing tall behind a sturdy chair, holding onto the back of it for balance. Place your feet hip-width apart. Activate your core and step one foot back, placing the ball of that foot on the ground. Slowly bend your knees, lowering your back knee toward the floor while keeping your front knee tracking over your toes. Hold for 3 to 5 seconds. Drive through your front foot to rise back up to standing. Alternate sides 5 to 8 times each.

Seated Hamstring Curls With Resistance Band

This exercise addresses the hamstrings along the backs of your thighs.

“We should work to build strength in both the front and back of the thighs, as these muscles work together to provide stability and mobility for the lower body,” Cossins explains.