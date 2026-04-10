4 Chair Exercises That Shrink Love Handles Faster Than Ab Workouts After 60

A strength coach's 4 seated moves that target love handles better than ab workouts at 60

When most people want to tighten up their waist, they default to ab workouts on the floor. It makes sense on the surface, but it doesn’t always line up with how your core actually works. Your obliques and deeper stabilizers support you while you sit, stand, shift your weight, and control movement through your hips and torso. That’s where they earn their keep.

As the years go on, that connection can fade a bit. You don’t lose it overnight, but you start to rely less on your core and more on passive support. Posture slips, movement gets a little looser, and the muscles around your midsection stop contributing the way they used to. I see it all the time with clients. It’s not that they need more exercise. They need to feel their core working again in positions that actually matter.

That’s where a chair becomes surprisingly useful. It gives you support without taking you out of the movement. You’re still upright, still controlling your body, and still working through positions that carry over into everyday life. I use these often when I want to bring someone’s core back online without overthinking it. These four exercises focus on your obliques and the muscles that shape your waist, helping you build strength that sticks.

Seated Knee Tucks

This one looks simple, but it cleans things up quickly when you do it right. As you pull your knees in, your core has to stabilize your pelvis instead of letting your lower back take over. That’s where a lot of people miss the mark with traditional ab work. When you stay controlled here, you’ll feel your lower abs and obliques doing the work instead of just moving your legs back and forth. It also helps you reconnect with that “tight” feeling through your midsection without forcing it.

Muscles Trained:

Lower abs, obliques, hip flexors, and deep core stabilizers

How to Do It:

Sit tall on the edge of a chair, gripping the sides for support. Lean back slightly while keeping your chest up. Pull your knees toward your chest in a controlled motion. Pause briefly at the top while engaging your core. Extend your legs back out without letting your lower back arch.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Single-leg tucks, slower tempo reps, extended hold at the top

Form Tip: Keep your chest lifted so your hips don’t take over the movement.

Seated Side Crunch

This movement brings your focus right to the sides of your waist. Instead of just leaning side to side, you’re actively shortening that space between your ribcage and hip, which is where your obliques really engage. When you slow it down, it becomes a lot more than a basic crunch. You’ll start to feel where you’ve been missing that connection, and once that clicks, it tends to carry over into how you sit and move throughout the day.

Muscles Trained: Obliques, rectus abdominis, and core stabilizers

How to Do It:

Sit upright in your chair with one hand behind your head. Place your opposite hand on your thigh for support. Bend your torso to the side while bringing your elbow toward your hip. Pause briefly at the bottom of the movement. Return to the starting position with control.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps per side. Rest for 45 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Weighted side crunch, slower tempo reps, extended pause at the bottom

Form Tip: Think about closing the gap between your ribs and hip instead of just leaning.

Seated Torso Rotations

Rotation tends to get left out, especially as people move away from more active training. The problem is, your core needs to know how to control that movement, not just go along for the ride. This exercise brings that back in a simple way. As you rotate, your obliques are working to guide the movement and slow it down, which builds strength you’ll actually use. It also helps you feel your core working in a way that’s a little more natural than standard ab work.

Muscles Trained: Obliques, transverse abdominis, and spinal stabilizers

How to Do It:

Sit tall with your feet flat on the floor. Hold your hands together in front of your chest. Rotate your torso to one side while keeping your hips facing forward. Pause briefly at the end of the rotation. Return to the center and repeat on the opposite side.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 rotations per side. Rest for 45 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Weighted rotations, resistance band rotations, slower tempo

Form Tip: Keep your hips steady so your core does the work.

Seated Lean-Back Hold

This one strips things down and keeps your core engaged without movement to hide behind. As you lean back, your abs and obliques have to hold your position instead of letting you collapse or shift around. That steady tension builds the kind of strength that shows up in your posture and everyday movement. It also tends to expose where you lose engagement, which is useful when you’re trying to tighten things up around your waist.

Muscles Trained: Rectus abdominis, obliques, and deep core stabilizers

How to Do It:

Sit on the edge of a chair with your feet flat on the ground. Lean your torso back slightly while keeping your chest up. Hold the position while engaging your core. Keep your hands either on your thighs or extended forward. Maintain steady breathing throughout the hold.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 20 to 30 second holds. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Longer holds, weighted hold, feet elevated hold

Form Tip: Keep your ribs down so your lower back doesn’t take over.

The Best Tips for Tightening Your Waist After 60

When your waist starts to tighten up, it’s usually because your core is doing more of its job throughout the day, not just during a workout. That shift doesn’t come from doing more. It comes from doing things a little better and sticking with them long enough to notice a difference. I’ve seen people make solid progress with simple movements like these once they start paying attention to how they move, not just what they’re doing.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Keep your reps controlled: Slowing things down keeps your core engaged instead of drifting through the movement.

Slowing things down keeps your core engaged instead of drifting through the movement. Stay aware of your posture: Sitting taller and moving with intention carries over more than you’d expect.

Sitting taller and moving with intention carries over more than you’d expect. Mix in rotation and side work: Your waist responds better when you train it from different angles.

Your waist responds better when you train it from different angles. Be consistent without overthinking it: A few minutes done well adds up faster than you think.

A few minutes done well adds up faster than you think. Focus on what you feel: If your core isn’t working, adjust until it is.

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