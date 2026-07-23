The 7-Day Chair Squat Challenge That Restores Knee Strength After 60

Chair squats come in clutch when it comes to building strong knees.

If you’re over 60, assessing your knee strength is a wise move. Your knees keep you mobile, independent, and balanced so you don’t fall. There are many challenges that come with age, including muscle loss, natural cartilage wear and tear, less joint fluid, and extra body weight. It’s essential to make sure you are mindful of knee strength when it comes to your workout.

If we’ve peaked your curiosity as to your own status, we have a seven-day chair squat challenge for you to try to restore knee strength after 60.

“Chair squats are one of the best foundational exercises for older adults because they strengthen the muscles that support the knees while reinforcing a movement pattern we use every day. Sitting and standing may seem simple, but it’s a key indicator of lower-body strength, mobility, and independence that some older adults may have trouble with,” Josh York, Founder & CEO, GYMGUYZ.

With a background in personal training, York spearheads a nationwide network delivering customized fitness programs to all age groups, including a significant number of adults over 50—emphasizing building strength, improving mobility, and supporting long-term function. Below, he outlines a seven-day chair squat plan to follow to support knee strength as you age.

Day 1: Chair Squats

“Focus on sitting back into the chair, then standing up tall by driving through your feet to help build lower-body strength,” York instructs.

Begin by standing tall in front of a sturdy chair with your feet hip-width apart on the ground. Activate your core and keep your chest lifted. Bend at the knees and hips and lower slowly into a squat—as if you’re about to sit down. Make sure your weight stays in your heels. Hover your glutes just above the chair’s seat. Press through your heels to rise back up. Perform 2 sets of 10 reps.

Day 2: Tempo Chair Squats

“This exercise increases time under tension to help build strength and control through the full movement,” York says.

Begin by standing tall in front of a sturdy chair with your feet hip-width apart. Activate your core and keep your chest lifted. Bend at the knees and hips and lower slowly into a squat. Lower for 3 to 4 seconds, lightly touching the seat once you make contact with the chair. Use control to rise back up. Perform 2 sets of 8 reps.

Day 3: Chair Squat With Overhead Reach

“This helps engage your upper body into the exercise to promote better posture and full-body coordination,” York tells us.

Begin by standing tall in front of a sturdy chair with your feet hip-width apart on the ground. Activate your core and keep your chest lifted. Bend at the knees and hips and lower slowly into a squat—as if you’re about to sit down. Make sure your weight stays in your heels. Hover your glutes just above the chair’s seat. As you rise back up, reach both arms overhead. Then, return them slowly to your sides. Perform 2 sets of 10 reps.

Day 4: Chair Squat With Lateral Step Reset

Begin by standing tall in front of a sturdy chair with your feet hip-width apart on the ground. Activate your core and keep your chest lifted. Bend at the knees and hips and lower slowly into a squat—as if you’re about to sit down. Make sure your weight stays in your heels. Hover your glutes just above the chair’s seat. Press through your heels to rise back up. Take a small step to the right. Return to the center. Alternate sides with every rep while maintaining control to help support your coordination. Perform 2 sets of 10 reps.

Day 5: Chair Squat With Stand-And-Balance

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Begin by standing tall in front of a sturdy chair with your feet hip-width apart on the ground. Activate your core and keep your chest lifted. Bend at the knees and hips and lower slowly into a squat—as if you’re about to sit down. Make sure your weight stays in your heels. Hover your glutes just above the chair’s seat. Press through your heels to rise back up. After standing tall, lift one knee up toward hip level, briefly holding it while balancing on your standing leg. Use control to lower your foot. Alternate legs after each chair squat rep. Perform 2 sets of 8 reps.

Day 6: Chair Squat to Calf Raise

“This helps with ankle and calf endurance, which helps with motions like walking and climbing stairs,” York notes.

Begin by standing tall in front of a sturdy chair with your feet hip-width apart on the ground. Activate your core and keep your chest lifted. Bend at the knees and hips and lower slowly into a squat—as if you’re about to sit down. Make sure your weight stays in your heels. Hover your glutes just above the chair’s seat. Press through your heels to rise back up. Then, immediately lift both heels off the floor. Use control to lower, repeating after each chair squat. Perform 2 sets of 10 reps.

Day 7: Chair Squat With Rotation