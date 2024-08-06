People Are Drinking Chamomile Mocktails for Better Sleep: 'Turn Your Brain off at Night'

There's something so soothing about pouring and enjoying a warm cup of chamomile tea at night. Whether you curl up with a good book, spend some time journaling, or soak in the tub with essential oils, chamomile works wonders for the mind, body, and soul—and it's the ideal sip to prepare you for a restful night's snooze. In fact, people on TikTok are switching up classic chamomile tea and shaking up chamomile mocktails for better sleep—and we're here for it.

According to the American Sleep Apnea Association, your overall health depends on getting solid, restful nighttime Z's. It's a time when your body can recharge and repair itself from a busy day. Yet approximately 50 to 70 million Americans deal with sleep disorders, and one out of every three adults doesn't achieve the recommended amount of peaceful sleep. (Healthy adults should strive for at least seven hours of shuteye each night, the Sleep Foundation reports.)

If you feel you need better sleep in your life, it may be time to switch up your nighttime routine. Enter chamomile mocktails, one of the latest trends to make waves on social media. It may be exactly what your nights are missing!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

What Is a Chamomile Mocktail?

TikTokers are shaking up delicious chamomile mocktails, and it's safe to say we're obsessed.

Holistic nutritionist @lainiecooks shared her chamomile mocktail recipe in a video. She explained, "This is a delicious mocktail to turn your brain off at night and help you to unwind. Grab your favorite glass, then steep some chamomile tea in four ounces of hot water, add the juice from one freshly squeezed grapefruit, then add the tea in, then top it off with OLIPOP Lemon Lime or Zevia Lemon Lime. It's so light, it's refreshing, it's calming, it'll help you relax after a busy day."

You can tweak your chamomile mocktail recipe however you'd like. Another TikTok user, @meowmeix, prepares hers with chamomile tea, tart cherry juice, sparkling water, fresh lemon juice, and magnesium powder.

Benefits of Drinking Chamomile Tea Before Bedtime

Sipping some soothing chamomile calms anxiety and promotes relaxation. "Chamomile contains apigenin, an antioxidant that binds to certain receptors in your brain that may decrease anxiety and initiate sleep," explains Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics who sits on our Medical Expert Board.

"Some studies suggest that chamomile tea can improve overall sleep quality, particularly in older adults and those with chronic insomnia … The mild sedative effect of chamomile tea helps calm the nervous system, reducing stress and anxiety that can interfere with sleep," Goodson adds.

In addition, chamomile tea is excellent at soothing gastrointestinal upset such as indigestion and bloating, two common disruptors of a good night's sleep. And finally, chamomile boasts anti-inflammatory properties that can decrease muscle pain, further promoting better Z's.

Tips for Drinking Chamomile Tea

When adding chamomile tea or chamomile mocktails to your nighttime routine, Goodson recommends enjoying it approximately 30 minutes before hitting the sheets. This allows some time for the calming effects to set in.

"Incorporate chamomile tea into your nightly routine to signal to your body that it's time to wind down," she tells us. "For best results, avoid adding sugar or caffeine-containing ingredients that might counteract the calming effects."