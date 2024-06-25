Texas Roadhouse's Iconic Dinner Rolls Are Coming To Grocery Shelves

Beyond its famous steaks, Texas-themed decor, and line-dancing servers, Texas Roadhouse is also celebrated for one food offering you don't even need to pay for: the rolls.

Served with a side of honey cinnamon butter, the complimentary, freshly baked rolls are a Texas Roadhouse staple. And now, you won't even need to visit the chain's restaurants to enjoy it.

25 Popular Chain Restaurant Foods You Can Find at the Grocery Store

According to food blogger @markie_devo, Texas Roadhouse rolls are coming to Walmart in frozen form. However, it seems that the rolls won't be available nationwide and will only be sold in three states: Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. While Devo noted that the product is hitting shelves on June 29, one Instagram user has already spotted them at their local Walmart.

Each package includes 12 miniature rolls in a ready-to-heat pan, along with a packet of cinnamon honey glaze, similar to Texas Roadhouse's legendary butter. Although just three states are getting this Texas Roadhouse-branded item, Devo concluded the post with some optimism: "There may be a potential National Expansion in fall 2024 if [the] test is successful."

As depicted in the Instagram photo, customers can prepare these rolls by loosely covering them with aluminum foil and baking them in the oven at 350 degrees for 27 to 30 minutes. This is followed by the best part: adding the glaze.

7 Major Changes You'll See at Texas Roadhouse in 2024

After Devo shared this upcoming launch, Instagram users expressed their excitement in the post's comment section.

"Never been happier to live in Ohio," one commenter wrote.

"Can't wait 😍," another one added.

Someone else said they'll "be getting these in bulk."

The Best New Grocery Products of 2024

If you don't live in one of the states where the rolls will be sold, there are still other Texas Roadhouse items you can score at the supermarket. Earlier this year, the steakhouse chain rolled out two types of bottled steak sauce: Classic (20 calories per serving) and Roadhouse Gold (30 calories per serving). These are available at grocery stores nationwide.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nutrition information has been included where available.