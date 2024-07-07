Are Cherries Healthy? 8 Health Benefits

When you're craving a healthy summer snack, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more enjoyable or delicious option than cherries. These small, juicy fruits pack a powerful nutrition punch and are beloved by many. According to data from the Agricultural Marketing Resource Center, Americans eat an average of 2.2 pounds of cherries per year. But, are cherries healthy? To find out, we spoke with registered dietitians who weigh in on the potential health benefits of cherries and why you should consider adding them to your diet.

In this article, we'll explore eight amazing health benefits of cherries, revealing why these fruits deserve a spot in your weekly menu. From reducing chronic disease risk to aiding in weight management, cherries offer many advantages that make them a superfood worth eating on the regular. Whether you enjoy them fresh, frozen, or dried, read on to discover how incorporating cherries into your diet can be a delicious way to boost your health. Then, be sure to check out these 13 Superfood Smoothie Recipes To Start Your Day Right.

Cherry Nutrition Facts

Per 1 cup serving, with pits :

Calories : 87

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 1.5 g

They're rich in antioxidants

Gianna Masi, CPT, RDN, a certified personal trainer and registered dietitian with Barbend, says, "Cherries are packed with antioxidants, particularly anthocyanins and quercetin. These compounds help combat oxidative stress and inflammation, potentially reducing the risk of chronic diseases. Some studies suggest that tart cherries have higher concentrations of total phenolic compounds while sweet cherries contain more anthocyanins."

Including cherries in your diet can protect against cellular damage and boost overall health. Tart cherries, in particular, are potent antioxidants with their higher concentrations of total phenolic compounds, according to a 2018 review in Nutrients.

They can help you sleep better

According to the Sleep Foundation, the melatonin content in tart cherries can help improve sleep quality and duration. Melatonin is a hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle, and tart cherries provide a natural source of this sleep-promoting compound.

"Older studies suggest that the melatonin in tart cherry juice can help with insomnia and even improve mood," says Destini Moody, RDN, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and sports dietitian with Garage Gym Reviews. "However, more research needs to be done on younger adults to solidify these findings," she adds.

They can reduce inflammation

Research suggests that the anthocyanins found in cherries are particularly effective in lowering inflammation markers in the body. Other studies show that regular consumption of cherries can support joint health and reduce the discomfort associated with inflammatory conditions. "Cherries contain anti-inflammatory compounds, which can help reduce symptoms of arthritis and gout," says Masi.

They can support muscle recovery

According to a 2019 study, the antioxidants in tart cherries can improve exercise recovery, especially in females. This is fantastic news for athletes and fitness enthusiasts who may find that incorporating cherries into their diet helps alleviate post-workout soreness."The powerful antioxidant property of cherry juice has a unique effect of improving exercise-induced inflammation, reducing muscle damage, and promoting better recovery," states Moody.

They can boost gut health

A 2018 review found that cherry consumption may reduce the risk of several chronic inflammatory diseases, including arthritis, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer. Masi explains, "Cherries can benefit cardiovascular health and blood pressure when combined with other health-promoting behaviors, such as exercise and eating a well-balanced diet."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

They can boost immune health

Cherries are an excellent source of vitamin C, a nutrient and antioxidant essential for maintaining good immune health. "One cup of pitted red cherries contains 25 percent of your daily value of vitamin C, a well-known nutrient for supporting a healthy immune system," Moody explains. "Various diseases and infections can be fought with the help of vitamin C, which promotes the production of white blood cells.

They can improve digestion

Cherries are a good source of fiber, providing 3 grams of fiber per cup. "[Dietary fiber] aids in maintaining a healthy digestive system and helps regulate bowel movements, prevent constipation, and support the microbiome," says Masi. Additionally, the fiber content in cherries can support your microbiome by creating a balanced gut environment, according to a 2018 study in PeerJ.

They can support weight loss

Cherries are a fantastic snack for weight loss since they're high in fiber and water content, which have been linked to weight loss. Plus, the natural sweetness of cherries can satisfy cravings without the calorie overload. "One cup of pitted red cherries only has about 85 calories, 3 grams of fiber, and a lot of water content, which makes for a filling snack between meals that can be great for those dieting with a sweet tooth," says Moody.