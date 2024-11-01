 Skip to content

Woman Who Lost 250 Pounds Swears by This Chick-fil-A Order Hack

This 395-calorie Chick-fil-A order is a perfect "treat yourself" meal.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on November 1, 2024 | 4:30 PM

Chick-fil-A is known for its juicy, deep-fried chicken sandwiches, nuggets, and variety of dipping sauces. This popular fast-food spot may be your go-to when you run errands or simply need a quick pick-me-up. However, you may push places like Chick-fil-A to the back burner when dieting. It doesn't have to be that way, though! Sustainable weight loss means treating yourself occasionally—and when you do, it's all about choosing the healthiest option on the menu. We have the ultimate Chick-fil-A order hack for weight loss, according to a woman who dropped 250 pounds.

This Chick-fil-A Order Hack Is Genius for Dieters

@smallersam_pcos

Chick-fil-A sweet & spicy grilled chicken kale salad menu hack✨ (395 cals + 44g protein) Here's how I ordered it: -12 count grilled nugget with a Kale Crunch Salad as my side -Diet Coke -1 honey -3 Texas Pete Hot Sauces #weightlosstransformation #mealprep #lowcal #highprotein #menu #hack #chickfila #sauce #chicken #kale #salad #pcos #pcosweightloss #fastfood #balance #healthy #eating #asmr #order

♬ original sound – SmallerSam_PCOS

Nutrition (Per order):
Calories: 395
Fat: 16 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)
Sodium: 1,160 mg
Carbs: 22 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 16 g)
Protein: 42 g

If you're on TikTok, you may have encountered @SmallerSam_PCOS's account. Sam serves up her favorite lower-calorie orders at popular fast-food spots, perfect options for treating yourself. Sam lost an impressive 250 pounds by sticking to a calorie deficit and treating her PCOS with semaglutide.

In her Chick-fil-A order video, Sam reveals a delicious sweet and spicy grilled chicken kale salad hack. It's low-calorie and packed with protein, thanks to the chicken.

In the clip, Sam explains, "I got a Kale Crunch salad and a 12-count grilled nugget. I'm going to add one packet of honey and three Texas Pete hot sauces. I added the sweet and spicy chicken nuggets and the roasted almonds to my kale crunch salad. This is so good. I used to hate kale until I found this salad."

The Kale Crunch side salad is 170 calories, and the 12-piece grilled chicken nugget order is 200 calories. Texas Pete hot sauce is 0 calories, and a honey packet is 25 calories. This amounts to a 395-calorie meal.

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is the Mind + Body Deputy Editor of Eat This, Not That!, overseeing the M+B channel and delivering compelling fitness, wellness, and self-care topics to readers. Read more about Alexa
