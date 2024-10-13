This 520-Calorie Panera Order Is Genius for Weight Loss

When you're looking for a quick, comforting meal, Panera Bread never disappoints. This popular fast-casual dining chain is known for its creamy bread bowl soups, decadent mac and cheese, sandwiches, and an impressive selection of breads and pastries. However, when dieting, you may think that dining at places like Panera is off-limits. Well, think again! Thanks to TikToker SmallerSam_PCOS, we're here to share a delicious 520-calorie Panera order perfect for those on a weight-loss journey.

This Panera Order Is Packed With Protein and Perfect for Dieters

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 520

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 1570 mg

Carbs : 72 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 31 g

Losing weight is a unique experience for everyone, but certain key principles for success remain the same. For one, dietitians often stress the importance of consuming sufficient protein as part of a nutritious, well-rounded diet—especially for those looking to slim down. After all, research shows that eating more protein and the recommended dietary allowance can lead to weight loss. That's where this Panera order comes in clutch; it's jam-packed with protein!

TikToker SmallerSam_PCOS is known for sharing lower-calorie orders at popular fast-food spots and documenting her inspiring 250-pound weight-loss journey. She lost 200 pounds naturally, eating in a calorie deficit, and the additional 50 with the aid of Semaglutide to help treat her PCOS.

In her Panera video, Sam explains, "I got a whole Mediterranean sandwich on sourdough bread, no feta, no hummus, no mayo, add black forest ham, and a side of the Green Goddess dressing … this dressing is so delicious." She adds, "You can eat the entire sandwich for only 520 calories, and it has [31] grams of protein."

TikTokers were quick to rave about Sam's Panera order, with one user commenting, "As a fellow PCOS girly, your content is so so helpful," and another writing, "I love [watching] your orders. I never realized all the places I could eat at while out. I've been packing snacks and missing out."

Sustainable weight loss means treating yourself every once in a while, so the next time you're heading to Panera, consider TikToker SmallerSam_PCOS's order.