 Skip to content

This 520-Calorie Panera Order Is Genius for Weight Loss

This delicious Panera order is packed with protein and perfect for dieters.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on October 13, 2024 | 3:00 PM

When you're looking for a quick, comforting meal, Panera Bread never disappoints. This popular fast-casual dining chain is known for its creamy bread bowl soups, decadent mac and cheese, sandwiches, and an impressive selection of breads and pastries. However, when dieting, you may think that dining at places like Panera is off-limits. Well, think again! Thanks to TikToker SmallerSam_PCOS, we're here to share a delicious 520-calorie Panera order perfect for those on a weight-loss journey.

This Panera Order Is Packed With Protein and Perfect for Dieters

@smallersam_pcos

Panera Order🥪 eating in a calorie deficit 520 cals + 34g protein Here's what I ordered: Whole Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich with no hummus, no mayo, add black forest ham, with green goddess dressing on the side. **If you order it on Sourdough bread instead, it saves another 80 cals off this count!✨ #panera #sandwich #veggies #green #goddess #blackforest #ham #sourdough #weightloss #mealidea #onthego #healthy #mealidea #mealprep #togo #menu #hack #drivethru #order #pcos #caloriedeficit #caloriecounting

♬ original sound – SmallerSam_PCOS

Nutrition (Per sandwich):
Calories: 520
Fat: 15 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)
Sodium: 1570 mg
Carbs: 72 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 7 g)
Protein: 31 g

Losing weight is a unique experience for everyone, but certain key principles for success remain the same. For one, dietitians often stress the importance of consuming sufficient protein as part of a nutritious, well-rounded diet—especially for those looking to slim down. After all, research shows that eating more protein and the recommended dietary allowance can lead to weight loss. That's where this Panera order comes in clutch; it's jam-packed with protein!

This 470-Calorie McDonald's Hack Is Genius for Weight Loss

TikToker SmallerSam_PCOS is known for sharing lower-calorie orders at popular fast-food spots and documenting her inspiring 250-pound weight-loss journey. She lost 200 pounds naturally, eating in a calorie deficit, and the additional 50 with the aid of Semaglutide to help treat her PCOS.

In her Panera video, Sam explains, "I got a whole Mediterranean sandwich on sourdough bread, no feta, no hummus, no mayo, add black forest ham, and a side of the Green Goddess dressing … this dressing is so delicious." She adds, "You can eat the entire sandwich for only 520 calories, and it has [31] grams of protein."

This 140-Calorie Dunkin' Coffee 'Tastes Like a Pumpkin Sugar Cookie'

TikTokers were quick to rave about Sam's Panera order, with one user commenting, "As a fellow PCOS girly, your content is so so helpful," and another writing, "I love [watching] your orders. I never realized all the places I could eat at while out. I've been packing snacks and missing out."

Sustainable weight loss means treating yourself every once in a while, so the next time you're heading to Panera, consider TikToker SmallerSam_PCOS's order.

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is the Mind + Body Deputy Editor of Eat This, Not That!, overseeing the M+B channel and delivering compelling fitness, wellness, and self-care topics to readers. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
//
Sources referenced in this article
  1. Source:
More in Weight Loss
  • Panera Bread exterior on pinkish orange background design

    This 520-Calorie Panera Order Is Genius for Weight Loss

  • fit, blonde woman doing dumbbell press exercise in bright space

    The Ultimate Dumbbell & Bodyweight Workout For Belly Fat

  • fit, focused brunette woman in black t-shirt and leggings walking on treadmill

    People Swear by the '12-3-30' Workout for Weight Loss

  • exterior of Chili's on yellow square background design

    The Best Chili’s Order for Weight Loss

  • Greek yogurt bowl on striped hand towel

    Full-Fat vs. Nonfat Greek Yogurt: What’s Better for Weight Loss?

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.