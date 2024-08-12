Chick-fil-A Is Launching a New Sweet & Spicy Sandwich Plus 2 Frozen Treats

A few months ago, Chick-fil-A made headlines with the debut of its Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich. Now, the fast-food chain is giving fans even more exciting menu additions to try.

On Aug. 26, Chick-fil-A will release its Spicy Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, a spicy take on last year's Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, which will return to restaurants the same day. The new sandwich will feature a spicy chicken filet, plus all of the ingredients included with its predecessor—mild pickled jalapeños, pimento cheese, and a honey drizzle on a toasted bun. Both sandwiches will be available nationwide for a limited time.

"When we released the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich last fall, not only did we receive overwhelmingly positive feedback, but we also saw our guests making their own unique twists by swapping the original filet for the spicy filet," Chick-fil-A chef Stuart Tracy said in a statement. "They inspired us to officially offer a spicy version as its own menu item, and we are thrilled to deliver what we know our guests want more of."

The 2023 launch of the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich marked Chick-fil-A's first twist on its original chicken sandwich. The sandwich was also Chick-fil-A's most-ordered limited-time offering of all time, according to the brand.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The upcoming menu offerings don't stop at sandwiches. If you're looking for something sweet to pair with your meal, Chick-fil-A is also rolling out two frozen treats on Aug. 26.

The first is the Banana Pudding Milkshake, which is returning to menus nationwide after 13 years. This menu item consists of Chick-fil-A's proprietary Icedream recipe, real bananas, and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles. It's then finished off with whipped cream and a cherry.

For those who want a jolt of caffeine, the chain will also offer a new Banana Frosted Coffee. This is made with a blend of cold-brewed coffee, Icedream dessert, banana, and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles.

The sandwiches and banana-flavored treats will be available until Nov. 16 while supplies last, according to Chick-fil-A's website.

The Banana Pudding Milkshake and Banana Frosted Coffee aren't the only banana-flavored menu items fast-food fans can enjoy. Customers can also get their banana fix by ordering the Banana Pudding dessert at Chick-fil-A's spinoff restaurants, which include The Dwarf House, select Truett's Grill locations, Truett's Chick-fil-A restaurants, as well as other Dwarf House locations in Georgia.

Back in June, Chick-fil-A introduced its Maple Pepper Bacon Sandwich (480 calories), which is leaving the menu on Aug. 24, according to the chain's website. This sandwich features lemon-herb marinated grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, green leaf lettuce, sweet and spicy pickle chips, and bacon that's hand-tossed in a brown sugar and pepper blend, all served on a maple-flavored brioche bun.

This new sandwich was released alongside the returning Peach Milkshake (620 calories), which will also be at restaurants until Aug. 24, according to the chain's website. This menu item is made with Chick-fil-A's Icedream dessert, peach puree, whipped cream, and a cherry.