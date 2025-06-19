Chick-fil-A and Taco Bell Just Released Limited-Time Menu Items

I love summer: The warm weather, days poolside or at the beach, and all the fun summer-inspired food offerings at my favorite fast food restaurants. Summer hasn’t even officially kicked off, and there are already so many delicious items dropping everywhere – especially Chick-fil-A and Taco Bell. Here are 8 new limited-time menu items you can get at Chick-fil-A and Taco Bell this summer.

Chick-fil-A Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich

Chick-fil-A is testing two new sandwiches for a limited time while supplies last in specific markets. If you live in Salt Lake City, you can try the Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich. “It’s spicy. 🌶 It’s ranchy. 🤠 It’s a brand new sandwich with chicken, pepper jack, and bacon on a buttermilk ranch bun with jalapeño ranch sauce. Now available for a limited time,” Chick-fil-A South Jordan shared about the new menu item. One follower added that the item is “So freaking good.”

Chick-fil-A Creamy BBQ Chicken Sandwich

If you’re in Jacksonville, Florida, be sure to order the Creamy BBQ Chicken Sandwich. “Introducing the Creamy BBQ Chicken Sandwich — available with Original, Spicy, or Grilled chicken, stacked with sweet heat pickles and our new creamy BBQ slaw,” wrote Chick-fil-A Kingsland, sharing an image of the sandwich on Instagram.

Chick-fil-A Peach Milkshake

Nationwide, Chick-fil-A kicked off peach season with the return of the fan-favorite Peach Milkshake, available while supplies last. This is the 16th season of the popular shake, hand-spun with Chick-fil-A® Icedream and real peaches, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Chick-fil-A Peach Frosted Lemonade

Chick-fil-A also debuted the Peach Frosted Lemonade on June 9, “a refreshing blend of Chick-fil-A Lemonade (or Diet Lemonade), Icedream and peaches,” the company wrote. Fans are already going wild over the refreshing summer drinks, which pair well with everything on the menu.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Taco Bell Crispy Chicken Strips

Taco Bell launched a new line of crispy chicken items on June 17, for a limited time only. “Crispy chicken is having a moment, but our fans made it a movement,” said Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell. “So, we decided to bring our sell-out Nuggets recipe to the formats that defined our brand because true innovation means elevating the icons, not replacing them.” Montgomery insists the brand is “not like every other chicken spot out there, we’re doing crispy chicken the only way we know how: full of flavor and unmistakably Taco Bell.” The core of the new menu starts with Crispy Chicken Strips, delicious chicken marinated in jalapeño buttermilk flavor and breaded with crispy tortilla chips for that fan-favorite crunchy coating. Guests may also order the Crispy Chicken Strips by themselves, without a taco or burrito (two strips for $3.99).

Taco Bell Crispy Chicken Taco

The following new Taco Bell menu item is the Crispy Chicken Taco ($2.79). It is made with one chicken strip tucked into a tortilla, accompanied by purple cabbage, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheddar cheese. Customers can choose between the all-new Spicy Ranchero Sauce or Avocado Ranch Sauce for their taco.

Taco Bell Crispy Chicken Burrito

If you are craving a meal, try the Crispy Chicken Burrito ($5.49). This full-size menu item is made with two chicken strips, purple cabbage, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and again, the choice of all-new Spicy Ranchero Sauce or Avocado Ranch Sauce.

Taco Bell Spicy Ranchero Sauce

To accompany all the new menu items, try the creamy new Spicy Ranchero Sauce. It is made with Anaheim and jalapeño chiles, tomatoes, garlic, and onion. Taco Bell describes the sauce as “offering a hint of spice for dunking or drizzling,” adding that it is spicy but not overwhelmingly so.