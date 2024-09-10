The Best Circuit Training Workout for Weight Loss

When it comes to shedding pounds and getting fit, circuit training is one of the most effective workout methods you can find. That's why it's one of my go-to's for training clients and athletes when the goal is weight loss. By combining strength training with high-intensity cardio, you'll torch calories, build lean muscle, and keep your metabolism revved up long after your workout is over. If you aim to drop a few pounds or just improve your overall fitness, the below circuit training workout will maximize your results in minimal time.

This circuit training routine hits all the right spots—combining functional strength exercises with heart-pumping moves that will have you sweating in no time. You only need a pair of dumbbells, a kettlebell, and about 20 to 30 minutes to complete the workout. Each move works multiple muscle groups while elevating your heart rate, ensuring you burn fat while building muscle.

The best part? You can easily transform any circuit training workout by tweaking the methods while keeping the same exercises. Whether you opt for straight circuits, intervals, AMRAPs, or EMOMs, each variation offers a fresh and effective twist to your routine.

Ready to take your weight-loss journey to the next level? This #1 best circuit training workout will push you to your limits and leave you feeling stronger, leaner, and more energized. Grab your weights, clear some space, and let's get started!

The #1 Best Circuit Training Workout for Weight Loss

What you need: A pair of dumbbells, a kettlebell, and a clear space to move. This circuit training workout combines strength and cardio exercises to help you torch calories, build lean muscle, and boost your metabolism. Depending on your pace, the entire workout can be completed in about 20 to 30 minutes.

The Routine:

Dumbbell Thruster (Reps: 12)

Kettlebell Swing (Reps: 15)

Alternating Kettlebell Bent-Over Row (Reps: 10 per side)

Farmers Carry (Time: 30 seconds)

Mountain Climbers (Reps: 20 per side)

Directions:

Complete each exercise in the order listed, moving from one to the next with minimal rest. After finishing all five exercises, rest for 1 to 2 minutes. Repeat the circuit for a total of 3 to 5 rounds, depending on your fitness level and how much time you have. Focus on maintaining good form throughout, and challenge yourself to increase your weight or reps as you progress.

5 Best Cardio Workouts for Weight Loss

1. Dumbbell Thruster

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a pair of dumbbells at shoulder height with palms facing in. Lower into a squat, keeping your chest up and knees tracking over your toes. As you stand up, press the dumbbells overhead in one fluid motion. Lower the weights back to your shoulders as you return to the squat position. Complete 12 reps.

The #1 Most Effective Exercise for Weight Loss

2. Kettlebell Swing

Stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, holding a kettlebell with both hands. Hinge at your hips, swinging the kettlebell back between your legs. Thrust your hips forward, swinging the kettlebell up to chest height. Keep your core engaged, and avoid using your arms to lift the kettlebell. Let the kettlebell swing back down as you hinge at the hips again. Complete 15 reps.

6 Best Circuit Training Workouts To Melt Belly Fat

3. Alternating Kettlebell Bent-Over Row

Play

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a kettlebell in your right hand. Hinge at your hips, keeping your back flat, and lower your torso until it's almost parallel to the floor. Pull the kettlebell toward your ribcage, squeezing your shoulder blade at the top. Lower the kettlebell back down and switch hands to row with the left side. Complete 10 reps per side.

10 Best Functional Strength Exercises for Weight Loss

4. Farmers Carry

Hold a heavy dumbbell or kettlebell in each hand by your sides. Walk forward in a straight line, keeping your core tight and shoulders back. Walk for 30 seconds, focusing on maintaining good posture and control.

5. Mountain Climbers