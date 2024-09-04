6 Best Circuit Training Workouts To Melt Belly Fat

Circuit training is one of the most efficient and dynamic workout methods for shedding stubborn belly fat. Combining strength exercises with high-intensity cardio movements in a structured sequence pushes your body to burn calories and build muscle simultaneously. The continuous movement between exercises with minimal rest elevates your heart rate, making it a powerful fat-burning session that targets the core while working multiple muscle groups. Whether you've tried circuit training before or are a total newbie, I've rounded up six of my best circuit training workouts to melt belly fat.

One key benefit of circuit training is that it helps maximize your calorie burn and boosts your metabolism long after you've finished exercising. This afterburn effect, known as excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), ensures that your body continues to burn fat even while at rest. Additionally, circuit training is incredibly versatile and can be tailored to any fitness level, allowing you to adjust the intensity, weight, and duration based on your personal goals.

Ready to melt that belly fat? Below, I have six of the best circuit training workouts to help you trim your waistline. From kettlebell AMRAPs to full-body EMOM circuits, you'll find a variety of routines that keep you engaged while delivering serious results.

The Powerful Benefits of Circuit Training for Weight Loss

Circuit training is a highly effective workout method that combines strength training and cardio exercises to help you shed pounds while toning your muscles. Whether you aim to burn fat, increase your metabolism, or build endurance, circuit training can be an excellent tool to achieve your weight-loss goals.

Here are some of the powerful benefits of circuit training for weight loss:

1. Maximizes Calorie Burn

Circuit training keeps your heart rate elevated throughout the workout by alternating between different exercises with minimal rest. This constant movement burns many calories quickly, making it an efficient way to create a calorie deficit needed for weight loss.

2. Boosts Metabolism

Circuit training combines strength and cardio to help build lean muscle mass while improving cardiovascular fitness. This combination leads to a higher resting metabolic rate (RMR), which means you'll burn more calories after your workout, aiding in long-term weight loss.

3. Time-Efficient

One of the most significant advantages of circuit training is its efficiency. Instead of spending hours at the gym doing separate cardio and strength workouts, circuit training allows you to target multiple muscle groups and get a full-body workout in a shorter time. This is perfect for people with busy schedules who still want to achieve significant fitness results.

4. Improves Cardiovascular Health

The continuous nature of circuit training challenges your heart and lungs, improving cardiovascular health. As you progress, your endurance increases, allowing you to perform more intense workouts, burn more calories, and accelerate weight loss.

5. Enhances Muscle Tone and Strength

While cardio alone can help with fat loss, circuit training adds strength exercises that build and tone your muscles; losing weight results in a leaner, more sculpted physique, giving you a toned appearance rather than just reducing overall body mass.

6. Prevents Workout Boredom

With its various exercises and constant movement, circuit training keeps your workouts fresh and exciting. You won't be stuck doing the same repetitive motions, which can help prevent boredom and motivate you to stick with your weight loss journey.

7. Adaptable to All Fitness Levels

Circuit training can be easily modified to suit different fitness levels, making it an accessible and effective workout for beginners and advanced athletes. You can adjust the intensity, weights, and duration to ensure a challenging workout tailored to your current fitness abilities.

Workout #1: Kettlebell AMRAP (As Many Rounds As Possible)

What you need: A kettlebell and some space. This intense, full-body workout combines strength and cardio to elevate your heart rate and build muscle. The workout consists of a single AMRAP circuit, designed to be completed as many times as possible in 20 minutes, depending on your fitness level.

The Routine:

Kettlebell Single-arm Push Press (8 reps ea.)

Kettlebell Swing (8 reps)

Kettlebell Alternating Row (8 reps ea.)

Plank with Kettlebell Taps (8 reps ea.)

Directions: Perform each exercise for the listed number of reps. Repeat as many rounds as possible in 20 minutes. Rest as needed to catch your breath, hydrate, and recover.

1. Kettlebell Single-arm Push Press

Start standing with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding the kettlebell in one hand at shoulder height, palm facing inward. Slightly bend your knees and explosively push the kettlebell overhead as you extend your legs. Lock out your arm at the top, then slowly lower the kettlebell back to shoulder height. Complete all reps on one arm, then switch to the other.

2. Kettlebell Swing

Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding the kettlebell with both hands in front of your hips. Hinge at your hips, keeping a slight bend in your knees, and swing the kettlebell between your legs. Explosively thrust your hips forward, using the momentum to swing the kettlebell to shoulder height. Control the swing back down between your legs and repeat.

3. Kettlebell Alternating Row

Begin in a hinge position with feet shoulder-width apart, holding the kettlebell in one hand. Keeping your back flat, row the kettlebell toward your ribcage, squeezing your shoulder blades together at the top. Lower the kettlebell and switch to the other hand—alternate sides for each rep.

4. Plank with Kettlebell Taps

Start in a high plank position with the kettlebell in front of your hands. While keeping your core tight and hips level, reach one hand across your body to tap the kettlebell. Return your hand to the plank position and repeat on the other side, alternating taps for eight reps per side.

Workout #2: Dumbbell HIIT

What you need: A pair of dumbbells and a bit of space. This high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout uses dumbbells to combine strength and cardio, making it a powerful fat-burning session. It will take around 20 to 25 minutes to complete, depending on your fitness level and the number of rounds you choose to perform.

The Routine:

Dumbbell Thruster

Dumbbell Renegade Row

Dumbbell Ski Swing

Dumbbell Low-High Chops

Directions: Perform the four exercises listed above for 30 seconds. Rest for 30 seconds before moving to the next exercise. Complete these intervals for all movements, then rest for two minutes before starting the next round. Complete for three to five rounds in total.

1. Dumbbell Thruster

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height, palms facing each other. Lower into a squat by bending your knees and pushing your hips back. As you stand up from the squat, press the dumbbells overhead in one fluid motion. Lower the dumbbells back to your shoulders as you return to the squat position. Complete 10 reps.

2. Dumbbell Renegade Row

Start in a plank position with a dumbbell in each hand, your hands directly under your shoulders, and your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Keeping your core engaged, row the dumbbell in your right hand up toward your ribcage, keeping your elbow close to your body. Lower the dumbbell back to the ground and repeat with your left hand. Continue alternating sides for eight reps per side.

3. Dumbbell Ski Swing

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand with your arms extended in front of you. Hinge at your hips and swing the dumbbells back between your legs, keeping your back flat. Drive your hips forward to stand up explosively, swinging the dumbbells up to chest height. Allow the momentum to bring the dumbbells back down as you hinge at your hips again. Repeat for 12 reps.

4. Dumbbell Low-High Chops

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding one dumbbell with both hands. Start with the dumbbell low near your right hip, then rotate your torso to lift the dumbbell diagonally across your body to above your left shoulder. Control the movement as you bring the dumbbell to your right hip. Repeat for eight reps on one side, then switch sides and repeat.

Workout #3: Full-body Circuit EMOM

What you need: A pair of dumbbells and a mat. This full-body circuit workout will challenge your strength and endurance in 15 to 20 minutes.

The Routine:

Squat Jumps (5 reps)

Bent-over Alternating Dumbbell Row (12 reps ea.)

Dumbbell Stiff-leg Deadlift (12 reps)

Close-Grip Pushups (8 reps ea.)

Plank with Hip Drops (10 reps ea.)

Directions: Set a timer for 1 minute for each exercise. Perform the listed reps for each exercise within that minute. Rest for the remainder of the minute, then move on to the next exercise at the start of the next minute. Complete all five exercises, then rest for 1 minute. Repeat for 3 to 5 rounds based on your fitness level and time available.

1. Squat Jumps

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower into a squat by bending your knees and pushing your hips back. Explode upward, jumping as high as you can. Land softly and immediately lower into the next squat. Repeat for the prescribed reps.

2. Bent-over Alternating Dumbbell Row

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Hinge at your hips, keeping your back flat until your torso is nearly parallel to the floor. Start with both arms extended toward the floor. Row one dumbbell up toward your ribs, squeezing your shoulder blade. Lower it back down and repeat on the opposite side. Continue alternating for the prescribed reps on each arm.

3. Dumbbell Stiff-leg Deadlift

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Keep a slight bend in your knees, hinge at your hips, and lower the dumbbells toward your feet. Keep your back flat and your core engaged throughout the movement. Once you feel a stretch in your hamstrings, drive through your heels to return to standing. Repeat for the prescribed reps.

4. Close-grip Pushups

Start in a high plank position with your hands under your shoulders. Lower your body by bending your elbows, keeping them close to your sides. Push back up to the starting position. Repeat for the prescribed reps.

5. Plank with Hip Drops

Start in a forearm plank position with your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Rotate your hips to one side, lowering them toward the floor. Return to the center, then rotate to the opposite side. Continue alternating sides for the prescribed reps.

Workout #4: Full-body Pyramid Workout

What you need: A barbell, a pair of dumbbells, and a mat. This workout will challenge your entire body with strength and core-focused movements. It follows a pyramid rep scheme where you increase the reps by 2 for each round, starting with two reps and working up to ten reps. Once you reach 10 reps, you can work back down the pyramid or finish the workout at the top.

The Routine:

Barbell Forward Lunge

Seated Dumbbell Z Press

V-ups

Directions: Complete each exercise for 2 reps in the first round. In the next round, increase to 4 reps, and so on, until you reach 10 reps per exercise. Rest as needed between rounds. If you're feeling up for an extra challenge, work your way back down the pyramid by decreasing the reps in the same manner (10, 8, 6, 4, 2).

1. Barbell Forward Lunge

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a barbell across your upper back. Step forward with one leg, lowering your body until both knees are bent at 90 degrees. Keep your torso upright and your front knee directly above your ankle. Push through your front heel to return to the starting position. Alternate legs with each rep and repeat for the prescribed reps on each leg.

2. Seated Dumbbell Z Press

Sit on the floor with your legs extended straight in front of you, holding a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height. Engage your core to keep your torso upright. Press the dumbbells overhead, fully extending your arms. Lower the dumbbells back to your shoulders with control. Repeat for the prescribed reps.

3. V-ups

Lie on your back with your legs extended and arms overhead. Lift your legs and upper body off the floor simultaneously, reaching your hands toward your feet to form a "V" shape. Keep your core tight throughout the movement. Lower your legs and upper body back down with control. Repeat for the prescribed reps.

Workout #5: Ladder Circuit

What you need: A barbell, dumbbells, a kettlebell, and some space. This workout is a full-body routine designed to build strength and endurance. It's structured as a ladder circuit, where you perform the exercises in sequence for the prescribed reps.

The Routine:

Barbell Deadlift (4 reps)

Dumbbell Incline Chest Press (6 reps)

Alternating Dumbbell Lateral Lunge (8 reps ea.)

Cross-body Kettlebell Row (10 reps ea.)

Mountain Climbers (12 reps ea.)

Directions: Perform the exercises in the sequence listed, completing the specified reps for each movement. Rest as needed between exercises, but keep the intensity high. Once you finish the circuit, rest for 1 to 2 minutes, then repeat. You can increase or decrease the reps with each round based on your fitness level, creating a ladder-like effect. Aim to complete 4 to 6 rounds in total.

Exercise Instructions:

1. Barbell Deadlift

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, with the barbell in front of you. Hinge at the hips and bend your knees slightly to grip the barbell just outside your legs. Engage your core, keep your chest up, and drive through your heels to lift the barbell. Stand up straight, bringing the barbell to hip level, then lower it back to the ground with control. Repeat for the prescribed reps.

2. Dumbbell Incline Chest Press

Lie back on an incline bench with a dumbbell in each hand, elbows bent at 90 degrees, and dumbbells at shoulder height. Press the dumbbells upward, fully extending your arms while keeping your core engaged. Lower the dumbbells back down to the starting position with control. Repeat for the prescribed reps.

3. Alternating Dumbbell Lateral Lunge

Stand with your feet together, holding a dumbbell in each hand by your sides. Step out to the right side with your right leg, bending your right knee and pushing your hips back as you lower into a lateral lunge. Keep your left leg straight and your chest up as you lower the dumbbells toward the floor. Push through your right foot to return to the starting position, then repeat on the left side. Alternate sides for the prescribed reps on each leg.

4. Cross-body Kettlebell Row

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a kettlebell in your right hand. Hinge at the hips and bend your knees slightly, allowing the kettlebell to hang before you. Row the kettlebell across your body toward your left hip by pulling your elbow back and squeezing your shoulder blade. Lower the kettlebell with control and repeat for the prescribed reps on each side.

5. Mountain Climbers

Start in a high plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders and your body in a straight line. Drive your right knee toward your chest, then quickly switch and drive your left knee forward as you bring your right leg back. Continue alternating legs in a fast, controlled motion, keeping your core engaged. Repeat for the prescribed reps on each leg.

Workout #6: Core Circuit

What you need: A mat and enough space to move comfortably. This core circuit workout will challenge your abdominals, obliques, and lower back while raising your heart rate. It takes about 15 to 20 minutes to complete, making it perfect for strengthening your midsection while burning extra calories.

The Routine:

Plank Up-Downs (10 reps ea.)

Alternating Side Planks (8 reps ea.)

Bicycle Crunches (15 reps ea.)

Dumbbell Side Bends (10 reps ea.)

Directions:

Perform the four exercises in the order listed for the given number of reps. Complete as many rounds as you can in 4 to 6 minutes. Rest for 1 to 2 minutes, then repeat the circuit for another 4 to 6 minutes. Aim for three rounds in total. Modify the reps and intensity as needed to match your fitness level.

1. Plank Up-Downs

Start in a forearm plank position with your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Push up onto your right hand, then your left hand to come into a high plank position. Lower back down onto your right forearm, then your left, returning to the forearm plank. Repeat for 10 reps per side, alternating the leading hand.

2. Alternating Side Planks

Start in a side plank position with your right forearm on the ground, your body straight from your head to your heels. Hold briefly, then rotate your torso to transition into a side plank on your left forearm. Continue alternating sides for eight reps on each side.

3. Bicycle Crunches

Lie flat on your back with your hands behind your head and your legs extended. Lift your head, shoulders, and legs slightly off the ground. Bring your right knee toward your chest while twisting your torso to bring your left elbow toward your right knee. Switch sides, bringing your left knee toward your chest and twisting your right elbow. Continue alternating sides in a pedaling motion for 15 reps on each side.

4. Dumbbell Side Bends