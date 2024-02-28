10 Best Compound Exercises for a Fit & Lean Lower Body

When it comes to sculpting a strong, toned lower body, compound exercises are the first thing I recommend to my clients. These multi-joint movements engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously, leading to more efficient workouts and greater overall gains. Whether you're aiming to build muscle, burn fat, or enhance athletic performance, incorporating compound movements into your routine is essential. That's why I rounded up 10 of the best compound exercises for a lean lower body to add to your fitness routine.

Incorporate the following movements into your lower-body workouts to build strength, improve muscle definition, and achieve a fit and lean physique. Remember to prioritize proper form and technique to maximize results and reduce the risk of injury. As always, consult with a fitness professional before starting any new exercise program, especially if you have any pre-existing injuries or medical conditions.

Keep reading to learn all about the best compound exercises for a lean lower body.

Squats

This list of compound exercises for a lean lower body kicks off with the squat. Squats are a fundamental lower body exercise that targets the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and even the core.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, toes slightly pointed outward. Engage your core, and keep your chest up as you lower your body down by bending your knees. Lower yourself until your thighs are parallel to the ground or as low as comfortable. Push through your heels to return to the starting position, squeezing your glutes at the top. Perform three sets of eight to 12 reps.

Deadlifts

Deadlifts primarily target the hamstrings, glutes, lower back, and grip strength.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, toes pointing forward, and a barbell in front of you. Hinge at the hips, and bend your knees to lower down and grip the bar with an overhand or mixed grip. Keep your back straight and your chest up as you lift the bar by driving through your heels. Stand tall, squeezing your glutes at the top, then lower the bar back down with control. Perform three sets of six to eight reps.

Lunges

Lunges are excellent for targeting each leg individually, improving balance, and working the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves.

Stand tall with your feet together. Take a step forward with one leg, bending both knees to lower your body toward the ground. Lower until both knees are at 90-degree angles, keeping your front knee aligned with your ankle. Push through the heel of your front foot to return to the starting position, then repeat on the other side. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps per leg.

Bulgarian Split Squats

This unilateral exercise targets each leg independently, emphasizing the quads, hamstrings, glutes, and calves.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stand facing away from a bench or elevated surface with one foot resting on it behind you. Lower your body down by bending your front knee until your thigh is parallel to the ground. Keep your torso upright and your chest lifted throughout the movement. Push through the heel of your front foot to return to the starting position. Perform three sets of eight to 10 reps per leg.

Step-ups

Step-ups are great for building strength and power in the lower body, particularly the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes.

Stand in front of a sturdy bench or an elevated platform. Step onto the bench with one foot, driving through the heel to lift your body. Bring your other foot up to meet it, then step back down with control. Alternate legs or complete all reps on one leg before switching. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps per leg.

Romanian Deadlifts

This variation of the deadlift targets the hamstrings, glutes, and lower back while also improving hip mobility.

Hold a barbell or pair of dumbbells in front of your thighs with a shoulder-width overhand grip. Hinge at the hips, and push your hips back as you lower the weight toward the ground. Keep a slight bend in your knees, and maintain a flat back throughout the movement. Lower until you feel a stretch in your hamstrings, then return to the starting position by driving your hips forward. Perform three sets of eight to 10 reps.

Box Jumps

Box jumps are a plyometric exercise that targets explosive power in the lower body, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, and calves.

Stand in front of a sturdy box or platform with your feet hip-width apart. Lower into a quarter squat position, then explode upward, swinging your arms for momentum. Land softly on top of the box, using your legs to absorb the impact. Step back down, and repeat immediately, or rest briefly between reps. Perform three sets of six to eight reps.

Glute Bridges

Glute bridges isolate and strengthen the glute muscles, helping to improve hip stability and reduce lower back pain.

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the ground, hip-width apart. Engage your core, and squeeze your glutes as you lift your hips toward the ceiling. Pause at the top, then lower your hips back down with control. Avoid arching your lower back excessively, and focus on squeezing your glutes at the top of the movement. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Leg Press

The leg press machine provides a safe and effective way to target the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes with added resistance.

Sit on the leg press machine with your back flat against the pad and your feet shoulder-width apart on the footplate. Release the safety locks, and push the weight sled away by extending your legs. Lower the weight sled by bending your knees until they reach a 90-degree angle. Push through your heels to press the weight sled back up to the starting position. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Kettlebell Swings

This list of compound exercises for a lean lower body wraps up with the kettlebell swing. Kettlebell swings are a dynamic full-body exercise that primarily targets the posterior chain, including the hamstrings, glutes, and lower back.

Stand with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, holding a kettlebell with both hands in front of your body. Hinge at the hips, and lower the kettlebell between your legs, keeping your back flat. Explosively drive your hips forward, and swing the kettlebell up to chest level. Allow the kettlebell to swing back down between your legs, then immediately begin the next rep. Perform three sets of 15 to 20 reps.