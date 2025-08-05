If You Can Hold These 3 Positions After 50, Your Core Is Stronger Than 80% of People

As you age, building strength is one of the absolute best things you can do for your body—especially when it comes to your core. A strong, resilient core promotes better posture, stability, and athletic performance while preventing falls and injury. To help determine where you stand, we spoke with a fitness pro who shares three exercises that—if you can hold them with solid form—reveal your core is stronger than most.

It’s important to remember that strength looks different for everyone and having a strong core doesn’t necessarily mean six-pack abs.

“The body fluctuates, so instead of chasing rep counts or ‘fitness tests,’ I encourage people to tune into how their body feels during movement,” says Dani Coleman, VP of training and head trainer at Pvolve. “Can you stay in control? Can you breathe with ease and maintain good form? With consistency, that’s where long-term strength and stability are built. That’s a more meaningful marker of progress than a one-time benchmark.”

3 Positions That Signal a Strong Core After 50

Soccer Kick

"Studies have shown that being able to stand on one leg and maintain balance for 10 seconds can reduce the risk of falling," Dani explains. "This is an excellent exercise to challenge your core and stability."

Stand tall, holding onto a solid surface with one hand for stability. Or, stand tall with your hands on your hips and wear ankle weights for added resistance. Extend one leg ahead of you with a soft bend in the knee. Breathe out and kick your leg up toward your hips. Lower. Perform 15 to 20 reps on one side. Repeat on the other side.

Glute Bridge

“Glute bridging is an excellent exercise to help strengthen your glutes, hamstrings, core stability, and back muscles,” Dani points out. “These muscles are crucial for everyday tasks, such as transitioning from a seated position to standing upright.”

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the floor. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for a moment. Lower your hips back to the start position. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 15 to 30 reps.

Full-Body Plank

Planks fire up your core in the best way.