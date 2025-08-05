 Skip to content

If You Can Hold These 3 Positions After 50, Your Core Is Stronger Than 80% of People

Build a strong, resilient core by adding these three exercises to your workouts, trainer says.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on August 5, 2025 | 8:00 AM

As you age, building strength is one of the absolute best things you can do for your body—especially when it comes to your core. A strong, resilient core promotes better posture, stability, and athletic performance while preventing falls and injury. To help determine where you stand, we spoke with a fitness pro who shares three exercises that—if you can hold them with solid form—reveal your core is stronger than most.

It’s important to remember that strength looks different for everyone and having a strong core doesn’t necessarily mean six-pack abs.

“The body fluctuates, so instead of chasing rep counts or ‘fitness tests,’ I encourage people to tune into how their body feels during movement,” says Dani Coleman, VP of training and head trainer at Pvolve. “Can you stay in control? Can you breathe with ease and maintain good form? With consistency, that’s where long-term strength and stability are built. That’s a more meaningful marker of progress than a one-time benchmark.”

3 Positions That Signal a Strong Core After 50

Soccer Kick

woman putting on ankle weights for ankle weight exercises at the gym
Shutterstock

“Studies have shown that being able to stand on one leg and maintain balance for 10 seconds can reduce the risk of falling,” Dani explains. “This is an excellent exercise to challenge your core and stability.”

  1. Stand tall, holding onto a solid surface with one hand for stability.
  2. Or, stand tall with your hands on your hips and wear ankle weights for added resistance.
  3. Extend one leg ahead of you with a soft bend in the knee.
  4. Breathe out and kick your leg up toward your hips.
  5. Lower.
  6. Perform 15 to 20 reps on one side.
  7. Repeat on the other side.

If You Can Do This Many Burpees at 50, You’re Fitter Than 90% of People Your Age

Glute Bridge

woman performing glute bridge as part of glute workout
Shutterstock

“Glute bridging is an excellent exercise to help strengthen your glutes, hamstrings, core stability, and back muscles,” Dani points out. “These muscles are crucial for everyday tasks, such as transitioning from a seated position to standing upright.”

  1. Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the floor.
  2. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels.
  3. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for a moment.
  4. Lower your hips back to the start position.
  5. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 15 to 30 reps.

This 10-Minute Standing Routine Builds More Strength Than Gym Workouts After 50

Full-Body Plank

young motivated girl doing plank exercise at gym, full length photo, copy space.
Shutterstock

Planks fire up your core in the best way.

  1. Place your hands under your shoulders.
  2. Press into the pads of your fingers and hug your inner arm toward your armpit.
  3. Walk your feet out to hip-width.
  4. Engage your abs, squeeze your buttocks, and pull upward through your quads.
  5. Hold your plank for 30 seconds. Increase the time as you progress.

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
// //
More in Mind + Body
  • Concentrated woman using resistance band while exercising against white background. The 6 Best Exercises To Eliminate Love Handles. Cover

    6 Best Exercises To Eliminate Love Handles

  • 5 Standing Moves That Target Stubborn Belly Fat (No Floor Work Required)

    5 Standing Ab Moves That Melt Belly Fat

  • Slim mature woman training, standing in plank position, doing full body exercises against pink studio background. Concept of sport, healthy lifestyle, fitness, body care, wellness, ad. If You Can Hold These 3 Positions After 50, Your Core Is Stronger Than 80% of People. Cover

    3 Core Moves That Prove You’re Strong After 50

  • Portrait carefree young woman with hands behind head. These 4 Exercises Build Core Strength Faster Than Planks After 40. Cover

    4 Core Exercises That Beat Planks After 40

  • Woman exercising pilates. Dead bug exercise.4 Bodyweight Moves That Shrink Your Waist Size Better Than Planks After 40. Cover

    4 Bodyweight Moves That Slim Your Waist

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.