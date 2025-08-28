If You Can Complete These 3 Tests After 40, Your Strength Is Decades Younger

It’s no secret that muscle mass naturally declines with age. And after 40, many people notice changes in their endurance, balance, coordination, and strength. But while some age-related decline is normal, the rate at which it happens is totally within your control. In fact, with the right training, it’s possible to keep your strength, mobility, and overall fitness at levels that rival people decades younger.

One of the best ways to gauge your physical age is by testing your strength in functional ways. That’s why we spoke with Amanda Dvorak, CPT, a certified personal trainer at Garage Gym Reviews, who shares three tests for you to do after 40 that can help you gauge your fitness level. Functional strength refers to your ability to perform everyday movements safely and efficiently, such as bending down, pushing yourself up, or maintaining good posture while standing. These skills depend on muscle strength, joint stability, coordination, and endurance, all of which can be trained and measured.

Each test below will challenge a different part of your body, including your core, upper body, and lower body, while also reflecting how well your muscles work together. Keep reading to find out which tests to do to prove your strength is decades younger. Then, when you’re finished, don’t miss The 30-Day Core Challenge to Get Your Strongest Abs Ever.

Hold a Plank for 60 Seconds with Good Form

The plank is one of the best measures of core endurance because it forces your entire body to stabilize. Your shoulders, back, glutes, and legs all work together to keep your spine in alignment while your deep core muscles engage to prevent sagging or arching.

“This test checks your core endurance and postural strength,” Dvorak explains. “If you can hold a full plank with a neutral spine and steady breath for a minute, your core is aging well. Most people lose deep core strength with age, so passing this means you’re ahead.”

How to do it:

Lie face down on the floor, resting on your forearms with elbows under your shoulders. Extend your legs behind you with your toes on the floor. Engage your core and glutes to keep your body in a straight line. Hold for up to 60 seconds without letting your hips sag or rise.

Pass standard: Maintain perfect form for the full 60 seconds while breathing steadily.

10 Full Push-ups Without Collapsing Your Form

Push-ups are a true test of functional upper-body strength because they require your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core to work together in a coordinated movement. “Push-ups measure upper-body strength, core control, and joint stability,” Dvorak says. “If you can hit 10 solid reps without sagging your hips or flaring elbows, you’ve held on to strength that tends to drop off after 40.”

How to do it:

Get in a high plank position with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Keep your body in a straight line from head to toe. Lower your chest toward the floor with your elbows at about 45 degrees from your torso. Push back up to the starting position.

Pass standard: Complete 10 consecutive full-range push-ups with no hip sagging, elbow flaring, or collapsing at the top.

“Sit-to-Stand” Test

The sit-to-stand test is simple but revealing. It mimics one of the most basic daily movements of getting up from a seated position, but doing it without using your hands shows you have strong, well-coordinated lower-body muscles, good hip mobility, and the balance needed to avoid falls.

“This ‘sit-to-stand’ test tells you a lot about mobility, coordination, balance, and lower-body strength,” Dvorak says. “If you can do it smoothly, without pushing off your thighs or bracing with your arms, your functional strength is in great shape.”

How to do it:

Sit on a sturdy chair with your feet flat and knees bent at 90 degrees. Cross your arms over your chest. Stand up without using your hands or pushing off your thighs. Sit back down with control.

Pass standard: Stand up and sit down smoothly without momentum or assistance from your arms.

How to Train for These Tests

Passing these tests once is an excellent milestone, but to keep your strength “decades younger,” you need to train regularly. Do exercises that mirror the movements in each test while also building overall functional fitness:

For the plank: Add core exercises like dead bugs, bird dogs, and side planks.

Practice incline push-ups, dips, and banded chest presses.

Practice incline push-ups, dips, and banded chest presses. For sit-to-stand: Do bodyweight squats, step-ups, and glute bridges.

Aim for two to three strength sessions per week, with active recovery days in between. Research shows that adults who perform regular resistance training maintain more muscle mass, better balance, and higher functional capacity well into older age.

The Bottom Line

These three tests cover the essentials of functional strength, including core endurance, upper-body pushing power, and lower-body mobility and stability. If you can pass all three, you’re already ahead of the curve for your age group. If not, use them as motivation to start training consistently so you can move, feel, and live better for decades to come.

