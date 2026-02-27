5 Exercises Women Over 55 Should Do Each Morning to Reduce Bra Bulge, According to a Trainer

These morning moves can help tighten and firm the pesky “bra bulge” area.

There’s one area that may need a little extra TLC before bathing suit season arrives: bra bulge. You know—that excess flab and skin around the bra straps that’s pesky to deal with no matter what you wear. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best morning exercises to help tighten and firm this part of the body. Gear up to get into shape for summer!

How the “Bra Bulge” Comes To Be

“‘Bra bulge‘ usually isn’t caused by just one thing. For most women, it’s a combination of changes in fat distribution, some muscle loss, and shifts in posture that naturally happen as we get older,” explains Sarah Pelc Graca, CPT, a NASM-Certified Personal Trainer and Women’s Fitness Specialist, Board-Certified Health & Wellness/Nutrition Coach (NBC-HWC), and the founder and head coach at Strong with Sarah Weight Loss Coaching.

After menopause, the body experiences many shifts, including reduced estrogen. This impacts where fat is stored, making it gravitate toward the underarms, upper back, and along the bra line.

“On top of that, it’s normal to lose some muscle tone in the upper back, shoulders, and triceps as we age, which can make this area look and feel softer,” Pelc Graca says. “Posture is another big piece of the puzzle. Over the years, things like sitting at a desk, driving, or just daily habits can lead to a more rounded upper back. This forward posture can make the skin and any fat around the bra line stand out more than it used to.”

Key Muscles To Strengthen

While this change is a natural part of aging, you can perform certain exercises to improve muscle tone and support in the “bra bulge” region. It all comes down to training the latissimus dorsi (lats), rhomboids, middle and lower trapezius, rear deltoids, serratus anterior, and triceps.

“By strengthening these muscles, you’ll improve your posture, give your upper back more support, and boost muscle tone under the skin. While we can’t spot-reduce fat, building muscle and working on posture can make a big difference in how this area looks and feels,” Pelc Graca points out.

5 Exercises To Address the Bra Bulge Area

The exercises below are easy on the joints, promote solid posture, and are ideal for women 55 and up.

“Aim to do them two to three times per week for best results,” Pelc Graca recommends. “For safety, I also recommend checking in with your doctor before beginning any new exercise program!”

Resistance Band Pull-Aparts

Begin by standing tall. Hold the resistance band ahead of you with arms fully extended at shoulder height. Pull the band apart, stretching your arms laterally while keeping them fully straight. Use control to return to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Seated Dumbbell Rows

Begin sitting tall, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Hinge slightly forward, maintaining a neutral spine. Pull the dumbbells up toward your ribs, squeezing the shoulder blades back. Use control to lower. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Wall Angels

Stand tall with your back pressed against a wall, your elbows bent to 90 degrees, and the backs of your hands against the wall. Slowly reach your arms overhead while pressing your arms into the wall and keeping your core engaged throughout. Lower your arms. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 slow reps.

Reverse Fly

Begin by standing tall, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Hinge forward at the hips, maintaining a straight back and soft knees. Extend and slightly bend your arms, lifting the dumbbells out to the sides. Use control to lower the weights back to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Wall Pushups

Begin standing tall, arms-length away from a wall. Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the surface. Engage your core and bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the wall. Press back up to the starting position, keeping the movement slow and controlled. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Takeaways

“Remember, exercise alone can’t target fat loss in just one spot. Changes in the ‘bra bulge’ area are affected by your overall body composition, genetics, hormones, and lifestyle factors like sleep, stress, and nutrition,” Pelc Graca notes. “Strength training is fantastic for improving muscle tone and posture, which can really help how you look and feel. For visible fat loss, though, it’s important to take a well-rounded approach that includes a moderate calorie deficit, eating enough protein, regular movement (including the exercises I shared,) and plenty of rest.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e