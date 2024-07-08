Costco Just Recalled a Popular Deli Item

Over the last few weeks, multiple retailers have pulled all sorts of items from the shelves, ranging from spinach to smoked salmon to canned coffee. Now, Costco is adding to the growing list of this year's food recalls.

On July 3, the warehouse club announced the recall of its Ancient Grain + Vegetable Salad (item#25247), saying that its Grain + Celery Salad was incorrectly labeled as this item. This mismarked product may contain soy and almonds—two major allergens that are not listed on the label.

This mislabeling could pose the risk of a severe life-threatening reaction to people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or almonds.

As noted at the top of Costco's announcement, this salad may have been sold at 24 warehouses in the western, middle, and eastern U.S. This includes stores in California, Nevada, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Texas, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Georgia.

Costco did not immediately respond to a query about when the recalled salads were sold and the items' "Best by" date(s).

Costco urges individuals who are allergic to soy or almonds not to consume this product and to return it for a full refund.

Customers with questions can contact the retailer at 800-774-2678, Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time or on Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

The Grain + Celery Salad is a newer item that first landed in Costco's deli department a couple of months ago. This salad contains chickpeas, quinoa, bulgur wheat, dried cranberries, sliced almonds, fresh celery, onion, kale, a cabbage and carrot blend, and an apple cider vinaigrette. Since being introduced at the warehouse club, the new salad has generated some online buzz, with shoppers taking to Reddit and other social media platforms to share their thoughts on the item.

The Grain + Celery Salad isn't the only recent Costco recall. A few weeks ago, myCharge recalled approximately 567,000 portable chargers—which were exclusively sold at Costco—due to to fire and burn hazards.

The recall applies to the myHub POWER HUB All-in-One 10,000 MaH portable charges. According to a notice from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been 20 reports of the chargers overheating and five reports of incidents, which include two residential fires.