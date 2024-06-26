8 Costco Items Garnering Thousands of Customer Complaints Right Now

The internet is saturated with Costco fanfare. Across social media platforms and other digital channels, you'll find shoppers posting their product hauls, alerting members of exciting new releases, and sharing glowing reviews of items, from baked goods to laundry detergent.

However, as with any retailer, not every piece of inventory is a winner—and shoppers won't shy away from expressing their frustration. It's no surprise then that there are certain products drawing in numerous customer complaints. While some members have reported declining product quality, others criticize packaging, pricing, and even lack of availability of certain items.

As was the case in the winter, when shoppers complained about the disappointing value of certain items and the compromised quality of products that used to be great, experienced shoppers are warning fellow Costco members about the warehouse items to stay away from this summer.

Muffins

Yes, the bakery department's muffins have plenty of fans. But they've recently received notable criticism after one Reddit user called the baked goods too dry and dense and compared them to "bad pound cake." This post prompted many other shoppers to share their own problems with the muffins, with some drawing attention to the flavor and texture and others taking issue with the large size of the sweet treat.

"They are too big, lack flavor, and taste too much like average bland cake," one shopper noted.

"They used to be way better. The blueberry muffins have like… 3 or 4 blueberries in them, max, hence the lack of moisture. They used to be packed with berries," another one wrote.

8 Best Summer Bakery Items You Can Score at Costco Right Now

New rotisserie chicken packaging

Fans of Costco's rotisserie chicken were recently hit with a major change: new packaging. In March, the warehouse club started swapping out the chicken's hard-shell plastic containers with plastic bags, a move intended to reduce the warehouse club's plastic use by 75%, according to a display sign shared by Grocery Dive. However, not everyone is thrilled with the novelty, as shoppers have been complaining about the bag's greasiness and susceptibility to leaking.

"Chicken juice spilled all over the trunk of our car," one Reddit user shared a few weeks ago, alerting others about the leaking issue. The recent thread has since received more than 600 comments.

"I bought the rotisserie in a bag about a month ago and was so annoyed with the whole situation I haven't bought one since. Greasy bag, doesn't close, no crispy skin, falls apart trying to remove it. Not a fan at all," another Redditor wrote.

Raw chicken

The rotisserie chicken isn't the only poultry product that has racked up complaints from shoppers. Raw chicken has, too. A couple of months ago, one dissatisfied shopper shared their qualms with the chicken thighs' packaging, writing, "There's no perforation, no dotted lines, just about 2 [millimeters] of sealed plastic between each blister pack that if you aren't cutting so perfectly, you're going to slice one open and all the juice will spill out over your counter."

Other commenters expressed similar complaints about the excess liquid in the packaging. While multiple Reddit users recommended freezing the thighs before cutting them, some shared their preference for buying frozen altogether.

The chicken-related complaints don't stop there. Other shoppers have taken to Reddit to report "woody" chicken, referring to the chicken's tough and fibrous texture.

"Stopped buying Costco organic chicken breasts due to the horrible woody texture, it seemed like there was at least 1 woody breast in each package," one shopper wrote.

"I've also experienced this 'woody chicken.' The rotisserie chickens are also hit or miss now. Sometimes they taste good, and sometimes they taste like cleaning chemicals," another added.

Costco's Chicken Is Garnering Major Complaints from Shoppers

Produce

Produce complaints are nothing new for Costco, with customers previously taking to Reddit to criticize the retailer's avocados, lettuce, broccoli, apples, and more. Recently, one shopper shared a photo of moldy oranges, writing, "It's not the first time this has happened." Plenty of other commenters shared similar experiences.

"I actually stopped buying 'fresh fruit' from Costco and only use their frozen stuff. Their non-frozen fruit is either not good or spoils way too fast," one Reddit user wrote.

"It's gotten bad over the last few years. Quality had significantly dropped to the point that we're not buying veg or fruit at Costco anymore," another one added.

Bacon

Costco's bacon has been hit with a slew of complaints over the last few months, with many reporting a decline in quality. While some have taken issue with the thickness of the slices, others have disapproved of the fat content and flavor.

"I am noticing inconsistent slicing, too much fat, some slices are even paper thin!" one customer wrote on Reddit, prompting others to share similar sentiments about the product.

"Yes! We quit buying it about 6 months ago because the quality was horrible! It started during COVID and just got worse," one Redditor shared.

Another shopper went as far as calling the retailer's hickory smoked bacon "some of the worst bacon [they've] ever purchased."

10 Best Costco Deals You Can Score in June

Kirkland Signature Cold Brew

Kirkland Signature cold brew has helped some shoppers get their caffeine fix, but for others, it provides an overall unpleasant drinking experience.

"I buy this once a year to see if it's improved at all. It's still the worst cold brew available by quite a large margin, just awful," one customer wrote on Reddit, sparking hundreds of comments.

"I tried once, it tasted like what I imagine licking a used ash tray would taste like. Never again," a commenter added.

Others likened the flavor to "week-old coffee left on a counter" and "repackaged leftover drip coffee from the pot."

Kirkland Signature Toilet Paper

Kirkland Signature toilet paper is no stranger to customer dissatisfaction and has repeatedly been at the center of numerous Reddit threads slamming the household staple. Costco members have described the toilet paper as being too thin and linty, with shoppers also reporting a drop in quality.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"[In my opinion] it's been awful since at least 2020. At that time it was stiff/rough compared to other generic brands. Then it got super linty in 2022 or maybe 2023. It's surprising that Costco hasn't changed manufacturers due to the many complaints," one shopper wrote on Reddit.

In a thread inviting the Costco community to share the best toilet paper options, one commenter noted, "Not the Kirkland signature brand. AVOID."

Costco Shoppers Are Divided Over a Popular Frozen Meal

Realgood General Tso's Chicken

It appears as though not all of Realgood's products are "real good," according to customers. A couple of months ago, the brand's General Tso's chicken sparked a wave of negative commentary on Reddit, with Costco members not only taking issue with this specific product, but other Realgood items, as well, such as the chicken strips.

"Worst thing I ever tasted, even wors[e] than the RealGood Enchiladas," one Reddit user wrote about the General Tso's chicken.

"The sauce sucks, very thin and not enough taste. There's also two packs and I don't eat half a bag of these in one sitting," another one commented.

Meanwhile, others drew attention to the brand's products being gluten-free and keto-friendly.