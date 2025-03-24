I Tracked My Costco Spending for a Year—Here's Exactly How Much I Saved

A Costco membership will cost anywhere from $65 to $130 per year, depending on your selected type – but is it worth it? According to the majority of members, the answer is yes. While how much an annual membership to the popular warehouse will save you is dependent on your spending habits, one shopper has calculated precisely how much more money is in their bank account after a year of shopping. "I watched a video that said Costco doesn't actually save you any money, so I did some math on what I buy from Costco vs where I used to buy it from," one Redditor shared in a viral post. After detailing specific savings in key categories, their findings sparked a discussion among fellow Costco shoppers.

The Numbers: How One Shopper Calculated Their Savings

The Redditor broke down savings in several areas in the post, sharing "very conservative estimates." They claimed to have saved up to $1,000 in these items alone.

Gasoline:

Car #1: $260 saved on premium gas ($0.50/gal cheaper).

Car #2: $176 saved on regular gas ($0.40/gal cheaper).

Groceries & Essentials:

Eggs: $292 saved annually.

Food court pizza: $120 saved annually.

Bottled water: $93 saved annually.

Rotisserie chicken: $36 saved annually.

Membership Rewards:

2% reward rebate: $66.12 back (with a few months left in the membership year).

What Other Shoppers Had to Say

In the comment section Reddit shared their own Costco savings in various categories.

Pharmacy & Medical Savings

"I just bought a membership last week and have saved nearly the $65 fee back on just allergy meds, nasal saline, and eye drops alone," u/JennLostAndFound reported. "Skipped insurance for Metformin and got a year's worth for under $20 at Costco," added u/kittenpantzen

Groceries

"Don't forget eggs these days. My local grocery charges $10 for a dozen. And it's $7.99 for two dozens at Costco. If you stick with things you would normally buy anyway, Costco can easily save you hundreds a year," says u/Consistent-Tap-4255. "For a lot of the more premium food, Costco is the cheapest by a huge margin. Like the two year aged DOP parm is literally 50-100% cheaper than similar cheese at Whole Foods, depending on portion. The grass fed imported butter is half the price of grocery store prices. The organic milk is 50% cheaper. Premium whole bean coffee can be up to 4x cheaper. I think a lot of people unfairly consider the lowest possible sale price vs. Costco's everyday price," added u/___horf.

Eyewear & Prescriptions

u/duchessofeire points out that the Costco Optical Department is a great place to save. "And the glasses!" they write. "My membership literally paid for itself day 1 when I bought contacts from them instead of buying online. It's SIGNIFICANTLY cheaper," added u/makiiato.

Bulk & Household Savings

"I buy TP, paper towels, detergent, soap, canned and frozen food, meat, etc. and am spending far less than at the grocery store," said u/Dzov. "I go to Costco for diapers wipes Cheerios TP paper towels and gas. Membership 100% pays for itself on diapers and gas alone (vs Kroger / Meijer / Giant Eagle)," added another shopper.

The Quality vs. Price Debate

Other people pointed out that Costco isn't always the absolute cheapest, but it offers higher quality for the price. "There's definitely cheaper, worse products available elsewhere," one Redditor pointed out. "The point is, if you bought the best quality products at other stores, you would be paying more than you would at costco."

The Impulse Buying Problem

Some shoppers point out that you are likely to end up spending more money than expected when you visit your local warehouse due to impulse purchases. One user says, "you go in to buy a hot dog and some milk and come out with a TV." Another added: "I went in for milk and came out with $300 in groceries plus an 80 inch tv…..and i forgot the milk."

Bottled Water Controversy: A Costly Habit?

One item on the original poster's list got some pushback: Bottled water. While they claim to have saved $93 annually, many users argued that buying bottled water wasn't an actual savings and suggested alternatives. "They'd save even more money if they drank tap water, or used a water filter," commented a Costco employee. "100% this. I buy a $30 replaceable filter that connects under the sink directly to my cold water line. It lasts 6 months, and I think the initial mounting kit was somewhere in the $30 range as well. I did the (very simple) install myself, and have not bought any bottled water since (going on 2+ years). It was a real game changer," added another Redditor.

Conclusion: Does Costco Actually Save You Money?

So, does a Costco membership actually save you money? Redditors were pretty unanimous that the answer was yes – if you stick to a plan and avoid impulse purchases. However, one user summed it up with a sense of humor: "Costco saves me a lot of money so I can spend whatever is leftover at Costco," they joked.