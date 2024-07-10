Costco Shoppers Are Obsessed With a 'Trash Can'-Sized Candle

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The beauty of shopping at a warehouse club like Costco is that you can access a wide range of items and services all under one massive roof, whether you're in need of bulk fresh produce or a tire change. Recently, Costco shoppers were delighted to discover that the retailer's wide range of product offerings also includes massive candles that rival a small waste basket in size.

A Costco shopper took to Reddit this week to share a photo of a sizable Antiga 1860 Luxury Candle they'd spotted at their local warehouse in Wheaton, Md. The candle is nearly nine inches tall, measures seven inches in diameter, weighs 150 ounces, burns for 150 hours, and was selling for $90 at the Wheaton location (prices could vary online and at other warehouses). The Costco shopper said it was "the size of a small bathroom trash can."

While the shopper questioned who would want to purchase such a large and pricey candle, other Costco members had a very different opinion on the item. The post has racked up nearly 600 comments, many from shoppers who fawned over the luxury product.

"My wife and I would be carrying that home with the care and love one usually shows to their newborn child," one Redditor commented.

"I'll take three, and then line them up ok my tiny coffee table," another wrote.

Of course, some shoppers were put off by the $90 price tag and said they'd be more willing to purchase it if it fell in the $40 to $50 range. However, others noted that the candle can still provide good value due to its large size and long burn time, even if the one-time $90 charge may be hard to stomach.

"Candles are expensive, you could probably buy 10 small candles for $90 or buy this which is the size of 100 candles," a Redditor joked.

For comparison, one 22-ounce Yankee Candle jar is currently listed for $31 on the brand's website. So, three of these Yankee Candles, weighing 66 ounces in total, would theoretically cost roughly the same as one 150-ounce Antiga 1860 Luxury Candle.

Any Costco shoppers itching to get their hands on these sizable candles should check directly with their local warehouse to confirm availability and prices before heading over. Depending on what's in stock, customers may be able to choose between Amber & Vanilla and Sandalwood & Bergamot candle scents.