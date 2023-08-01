15 Costco Items You're Crazy Not to Buy for Back To School

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Yes, it may feel like summer just started, but the new school year is already on the horizon in many places. You know what that means: back-to-school shopping is happening whether you're ready or not. Costco goes all in on school every July with affordable supplies, must-have snacks, and easy meals that go beyond just rotisserie chicken.

Since you can get just about anything you need from new socks to Sharpies, Costco really is one of the best places to shop for back-to-school items. This time of year the variety may change just about every time you walk in the store. So, if you see something, grab it—it might not be there next trip.

Here are 15 well-priced warehouse finds to help get your household ready for the new fall routine.

1 Sharpie, Expo, Elmer's and Papermate Back to School Bundle

The ultimate bundle of school supplies, this 40-piece pack is perfect for stocking your home with the necessary school supplies or stocking their backpack with everything they need for a successful school year. The variety of highlighters, erasers, glue, pens, pencils and markers is on mega sale right now costing you $9.99 in the warehouse (down from $14.99) or $12.99 online (down from $17.99).

RELATED: 15 Costco Frozen Foods You're Crazy Not to Stock Up On

2 Kellogg's Family Variety Pack Cereal

Trading in lazy summer mornings for early alarms and making the bus can be rather hectic. If you are looking for a healthy morning meal, this probably isn't the best choice, but these bowls of cereal are a lifesaver when breakfast needs to happen in five minutes or less. Kid-approved Apple Jacks, Frosted Flakes, Fruit Loops, and parent-preferred Frosted Mini Wheats come in plastic bowls made for pouring the milk and getting out the door. They make great after-school snacks, too. A box of twelve cups cost $10.99 at the warehouse and $12.69 online.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3 Charlotte's Crustoffs

It seems as if Costco traded in the popular Uncrustables brand for these similar Charlotte's Crustoffs, at least temporarily. The peanut butter and grape jelly sandwiches have eight grams of protein per sandwich and no artificial colors, flavors, or high fructose corn syrup. Redditors give them mixed reviews, but let the kids be the judge. A box of 18 costs $12.99 in the warehouse.

4 Starbucks Sous Vide Egg Bites Bacon and Gruyere

If you find yourself pulling up to the Starbucks drive-thru on too many mornings, the fact that Costco is now carrying the coffee giant's sous vide egg bites may save you a few trips. These hugely popular, high protein bites are $14.79 for a pack of 10 at the warehouse. They make the perfect morning bite, but grab them quickly, they may only be here for a limited time.

5 Sargento Balanced Breaks Cheese and Crackers

Costco has always carried a version of Balanced Breaks, but most of the ones in the past have included nuts, which is a no-go at many schools. This version, which costs $10.49 for 12 packs at the warehouse, is all cheese and crackers with two varieties—pepper jack and colby jack paired with Ritz, or Monterey jack and mild cheddar with wheat thins.

6 Thermoflask Stainless Steel Bottles 2 pack

Water bottles are a back-to-school necessity, and this two-pack is a great one to grab. These 16-ounce bottles keep liquids cold for up to 24 hours. They are BPA free and dishwasher safe, plus they come with a loop for easy carrying. Online they are $26.99, but if you see them in stores, you can grab them for $18.99.

7 Bare Organic Apple Chips

Parent and kid approved, Bare dried apple chips are made from nothing more than organic apples—oh, and a touch of cinnamon for the cinnamon-flavored variety. They make the perfect healthy school snack, lunch item, or after-school snack. After all, they're just apples. A box of 20 bags is $16.99 at the warehouse.

8 Frito Lay Chip Mix Boxes

Chips are the classic lunch bag side and Costco offers up a few varieties during back to school time. The Frito-Lay classic mix includes two varieties of Doritos and two types of Lay's, as well as cheddar and sour cream Ruffles, Cheetos, and Fritos. The box of 54 bags costs $19.89 at the warehouse and $23.99 online. Another option is the "Fun Flavor" mix with things like Funyuns and Flamin' Hot Cheetos for the more adventurous set. I spotted that 54-count box on sale for $14.99 at my local warehouse. It costs $23.99 online.

9 Top Flight 3-Subject Notebooks

Nothing says back to school quite like a fresh notebook and this three-pack is a great deal. For $9.99, you'll get a trio of three-subject notebooks with 120 pages each, plus pocket dividers. They have a durable cover perfect for throwing in a locker time and time again.

10 Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Box

Granola bars are the multipurpose back-to-school snack. They are perfect for in-school or after-school snacks, before sports, or in a pinch, for breakfast. This variety pack of chocolate chip, cookies and cream, and peanut butter chocolate chip bars contain 25% less sugar than the original bars. A box of 60 bars will run you $9.99 in store and $12.99 online. Probably not a bad idea to buy an extra box to keep in the car.

11 Puma Backpack

Kids can be picky when it comes to backpacks and although Costco doesn't have a very large selection, this one backpack is perfect for a high school or college student who cares more about high quality than superhero or princess designs. There's plenty of room, including a padded 15-inch laptop pocket and front pocket for organization. The backpack costs $26.99 in the warehouse and $28.99 online.

12 Goodpop Mini Cans

GoodPop may be known for its popsicles, but the brand's new mini cans will soon become your kids' favorite special drink. These small 7.5-ounce cans are made with sparkling water and real fruit juice with six grams of sugar and no added sugar. The 18-pack comes with six cans of each flavor—fruit punch, orange, and lemon lime—for $14.99 at the warehouse.

13 Sharpie The Ultimate Collection

Did you know that Sharpies come in 65 colors? Now you do! This pack of 65 permanent markers is perfect for back to school, but it is recommended to keep these out of the hands of really young kids. Older kids and those who love to decorate everything, do crafty art projects, and more, will appreciate the variety included. Parents will appreciate having a Sharpie around to label clothes and other frequently lost items! At the warehouse, it'll cost $26.99 and comes with a reusable storage case.

14 Kirkland Signature Organic Applesauce Pouches

These apple sauce pouches were displayed front and center at my warehouse because they're such a popular back-to-school get. Kids love those pouches and they're easy to pack for school or really any on-the-go activity. Priced at $9.99 in store, a box of 24 pouches is a great deal for organic applesauce with no added sugar.

15 Pocky Sticks

Everyone needs a little treat in their lunchboxes and these Pocky sticks deliver. The box comes with six packs of the popular chocolate dipped biscuit sticks and three packs each of strawberry and cookies and cream flavors, too. For $8.89 in store, you'll want to have a few boxes of these on hand at all times.