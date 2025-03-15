7 Costco Deals You Can’t Miss This Week

Costco is famous for offering high-quality food, household goods, and even luxury items at a much better value than traditional stores. While the store's everyday deals are hard to beat, the warehouse regularly runs promotions that make their already amazing buys even less expensive. This week is no exception. Here are 7 Costco deals that are too good to pass up this week.

Suja Organic Daily Immunity Shots

People are still getting sick during one of the worst cold and flu seasons. What better time to stock up on Suja Organic Daily Immunity Shots? They are currently available in the warehouse only for an additional $4.50 off 10 2-ounce bottles.

Tide Plus Advanced Power with Oxi Liquid Laundry Detergent

Whenever my go-to laundry detergent is on sale at Costco, I stock up. This week, a few options are on sale, including my favorite, Tide Plus Advanced Power with Oxi Liquid Laundry Detergent. Take $4 off the 138-ounce fluid-ounce bottle.

11 New Costco Products Other Shoppers Want You to Know About

Season Brand Sardines

Costco influencer Costco Deals is screaming and shouting about a current promo ending March 30. Take $3 off Season Brand Skinless and Boneless Sardines, bringing the price down to $8.99 for the omega-3 rich 6-pack. "We love these sardines over a salad and also love it on some avocado toast. A super easy quick meal right out of the can!" they wrote on Instagram. "A must add to your cart while it's on sale at Costco! Also available on Costco.com for 2 day delivery!"6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Weber Genesis II Grill

Barbeque season is about to kick-off and what better way to get it started then with a new Weber Genesis II grill, currently $699.99. "I spotted this Deal at Costco today $100 OFF this beautiful grill by Weber featuring a side burner, sear station and more!!! Grab it while it's on sale and follow for more Costco deals!!!" Alejandra Martinez of Costco New Deals wrote on Instagram.

Yasso Greek Yogurt Bars

One of my family's favorite desserts? Yasso Greek yogurt bars. I was excited when Costco started carrying Yasso Cookies n' Cream Greek Yogurt Bars, because they cost significantly less than Whole Foods or Target. Currently, you can get a 15-pack for $4 off through March 30. "These are a family favorite!! We loooove them!" writes Costco Deals. "A must add to your cart on your next Costco trip! Especially while it's on sale!!"

7 Costco Products That are Luxury at Bargain Prices

Unreal Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis

Costco Does It Again recommends picking up some Unreal Dark Choclate Coconut Minis on your next shopping trip. They are "our absolute favorite sweet treats," they exclaim. Now through March 30, the sweet but low-sugar "better-for-you treat that will satisfy your sweet tooth and then some" is $3.30 off per bag.

Mush Overnight Oats

Costco already has the best deal in town on Mush ready-to-eat overnight oats. However, through March 30, get a variety pack of eight for just $6.49 – a little over 0.80 per container.! "MUSH is made with real ingredients, no added sugar, and nothing artificial to easily fuel your day with great energy," Costco Does It Again writes about the gluten and dairy-free breakfast.