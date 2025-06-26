Summer is my favorite season to snack. There’s nothing better than sitting by the pool or the beach on a hot day, satiating the taste buds with a little in-between lunch and dinner nibble. From frozen sweets to salty, spicy crunchy treats, there are so many fun snacks this week at your local Costco store. Here are 7 Costco snacks shoppers say are the best this week.

Brothers Ice Cream Junior Cones

Brothers Ice Cream Junior Cones are all over social media. “We bought these ice cream cones yesterday and they are delicious! They are different from the Trader Joe’s Hold The Cones in that the ice cream is softer and there isn’t the magic shell chocolate on top. More of a chocolate drizzle with sprinkles. I like that these are a little different from hold the cones. I also love that they are small and a great sweet treat without a ton of calories. Oh and no nuts was another plus for us. (Family member with a peanut allergy). I recommend getting them!” one person shared on Reddit. “Real ice cream and no fake colors in the sprinkles!” another commented.

Wilde Korean Sweet & Spicy Chips

“And now we have a new Wilde Protein Chips flavor at Costco – Korean style. I love the buffalo flavor and always get as many bags as possible as my protein snacks at work. Anybody like the chips as much as I do?” one Redditor said. “I love these chips. I’ve been losing weight and these are great for that chip craving,” another commented.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Fried Chicharrones Pork Rinds Sweet & Spicy Korean BBQ

Another Korean-inspired treat? Fried Chicharrones Pork Rinds Sweet & Spicy Korean BBQ. “Sweet & Spicy Korean BBQ Pork rinds are delicious $7.99,” one Redditor writes. “I absolutely love these, and they’re a great low-carb alternative to the other Korean Yangnyeom style sweet & spicy puffs,” another comments.

JonnyPops Freezer Pops

“JonnyPops are so good, never knew they existed! Costco has these new frozen pops with some real juice in it. These are amazing and way better than otter pops or anything other pop in general!” another Redditor shares. “I picked up a bag this morning, the flavor is sooo good,” another adds.

7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without

Bubbies Mochi

People are also going crazy over Bubbies Mochi, which can be found in the freezer section. “Bubbies Mochi is amazing. Has anyone else tried this? Our cashier was worried it was about to sell out – grab it before it’s gone. Neapolitan will never be the same. YUM,” one Redditor shared. “It’s expensive but the best,” another said.

Fresh Gourmet Crispy Dillies

Fresh Gourmet Crispy Dillies are perfect for adding to your sandwich or salad, but also eating a la carte. “Crispy Dillies are amazing,” one shopper claims. “The bag has all of these suggestions on what to use them on – burgers, potato salad, etc. Nope. Straight out of the bag by the handful. These are addicting,” another says. “The crunchy jalapeños are my favorite!” a third chimes in.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Drizzilicious Mini Rice Cake Bites

Looking for a healthier treat? “Drizzilicious mini rice cake snack brand has a variety pack now with 3 flavors: Cinnamon swirl, Birthday cake, and S’mores!” one person wrote. “I’ve only tried the cinnamon swirl flavor but I’m hoping the other two flavors are just as good! 32 packs and under $12 bucks I believe is a pretty good steal.” Others agreed. “I can confirm S’mores and Birthday Cake are both delicious! Hoping to see this at my local Costco at my next visit…thanks for the heads up!” someone wrote.