These 7 Costco Treasure Hunt finds are the month’s hottest limited-time deals.

Costco carries thousands of items at any given time, but not all are hidden treasures. The warehouse reserves this title for only select items, categorizing them under the “Treasure Hunt” tab of the website. The selection rotates monthly and consists of some of the best, most in-demand products of the moment. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 7 best Costco finds from this month’s treasure hunt.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe with Aeroccino 3 and 32 Capsules

The Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe with Aeroccino 3 and 32 Capsules is $40 off, $139.99 through January 5. “Kicked my morning Starbucks habit!” writes a shopper about the coffee machine. “I’m actually obsessed with this. I use it every day, sometimes multiple times a day. Hot drinks, iced drinks, flavored syrups, cold foam… I have become my own barista! It’s so easy to use, and the actual espresso/coffee it produces is fantastic. That little Aero3 is a game changer, too, for sure! I originally bought this to stop myself from spending tons of money at Starbucks every morning before work, and this machine made that goal so easy! The variety, the convenience, the ease of use, and the quality are all exactly what I hoped for.”

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker

The Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker, which makes everything from ice cream and frozen yogurt to frozen drinks, is on sale for $149.99 after $40 off. “No more store bought ice cream for me. You can make your ice cream really healthy or something close to the store brand. The Deluxe isn’t as loud as the original. I’ve recommend to all my friends!” one shopper writes. “Totally jumped on the ninja creamy craze and I don’t regret it. I had this in my Costco cart for months and finally decided to pull the trigger. I love how many different flavors of ice cream that I can make,” adds another.

Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa Mix 30 oz, 2-pack

If you like hot chocolate run to Costco. The Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa Mix 30 oz, 2-pack, is $34.99 after $10 off . “This is my favorite hot cocoa – not too sweet and perfectly chocolately. I use it to make a Starbucks-style peppermint mocha at home every day and it really makes a difference!” writes a shopper. “Best cocoa out there. I have purchased this for years and the quality has never changed! Hot chocolate or a mocha is always excellent!” adds another.

Great Southern Grass Fed Beef, All Natural, Antibiotic Free, Top Sirloin Steak

Steaks are also a great find, according to shoppers. Great Southern Grass Fed Beef, All Natural, Antibiotic Free, Top Sirloin Steak (20/8 Oz. Per Steak), 20 Total Packs for a total of 10 pounds of meat is $229.99 after $60 off. Australian Grass Fed Beef is free-range, antibiotic-free, and hormone-free. “There is nothing like the flavor of grass fed beef. Additionally, the Aussies treatment of the animals make a difference that very noticeable in the final product. These being from the sirloin they are as tender as can be expected. The portion weight is consistent and the thickness is near one inch. If you like the flavor of beef, these are for you. Nothing more than a little salt and pepper will finish these up nicely,” says a shopper.

Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO Plus with 11-in-1 Smart Cook System

Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO Plus with 11-in-1 Smart Cook System is $99.99 after $30 off. “Wow, this Ninja Foodi Possible Cooker is an absolute game-changer for busy home cooks like me! I whipped up a tender slow-cooked pulled pork in just four hours-way faster than my old Crock-Pot-and it came out juicy with that perfect smoky flavor. Switching to sear mode was a breeze for browning onions and garlic right in the pot, no extra dishes. The steam function nailed fluffy rice and steamed veggies in minutes, keeping everything nutritious and crisp. Cleanup? Just a quick hand wash, and it’s good as new. Versatile, compact, and foolproof-it’s like having a mini chef in my kitchen. Five stars all the way; if you’re tired of single-use gadgets, grab this now!” says a shopper.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Vitamix Alta Pro Blender

The Vitamix Alta Pro Blender is on sale in-store and online for $299.99 after $100 off with a five-item limit. “What I love about the Vitamix is that it basically liquifies anything you put in it. What I don’t love about this particular model vs my older one (Vitamix 5000) is the excessively wide pour spout. It makes filling a glass without making a mess tricky. I prefer the regular spout of the older version. I’m also not a fan of the interior of the lid as there are hard plastic bits where things can get stuck making cleaning it more work. As a side note, a friend had a different, popular pricer blender I used when staying with her. I put cocoa nibs in my shake and they came out whole in the Ninja. In the Vitamix, they are fully blended into my shake,” writes a shopper.

Rastelli’s Carver Ham Meal

Rastelli’s Carver Ham Meal with 4 Side Dishes is $40 off at $129.99 and serves eight guests. The meal comes with five pounds of Boneless Carver Ham with Glaze and two pounds each of the following sides: Sausage and Cranberry Stuffing, Creamed Spinach, Scalloped Potatoes au Gratin, and Mac & Cheese. “Very pleased with my order! The ham was delicious – and so were all the sides. Easy to prepare and definitely enough to feed 8. Will definitely order again next holiday season!” writes a shopper. “The ham was plentiful and delicious. The sides were equally good — plenty of food for family of 7 plus enough leftovers to make ham sandwiches for a few days! We ordered for friends who were having a difficult time and they really appreciated the thought and the quality of food.”