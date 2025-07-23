Whether you moved into a new place, recently did a kitchen clean-out, or are looking for new food items to refresh and rejuvenate your pantry, Costco is the best place to shop. In addition to unbelievable monthly and weekly sales, the warehouse’s everyday pricing is so much cheaper than your local grocery store. And, while Costco carries some of the best food brands, Kirkland Signature products are also top knotch and add extra value. Here are 11 Costco big deals on pantry staples this week.

Annie’s Organic Homegrown Macaroni & Cheese

My kids love Annie’s Organic Homegrown Macaroni & Cheese and the 12-pack variety pack at Costo is always a sensational deal – especially right now with an additional $5 off. “Must have in pantry,” one shopper writes. “Excellent replacement for Kraft.” Another writes: “I appreciate the variety pack.”

Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup

Pure maple syrup isn’t cheap, but Costco offers the best value in town. I always keep Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup on hand. The 33.8-ounce jug is filled with 100% pure Grade A amber-rich syrup and is a fan favorite with my kids and pretty much every Costco shopper on the planet.

Kirkland Signature Organic Creamy Peanut Butter

Kirkland Organic Creamy Peanut Butter is considered one of the best PBs on the planet. “There is no substitute for their PB,” the original poster declared. “I’m obsessed with this peanut butter,” agreed another. What makes it so great? It is the most natural. “Kirkland is just peanuts and sea salts. Other ‘natural’ brands add palm oil, sugar, and molasses. I prefer the other brands but with people trying to be as close as ‘natural’ as possible, Kirkland does a good job,” one person explains. “I love it so much. It has become the baseline for all other peanut butter to be compared against,” one says.

Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract

Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract is considered one of the finest vanilla extracts in the world – and you aren’t going to find a better deal on the pantry staple than at Costco. Over at Williams Sonoma two bottles will cost you almost double – $95.90 – compared to just $49.99 at Costco. Shelf life is three years, so feel free to stock up.

Bibigo, Cooked Sticky White Rice Bowl

I am obsessed with Bibigo, Cooked Sticky White Rice Bowls, which I keep in my pantry at all time. Simply heat them in the microwave for quick dinners, and they are perfection in seconds, pairing nicely with any protein. “I like this Bibigo white rice for versatility and delicious taste. It could be stored at the ambient temperature and cooked not only in microwave, but also in boling water, what makes it a good solution for camping as well,” writes one shopper. “The rice is exactly as it should be, quickly prepared in handy bowls and ready to serve in a variety of ways. I wish I had found it much earlier. Terrific last-minute item, too. I plan to stock up myself and take a carton or two to my daughter’s family,” another adds.

Kirkland Signature, Organic Chicken Stock

Another item I have been keeping in my pantry for years? Kirkland Signature, Organic Chicken Stock. It comes with six cartons of the rich and delicious broth, unparalleled in taste and value. “This is the best chicken stock out in the market. Will enhance the flavor of any meal you are preparing. My dog could also attest to that. I use it for just about anything. Soups have become main meals sometimes in this house, and I couldn’t be happier. Robust, flavorful, delicious. I cannot stomach weak-tasting food so I always keep this Kirkland Chicken Stock in my cupboard,” one shopper writes.

Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Spray

Out of all the cooking sprays on the market, Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Spray is the best I have found. Since I started buying these at Costco, I rarely use butter or oil anymore to cook everything from veggies and meat to eggs. This 13.5 oz, 2-count set is now just $21.99 online, but less in the store. “I’ve been using this spray for the last 4 months. It is s my go spray whenever I am preparing my foods. It t doesn’t have an aftertaste and the cost is very reasonable. I keep at least two cans on hand at all times. I have also recommended the spray to family members. It is pure 100% avocado oil, which great,” one shopper writes.

Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake Mix

Foodies maintain that Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake Mix is as good, if not better, than from-scratch pancakes The 10-pound box offers a lot of bang for the buck, 46.4% less than stores and the second best breakfast deal at the store, according to a new CashNetUSA study. “Best pancake mix ever,” writes a shopper. “I’ve been using Krusteaz buttermilk Pancake mix for many years. It makes perfect pancakes and waffles. If you store it in air tight containers you can freeze it if you don’t use 10lbs before the expiration date and it doesn’t affect the taste or performance of the product. LOVE IT!”

Kirkland Signature, Organic Diced Tomatoes

This 8-can pack of Kirkland Signature, Organic Diced Tomatoes is one of my re-stock items. If you make sauce from scratch, this is the best value and quality you will find. “We’ve been using them for years, always good quality. I’m grateful Costco doesn’t charge much more than one would pay for conventional tomatoes. These days, you can find others offering conventional canned tomatoes at considerably higher prices. Really happy they are available again after being out of stock online, as we are more than 250 miles from the nearest Costco. When they were out of stock, we learned how much better they are than anything we could find in a store or online,” writes a shopper.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Organic Raw Honey

Another must buy for your pantry is this three-pack of Kirkland Signature Organic Raw Honey. “Always on my List of Have to haves,” writes a shopper. “A staple in my everyday routine. Delicious.” Another jokes: “Best Honey for the Money, hands down.”

Kraft, Grated Parmesan Cheese

Always have shelf-stable parm on hand with this 4.5 pound bottle of Kraft, Grated Parmesan Cheese, currently $5 off. “Top quality at an excellent value!” says one shopper. “One of Costco’s best value shelf stable items-the only way we buy Parmesan in a household that uses it at nearly every meal, with excellent quality and packaging….please always have this on 2 Day or Same Day Delivery-we will keep ordering it, as this is so much more convenient!”