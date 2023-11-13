Costco Just Brought Back a 'Very Addictive' Winter Confection

'Tis the season for endless and joyful Costco runs, and one of the superstore's best holiday treats is back in stock.

Peppermint bark has officially returned to Costco's bakery section, and loading up on this Kirkland-branded treat is absolutely recommended.

Made with Belgian dark chocolate, white chocolate, and crushed peppermint candies, this bar is nothing short of addictive and has earned its cult status online (and at home, where it's nearly impossible to stop eating from the container).

Instagram account @Costcohotfinds announced the news to much delight from Costco shoppers, many of whom shared their favorite ways to enjoy the seasonal treat. Adding a small chunk to hot coffee, freezing the package for later, and mixing it into cookie dough were just a few popular recommendations.

The TikTok account @CostcoAisles also shared a video of the peppermint bark's official restock.

Costco has yet to confirm if their homemade peppermint bark is now stocked in every store, and how long it will be available, but it's safe to assume the treat will be offered through December.

The retailer's website does not offer the product online, but Instacart users can search for 'Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark' to see if it's shoppable at their local Costco stores. No Costco membership? An Instacart shopper will fill your cart for you.

If you're not in proximity to a Costco but eager to try the treat, eBay resellers are also offering brand new boxes of Kirkland Peppermint Bark with nationwide shipping.

Beyond the bark, we're still in peak season for some of Costco's best seasonal bakery items. Before Thanksgiving, stock up on the brand's signature pumpkin pie, pumpkin cheesecake, and pumpkin streusel muffins. Costco's Holiday Cookie Tray is also a winter staple, perfect for hosting or gifting.

Costco is far from the only big brand making its own signature peppermint bark. Williams Sonoma is renowned for its giftable peppermint bark tin, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this winter. New peppermint bark products include peppermint bark baking chips, a peppermint bark hot chocolate bomb, peppermint bark pretzels, and more.

Target also carries its own brand of peppermint bark, with a more sprinkle-like crush of peppermint, as does Macy's, Sur La Table, Magnolia Bakery, Neiman Marcus, and several other national brands.