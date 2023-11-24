15 Costco Holiday Foods You'll Regret Not Buying

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

You don't have to pretend that this is the year you'll avoid all of the delicious holiday foods. What fun would that be?

You can try to let willpower drive the ship, but if you are stepping into Costco right before the holidays, you should know this: between the limited-time offers and treasure-hunt layout, you are likely going to walk out of the warehouse with something you might not need but certainly wanted deep down.

Tis' the season to embrace it. But, what to get? That's the question. There are plenty of fancy foods, chocolates, bakery items, wine, spirits, and more to choose from.

Here are 15 seasonal treats you'll want to snag as soon as possible. After all, you'll have to wait a whole year to get them back.

White Creme and Peppermint Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps

Per Serving (1 oz) : 130 cal, 6 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 105 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (0 g fiber, 13 g sugar), 1 g protein

You've likely seen and tried the regular pretzel crisps, a staple at Costco all year long. During the holiday season, the Snack Factory brings out its best sweet and salty treat: white chocolate-covered pretzel crisps with crushed peppermint on top. I have a hard time not annihilating the entire 20-ounce bag in one sitting, so it's a good thing that it's currently on sale for $5.99 (regularly $8.99) for a 20-ounce bag. Seriously, don't pass these up. Some years, Costco will also add in the dark chocolate and peppermint version, which is also a must try.

Kirkland Peppermint Bark

Per Serving (1.5 oz) : 230 cal, 13 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 20 mg sodium, 26 g carbs (1 g fiber, 23 g sugar), 2 g protein

Peppermint bark is back and I couldn't be happier. It might take all of my willpower to avoid buying this every time I go to Costco between now and the holidays, but I will certainly grab a container or two of this Belgian chocolate, peppermint, and white chocolate delight. A 21-ounce package costs $9.99 at the warehouse.

Fresh Cranberries

Sure, you might walk right by these once Thanksgiving has ended and you've made your cranberry sauce, but walk yourself back into the produce section and grab a bag. Sugar them and put them in cocktails, use them as part of your holiday centerpieces, string them for your tree, add them to pancakes, the list goes on. You'll always find dried cranberries, but it's a short window for the fresh ones. Plus, they'll only cost you $3.99 for two pounds, the price you'd pay for one pound in any conventional grocery store.

Fotis Fine Foods Baked Brie with Fig Jam and Chopped Walnuts

Per Serving (1/8 brie) : 270 cal, 19 g fat (10 g saturated fat), 390 mg sodium, 12 g carbs (0 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 12 g protein

It's inevitable you'll have friends over during the holidays, even if you aren't hosting the main holiday events. Having this baked brie with fig jam and chopped walnuts on hand makes it super simple to churn out a crowd-pleasing appetizer without the need to rush around and make something from scratch. Simply place in the oven for around 15 minutes and you're good to go. This will cost you $11.99 in the warehouse.

Tate's Bake Shop Holiday Variety

I normally don't like crispy cookies but Tate's Bake Shop cookies are an exception. Thin and buttery they are hard not to love. So when I spotted this trio of holiday cookies—gingersnap, salted caramel chocolate chip, and cinnamon brown sugar—I knew I had to have them. The cookie assortment costs $10.99 at the warehouse. It's a great variety for everything from holiday parties to school lunches.

La Terra Fina Cranberry & J alapeño Dip

Per Serving (2 tbsp) : 80 cal, 6 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 150 mg sodium, 5 g carbs (0 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 2 g protein

La Terra Fina dips are always a staple at Costco but for the holiday times the brand premieres its limited-time sweet and spicy cranberry and jalapeño dip. Use it as a sandwich spread on leftovers or as a dip with a baguette or crackers. It's a lot of dip at 31 ounces, so it's best enjoyed with a group of friends or family. The price in the warehouse is $9.49.

Ghirardelli Peppermint Squares

Per Serving (35 g) : 200 cal, 13 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 20 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (1 g fiber, 19 g sugar), 2 g protein

Yes, more peppermint bark but you can justify it by the fact that these ones are individually wrapped in small squares which means you can gift the whole bag as is, throw a few in a holiday present, or keep them long after the season has ended because they are wrapped. Whatever way you slice it, grabbing a bag of the Ghirardelli peppermint bark squares, with two varieties both dark chocolate and classic is worth it. In the warehouse it'll cost $13.99 for a just-shy-of 21 ounce bag.

Kirkland Signature Shrimp Tray with Cocktail Sauce & Lemon

Per Serving (3 oz) : 80 cal, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 340 mg sodium, 5 g carbs (0 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 14 g protein

Costco usually has some form of shrimp cocktail on and off throughout the year, but for the holidays you can grab a 1.6-pound package of cooked shrimp with cocktail sauce in the refrigerated section, all ready to go for your holiday party needs.

A Whisky Tour Gift Box

Give it as a gift or turn it into a fun holiday activity with friends, this whiskey tour gift box is a must for any whiskey lover featuring rare, aged, single barrel or blended whiskies from across Scotland. Costco is notorious for some really special alcohol purchases during the holiday and if you see this one, snag it. The $159 price point may be slightly steep, but we have a feeling this will be gone long before the holidays begin.

Rice Krispies Winter Trio

Red & Green Color Mix (1.5 cup) : 150 cal, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 190 mg sodium, 35 g carbs (0 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 3 g protein

Even the cereal aisle is getting in on the holiday fun with this Rice Krispies Winter Trio with three bags of cereal – cocoa, original, and red and green. Great for a festive morning bowl but also awesome for making rice krispie treats. The 32 ounce box of three varieties makes four batches of treats. For $7.99, you really can't beat it.

Sanders Sea Salt Peppermint Caramels

Per Serving (2 pieces) : 90 cal, 4.5 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 250 mg sodium, 13 g carbs (1 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 1 g protein

There is a reason the classic Sanders sea salt caramels have a massive fan club—they are downright delicious. For the holidays the brand introduces a peppermint version, which is honestly not much different aside from a sprinkling of crushed peppermints alongside the sea salt on top of the caramels. That's OK, it gives a new reason to purchase them. They look festive on any holiday sweets tray. That's good enough of an excuse for me to add to cart. After all, they're only $7.69 in the warehouse.

Glunz Family Winery Vin Glogg

Costco's alcohol selection is always abundant this time of year, always including a few specialty picks. This Vin Glogg winter blend is part red wine, part port, mixed with warming spices like cinnamon and cardamom. Meant to be served warm, this is the perfect by the fireplace sipper, especially for $11.59 a bottle at the warehouse.

Farmer's Fridge Harvest Grain Bowl

You may have noticed the Farmer's Fridge fresh vending machines at airports and other locales across the country where good-for-you options are sparse. Well, they are here to save your holiday, too, with a quick and easy meal you don't have to think about. When the holidays get crazy, it's much easier to reach for the indulgent stuff, but it's also nice to balance.

This grain bowl has all the yummy healthy ingredients of the season—this version is a limited-time offer—roasted root vegetables mixed with candied pecans, dried cranberries, spinach, quinoa and couscous, and tahini apple cider vinaigrette. You'll be glad to have a few of these in your fridge, which will run you $5.99 for a 10.7-ounce jar at the warehouse, to just mix together while wrapping presents or running from end of the year event to the next.

Magnifico Meat & Cheese Three-Pound Tray

The holidays are definitely the season to expect people to show up unannounced or to linger on any given night in December, which makes it all the more fun, except when you have to scramble to put together a charcuterie board or other snacks. This tray (or something like it) tends to pop up at different points during the year, but it's especially appealing during the holidays. There's nothing fancy about it – colby Jack, salami, pepperoni, provolone– which makes it great for an afternoon snack and means it should also work for picky kids. The current warehouse price is $17.99.

Pralibel Belgian Chocolate Teardrop Collection

Per Serving (3 pieces) : 170 cal, 9 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 35 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 13 g sugar), 2 g protein

I always scramble during the holiday season to find gifts for various service providers, teacher gifts, etc. so when I see something leading up to the holidays, I grab it. This is a little more elevated than your typical box of chocolates, with beautiful teardrop shaped Belgian chocolate bites. Five varieties including coffee caramel and hazelnut praline, for $13.99 (11.29 ounce box) is a good deal, too.